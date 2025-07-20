A screenshot from a recording of the Dec. 17, 2024, Arkansas Legislative Council Review subcommittee meeting where Deloitte’s Medicaid eligibility contract was approved.

By Scott Perkins

For two decades, I ran daily newspapers in Arkansas. I’ve covered corrupt politicians, broken systems, and the quiet betrayals that hurt working people. I’ve also worked inside the policymaking machine — as legislative and communications director for the Association of Arkansas Counties. Some of the policies I helped shape remain embedded in state law today. One of those was a critical FOIA reform requiring that public records requests be “sufficiently specific”— a safeguard that strengthened transparency while preventing bad-faith efforts by law enforcement and others to gut open records access.

I’ve won awards for my reporting. But I’ve always tried to stay out of the story — to let the facts speak for themselves.

This time, I don’t have that luxury.

Because this isn’t just my story. It’s a test of whether Arkansas’s government serves taxpayers, or the contractors and insiders who game it.

In June, I opened a piece of mail from the Arkansas Department of Human Services. It was an ARHOME Medicaid enrollment letter, dated February 4 and addressed to me. But it had been sent to a house I’ve never lived in.

That was the first red flag.

What I uncovered next was worse.

Deloitte’s $345 million Medicaid eligibility system had illegally merged me into my ex-wife’s case — without my consent, without verifying my address, and without a single meaningful safeguard. I had no knowledge I was listed on her Medicaid case, which meant I was unknowingly uninsured and blocked from purchasing health coverage on the Marketplace. This went on for months.

When I reported it, DHS ignored my fraud complaints for weeks. Only when I went public— to top DHS officials, the Attorney General and the Medicaid Inspector General — did the agency finally respond.

And Deloitte? The same contractor that built this broken system?

They formed a political action committee in April 2024, just as they came under national scrutiny, lawsuits, and a Federal Trade Commission complaint. Since then, that PAC has disbursed $1.9 million in untraceable out-of-state money, and sent $7,000 to Arkansas legislators on the powerful Legislative Council, the committee that oversees their contracts. [See our detailed breakdown here.]

This isn’t a glitch. It’s a feature of a system designed to look the other way.

I’ve spent my career investigating policy failures, but never have I seen one hit this close to home. A $345 million system that can’t flag a fake address? DHS only acted when they were forced to. Deloitte’s contracts keep growing while its systems keep failing. Coincidence?

If this can happen to me — someone with press credentials, legal knowledge, and a documented paper trail — imagine how easily it’s happening to vulnerable Arkansans who don’t even know they’re at risk.

I’ve submitted a formal request for an oversight hearing to the Arkansas Legislative Council. And I’ll keep using ArkLeg Bill Tracker to follow every bill, every contract, and every dollar tied to this disaster — because the public deserves answers.

I didn’t want to be part of this story.

But when the system breaks this badly, silence is complicity. And neutrality is not an option.