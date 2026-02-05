For public officials, lobbyists, advocates and grassroots members alike, here are the headlines you won’t find anywhere else.

1. The Receipts Are in: Bobby Ballinger’s ‘Candid Answers’ Don’t Match the Paper Trail

A week after a newspaper columnist thanked the candidate for his “candid answers,” we fact-checked those claims against the public record. The documents tell a different story. From an expired contractor’s license and new financial disclosures to the classic dark money two-step, our investigation reveals a pattern of reactive transparency and raises serious questions about compliance and trust. This is more than a fact-check — it’s a case study in evolving political narratives.

2. Kitchen Confidential: Fort Rock Family Camp Faces Tax, Health Code Questions

Fort Rock Family Camp, endorsed by the Duggar family and led by the father-in-law of Senate candidate Bobby Ballinger Jr., is facing new scrutiny. We found the camp has been advertising “home cooked meals” from a commercial kitchen with no record of a state health department permit or inspections. This discovery compounds major discrepancies in the camp’s sworn financial filings and raises a red flag: if they’re cutting corners on basic kitchen safety, what does that mean for the zip lines, tunnels and shooting ranges they operate?

3. The Independence Test: Which Candidates Have Pledged to Put Arkansas First?

This week, we invited every candidate for the Arkansas General Assembly to sign The Arkansas Independence Declaration. This five-article pledge commits signers to legislative independence, dark-money transparency, rigorous fiscal scrutiny, defense of the FOIA and timely representation. It’s a litmus test for whether a candidate seeks to be a steward for their district or a loyalist to a network of power. See the full text and find out who’s signed — and who hasn’t.

4. Join the Fight: Launching the Data Center Policy Coalition

A $6 billion data center boom is swamping Arkansas, but the press releases hide the real blueprint: lax laws, secret utility deals, and preempted local control that risks our water, our wallets, and our way of life. We’re launching the Data Center Policy Coalition to investigate, connect, and arm communities with strategies from across the South. This is your direct line to the tools and network needed to advocate for your community.

5. Coming Friday

A look at the Association of Arkansas Counties’ lobbying juggernaut, all funded by tax dollars

How the Saline County Insurrection threatened to upset the Machine

Details on the campaign finance loop we’ve documented in the Saline County Sheriff’s race

Share