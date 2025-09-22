Opinion/News Column

Screenshot from state Sen. Ben Gilmore’s campaign Facebook page from Aug. 16, 2025, campaigning for appointed Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Nicholas Bronni. GIlmore, with Rep. David Ray, passed legislation in the 2025 session to give Bronni an advantage on the ballot.

By Janie Ginocchio

When Attorney General Tim Griffin argues a case before the Arkansas Supreme Court, he isn’t facing a truly independent judiciary. Increasingly, he’s facing a bench shaped by his own political and financial machine — the same machine we at ArkLeg Bill Tracker targeted in sweeping ethics complaints filed Sept. 19.

Those complaints accuse Griffin, Rep. David Ray, and their PAC network of excessive contributions, laundering campaign donations, and a particularly stark allegation: paying a legislator during session while he carried bills for the Attorney General. What’s emerging now is how those same players are leveraging appointments, tailor-made legislation, and campaign operatives to secure long-term influence over the state’s highest court.

The Hiland Play: From Potential Rival to Ally

Justice Cody Hiland’s rise illustrates the strategy.

2021: Hiland, a former prosecutor and then a U.S. Attorney, was a credible rival to Griffin for Attorney General. But Griffin’s fundraising muscle — $1.38 million to Hiland’s $18,325 in Q1 — ended the contest before it began.

2022: Hiland left the race. Gov. Sarah Sanders soon gave him high-visibility roles: chief legal counsel at the Department of Public Safety, then state GOP chair. During this time, Hiland was simultaneously on the state payroll and paid as a “law enforcement consultant” for Sanders’ campaign — payments confirmed by campaign finance records.

2023 and 2024: Sanders appointed Hiland twice to different Arkansas Supreme Court seats — a game of musical chairs that ensured continuous incumbency and eligibility to run for a full term in 2026.

With Griffin’s allies writing laws to boost his electoral advantage, Hiland’s story came full circle: after being muscled out by Griffin, who had himself been muscled out of the governor’s race by Sanders, he became a prime beneficiary of the very political machine that sidelined him.

Legislation Written for the Bench

In early 2025, Griffin’s legislative lieutenants delivered Hiland and fellow appointee Nicholas Bronni a gift.

HB1223 (Act 126): Sponsored by Rep. David Ray and co-sponsored by Sen. Ben Gilmore, the law allowed appointed justices to use the title “Justice” on the ballot.



SB516 (Act 761): Sponsored by Gilmore and co-sponsored by Ray, this law extended that title to candidate registration.

Ballot titles are powerful voter cues. Being listed as “Justice” confers legitimacy and incumbency, even on appointees who have never faced voters. In May 2025, Hiland announced a run for Position 6 — perfectly positioned to exploit the new laws.

One problem: our ethics complaint details how Griffin’s campaign paid Ray more than $130,000 during legislative sessions while Ray carried bills that directly enhanced Griffin’s office. These ballot-title bills weren’t neutral reforms. Evidence suggests they were part of the payoff.

Proponents might argue these appointments are based on merit, and the laws are common-sense reforms. But the timing, the financial connections, and the beneficiaries tell a different story — one of a coordinated political operation, not good governance.

Bronni: From Solicitor General to Justice

Nicholas Bronni’s ties are even closer. As Arkansas Solicitor General, he worked under Griffin, then donated to Griffin’s campaign in 2022. In December 2024, Sanders appointed him to the Supreme Court.

Bronni has already registered for the 2026 election using the “Justice” title — thanks to Acts 126 and 761. He’s also received explicit campaign backing from Sen. Ben Gilmore’s own political Facebook page, a blurring of lines between legislating, lobbying, and judicial campaigning.

The Gilmore Davis Strategy Group: The Engine of the Machine

At the center of this cycle is the Gilmore Davis Strategy Group (GDS Group), the consulting-lobbying firm run by Sen. Gilmore’s brother, Jon Gilmore.

Hiland paid GDS $2,000 during his ill-fated run for AG in 2021.

Justice Barbara Webb’s 2024 campaign paid GDS nearly $180,000.



Gilmore’s own consulting firm received $2,500 from Webb’s campaign.



Justice Rhonda Wood’s campaign for Chief Justice drew maximum contributions from Griffin’s Jobs and Growth PAC.



Our ethics complaints detail how GDS and its PAC affiliate laundered campaign contributions to Griffin. The same firm is now profiting from judicial campaigns, while its legislative clients pass laws that entrench Griffin’s allies on the bench.

This is not just influence. It is a closed loop of power, cash, and appointments — where the independence of the judiciary collapses under the weight of political machinery.

Conclusion: Griffin’s Court of Insiders

The Arkansas Supreme Court is supposed to be a co-equal branch of government. Instead, it is being remade into an extension of the Attorney General’s office. Multiple justices now owe their positions, ballot titles, and campaign infrastructure to a network directed by Griffin and fueled by PAC money, paid legislators, and a lobbying-consulting firm that profits at every stage.

The ethics complaints filed last week laid bare the financial side of this operation. The judicial side shows why it matters: because when Griffin stands before the Arkansas Supreme Court, Arkansans must ask whether he’s facing an impartial tribunal — or reporting to a bench of his own creation.

