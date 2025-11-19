A site plan showing the Transport Realty site and the land the Highway Commission planned to take in yellow.

By Janie Ginocchio

In a case that reveals a stunning breakdown of due diligence at every level, the Arkansas State Highway Commission has lost its appeal in an eminent domain case after missing a critical filing deadline — a final misstep in a series of failures that could now leave state taxpayers on the hook for millions of dollars.

The case, Arkansas State Highway Commission v. Transport Realty, Inc., began with the state’s attempt to seize a portion of property in Washington County for the expansion of Highway 112 near Fayetteville. The state’s initial failure was one of fundamental assessment: it offered Transport Realty just over $227,000 for the 0.37-acre tract without adequately considering how the taking would destroy the property’s core function. The company argued that seizing the frontage landlocked the remaining property, rendering a key trucking dock unusable and forcing ABF Freight to spend over $5 million to acquire and retrofit a new facility.

When Transport Realty filed a counterclaim detailing these damages, the state committed its second major failure: it ignored the legal filing entirely. This procedural lapse led the Washington County Circuit Court to enter a default judgment against the state in June 2025.

The Highway Commission then compounded its errors with a third failure: it waited until August to file a notice of appeal — well beyond the 30-day window required under Arkansas law.

On Nov. 12, the Arkansas Court of Appeals dismissed the state’s appeal, citing its untimely filing. Two judges, Thyer and Murphy, recused themselves from the decision.

With the appeal dismissed, the case now returns to the circuit court for a determination of damages. Transport Realty is seeking more than $6 million in compensation — a staggering sum that stems directly from the state’s failure to properly evaluate the impact of its taking and its subsequent failure to adhere to court deadlines.

This case is more than a legal dispute; it is a case study in governmental negligence. From flawed initial valuations to a blatant disregard for legal procedure, the state failed to perform its due diligence at every turn. Now, Arkansas taxpayers are poised to foot the bill.

We will continue to monitor this case as it moves into the damages phase.