1. (The Arkansas Machine) Part 1: The Flashpoint — A Prison Nobody Wants

How a mountain in Franklin County became a test of raw political power.

When the state announced a massive new prison in Franklin County (pop. 18,000), it bypassed the community entirely. The response was a grassroots revolt led by farmers and retirees. Their state senator, Gary Stubblefield, became their champion, helping block funding five times in the Senate. After his death, Gov. Sanders tried to leave the seat vacant to silence the county’s vote during the next critical funding debate—until a judge ruled her delay illegal. This fight is the open wound. But why is this prison so non-negotiable? The answer lies in the machine.



2. (The Arkansas Machine) Part 2: The Designers — The Three Legacies of Power

We traced the bipartisan roots of the Arkansas machine.

The force behind the prison is a fusion of three legacies: 1) The vacuum left by Clinton-era Democrats who abandoned rural Arkansas; 2) The tactical playbook learned in Bush-Cheney’s Washington (by operatives like Tim Griffin); and 3) The confrontational dynasty of the Huckabee family. Gov. Sanders synthesizes them all. The prison is the machine’s first major test, requiring its full, fused capabilities.

3. Faces of the Machine: Bobby Ballinger, Jr. – The Paper Tiger

The machine’s hand-picked candidate to remove a prison opponent is a construct of contradictions.

To defeat prison opponent Sen. Bryan King, the machine is funding Bobby Ballinger, Jr. Our investigation found he’s a “farmer” who doesn’t farm, a “builder” with an expired license, and his family’s non-profit filed contradictory IRS forms. He’s also tied to the Duggar family and their scandals. His campaign is funded by the governor’s PAC, the AG’s PAC, and prison lobbyists. He’s not a grassroots challenger; he’s a vessel for the machine.

4. Words vs. Wallet: Griffin & Ray’s ‘Joke’ Ethics Complaint

They called our complaint “frivolous.” Their campaign filings said otherwise.

After we filed ethics complaints against AG Tim Griffin and Rep. David Ray for an alleged quid-pro-quo payment scheme, they publicly dismissed it as a “joke.” But their next campaign reports told a different story: Griffin hired a former Supreme Court special justice for legal advice. Ray received a $20K payment. Then, after 31 straight months, the payments to Ray suddenly stopped. A hit dog hollers — and then it changes its behavior.

5. Policy Brief: ACT 565 – The Law That Lets Teachers Permanently Remove Students

It’s branded as protection. It’s really a due-process nightmare.

Act 565 lets a teacher unilaterally and permanently remove a student for being “unruly,” with no hearing or recourse. It overrides federal special education (IDEA) protections and will disproportionately target vulnerable kids. It passed the Senate 35-0 with no debate. When a law this consequential is rubber-stamped, it’s not democracy—it’s a symptom of a captured legislature.

6. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT — The Capture: How the Board of Corrections is Being Replaced by a Rubber Stamp

With the court blocking a direct takeover, the machine is capturing the board from within.

After a judge blocked the governor’s power grab of the independent Board of Corrections, she appointed her former deputy chief of staff, Jamie Barker, to the board. He has zero corrections experience but is a partner at Gilmore Davis Strategy Group — a lobbying firm whose clients are prison vendors. The conflict is instant and legally disqualifying. Meanwhile, 1/3 of the Arkansas Senate has financial ties to his firm or its clients and must recuse themselves from his confirmation vote. Will they be a check on power, or a “lay-down legislature”?

The Bottom Line

The Arkansas machine is a closed loop: it designs the policy (the prison), funds the campaigns (Ballinger), intimidates dissenters (primary challenges), dismisses oversight (ethics complaints), and captures the referees (Board of Corrections). Franklin County is the battlefield, but the war is for accountable government.

Stay vigilant. We’ll keep tracking the money, the votes, and the power.

