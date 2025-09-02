The Arkansas Administrative Procedure Act requires agencies to follow a step-by-step process when adopting rules: provide 30 days’ notice, take public comments, conduct required analysis, file the rule package, secure legislative approval, and finally publish the rule.

Most laws set the big picture. Agencies handle the details by writing rules that carry the force of law. In Arkansas, agencies must follow the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) when they adopt, amend, or repeal those rules. Below is what that process actually requires under Ark. Code Ann. § 25-15-204.

The Core Steps (What the APA Requires)

Give public notice — at least 30 days.

An agency has to publish notice of its intended action for 30 days, and that 30-day clock starts the first day the notice is published. The notice must summarize what’s changing and explain when, where, and how people can comment. By default, notice must:

Be mailed to anyone required by law and to people who asked for advance notice;

Be published in a daily newspaper for three consecutive days (unless another law says otherwise); and

Be posted by the Secretary of State on the internet for 30 days (see § 25-15-218).

Multiple agencies, one topic? They can issue a combined notice if a new law triggers similar rules across agencies.

Take public comment (and hold a hearing if requested).

Agencies must allow written comments and reasonable opportunities to present views. They must hold an oral hearing if requested by 25 people, a governmental subdivision/agency, or an association with at least 25 members. Agencies must fully consider all submissions before finalizing language and, if asked before or within 30 days after adoption, issue a concise statement of reasons for and against the rule.

Do the homework (analysis the APA demands).

Before filing, agencies must consider:

Whether a statute requires the rule (and by when);

Relevant statutes and alternatives;

The specific problem and risks involved;

Whether existing rules caused or worsened the problem;

Reasonable alternatives (including doing nothing or revising existing rules);

Financial impact; and

Any other factor relevant to need and alternatives.

Use the best available evidence and pick the least-costly option.

Rules must be based on the best reasonably obtainablescientific/technical/economic evidence. Agencies must adopt the least costly rule unless they put in writing why a more costly option is justified (e.g., public health/safety) and within their statutory authority.

File the rule package (and meet extra impact requirements).

With the Secretary of State and Legislative Council, agencies file: the rule (including emergency rules), a financial impact statement, the public notice that went online, a reason statement, and a summary. Finalized rules and their impact statements also go to the Arkansas State Library. If a rule implements a federal requirement, the impact statement must break out both the federal cost and any additional state cost. If the impact shows $100,000+ per year in new or increased costs to public or private entities, the agency must also file written findings (basis/purpose, evidence, alternatives considered and rejected, and a plan to review the rule at least every 10 years).

Get Legislative approval before adoption.

No emergency rule or final rule can be filed for adoption until it is approved under § 10-3-309 (Administrative Rules Subcommittee/Legislative Council process).

Make it public and effective.

A final rule is effective 10 days after filing with the Secretary of State (unless a later date is specified). A final rule cannotbe filed until the 30-day public comment period has ended. After the comment window and before the effective date, the agency must post on its website: the final rule, all written comments, a summary of all oral/written comments with responses, a summary of the financial impact, and the proposed effective date.

Emergency Rules (Fast-track with Guardrails)

If there’s imminent peril to public health, safety, or welfare or compliance with federal law requires it, an agency may adopt an emergency rule with less than 30 days’ notice—but it must:

Put the reasons in writing,

Obtain § 10-3-309 approval before filing, and

Observe the 120-day limit (with narrow statutory exceptions). Emergency rules can take effect upon filing or sooner than 10 days when imminent peril exists, and agencies must take steps to notify affected people. A written finding that emergency action was needed to avoid loss of federal funding or certification creates a prima facie case of imminent peril (the burden then shifts to the challenger).

Petitions from the Public

Anyone may petition an agency to issue, amend, or repeal a rule. Within 30 days, the agency must either deny with written reasons or start rulemaking.

Validity Standard

A rule adopted after June 30, 1967 is invalid unless adopted and filed in substantial compliance with § 25-15-204.

Where DFA Fits in

Most agencies still follow the APA process outlined here. But for alcohol, tobacco, cannabis, and gaming, the rules changed in 2025. Act 837 moved rulemaking power for these industries to the Department of Finance and Administration’s new Regulatory Division.

The public-facing APA steps (notice, 30-day comment, legislative review, filing with the Secretary of State) still apply, but the internal drafting process is now centralized under DFA.

For a full explainer, see our earlier post: New Rules on Rule-Making at DFA (July 13, 2025).

How to Weigh in (Quick Guide for Citizens)

Find the notice. Agencies must publish notice of proposed rules for at least 30 days. You can usually find these in multiple places:

On the agency’s website. For example, the Department of Human Services posts all of its proposed rules here: DHS Proposed Rules.

On the Secretary of State’s Proposed Rule Search page: Arkansas Secretary of State Proposed Rules Search.

Ask for a hearing (if you want one). If you can organize 25 people, or belong to an eligible association or local government, you can require the agency to hold an oral hearing.

Make your comment count. Submit written comments during the 30-day window. Tie your points to the factors agencies must consider by law: the problem definition, risks, alternatives (including less costly ones), and financial impacts. Agencies must take comments into account—and if requested, must issue a written, concise statement of reasons responding to them.

Watch for the final rule. Before the effective date, agencies must post the final rule, all comments received, responses, and the financial impact statement on their website. This gives you a chance to see whether your feedback made a difference.