Capital City Tree Service Trial Update

The trial in Attorney General Tim Griffin’s price gouging and deceptive practices lawsuit against Capital City Tree Service began June 9 in Pulaski County Circuit Judge Cathleen Compton’s court. The state took three full days to present its case, with the defense expected to wrap up in half a day or less on Monday.

The state only called seven of its 16 named consumer witnesses, and three of the seven testified that they didn’t read the contract before signing it. Multiple documents that the state attempted to enter were excluded for hearsay, containing non-evidentiary financial information, or for being more prejudicial than probative. One witness for the state had the majority of her testimony disallowed because of hearsay.

The state called defendants Charles, Matt and Janet Shaw from Capital City as its own witnesses. The Shaws testified that the AG’s office closed its 2023 CID investigation without ever interviewing them and without identifying any areas of concern regarding the contract, pricing, the eight-hour minimum, or collection practices. They testified they were never notified that the investigation had been reopened. Matt Shaw testified that they switched from in-person contract walkthroughs to electronic links after insurance companies — who have a financial interest in not paying large claims — accused them of pressuring consumers.

The state’s expert witness, Douglas Malawsky, chief operating officer of HMI Advantage, testified that Capital City’s rates were too high and that the eight-hour minimum is not the industry standard. Under cross-examination, it emerged that HMI maintains two pricing tiers: standard and non-standard removal. Non-standard pricing is about 2.5 times higher than standard pricing for the same tree size. HMI’s guide places crane-required removal in the non-standard category, which includes trees that have fallen on structures. Malawsky acknowledged that HMI does not apply minimum rates in its assessments.

The defense is expected to call AID investigator Ted Scallion on Monday. Scallion’s market survey from May 2023 documented central Arkansas crane rates ranging from $895 to $1,475 per hour with an eight-hour minimum, and resulted in an AID finding that Capital City’s rates were market appropriate, a finding that remained in AID’s system throughout the agency’s subsequent coordination with the AG’s office to build the case against Capital City.

New Motions in the BOC Amendment 33 Lawsuit

The Arkansas Board of Corrections’ constitutional challenge to Acts 185 and 659 moved on two fronts this week before Pulaski County Circuit Judge Patricia James.

On June 9, former board chairman Benny Magness and current member Lee Watson filed a motion to intervene in the remanded circuit court proceeding, asking James to allow them to be heard before she rules on the joint motion to lift the permanent injunction she issued that found Acts 185 and 659 unconstitutional. Two days later, on June 11, Attorney General Tim Griffin’s office and Thomas Burns filed the joint motion to lift that injunction.

Burns signed the joint motion as “Counsel for Plaintiffs.”

Burns has not filed an entry of appearance in the case, which means he’s not officially listed as legal representation for the board. He stated in a sworn affidavit that he cannot represent the board in litigation due to conflicts of interest and a lack of legal experience necessary for this type of litigation. One of the issues Watson and Magness raise is that the board has no legal representation after firing its independent counsel.

Watson and Magness are asking for standing to oppose the joint motion. They argue that since the injunction, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders reconstituted the board through four appointments of loyalists, including one member who is married to a senior assistant attorney general and failed to disclose the conflict.

The reconstituted board majority has not merely declined to defend the judgment. It has executed a settlement affirmatively stating that Acts 185 and 659 are constitutional, the exact opposite of the position the board advocated and on which it prevailed.

“The representation of the Proposed Intervenors' interest by that party is not merely inadequate; it is completely adverse,” Watson and Magness argue in their motion.

The Joint Motion’s Core Problem

The joint motion filed June 11 argues the case is moot because “the Parties now agree on the legal issues that form the basis of the orders.”

The mootness argument was rejected by the Supreme Court’s prior ruling in this litigation, when it refused to reverse James’ ruling and sent it back to her for reconsideration instead.

Supreme Court Denies State’s Bid to Kill $5M Highway Land Lawsuit

The Arkansas Supreme Court has twice rejected the state’s attempt to dismiss a multi-million-dollar lawsuit over a Highway 112 land taking, clearing the way for a jury trial this December.

The Arkansas State Highway Commission asked the Supreme Court to issue a rare writ blocking the Washington County Circuit Court from hearing a federal civil rights claim brought by Transport Realty, Inc., whose property the commission condemned for highway expansion. The company alleges the commission failed to pay constitutionally required compensation for a partial taking that it says effectively destroyed the property’s trucking dock. The commission missed a filing deadline, which resulted in a default judgment in favor of Transport Realty.

Attorneys for the commission have made multiple attempts to vacate the judgment, with the request for a writ the latest maneuver.

The commission argued the trial court never had jurisdiction because states aren’t subject to such lawsuits, sovereign immunity bars the claim, and the company’s requested damages — over $5 million for relocation and lost functionality — aren’t legally allowed.

On April 23, the Supreme Court denied the state’s petition without explanation. Two justices noted they would have granted it, and one would have taken the case as a full appeal. On June 4, the Court denied the state’s request for reconsideration.

The default judgment on the state’s liability remains in place. A jury will now decide damages in December 2026.

The case stems from the massive Highway 112 widening project between Fayetteville and Bentonville.

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