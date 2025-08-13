If H.R. 1319 passes Congress, more people could be reclassified from employees to independent contractors, shifting the burden of certain insurance policies from the employer to the worker.

This is the fourth in our series on H.R. 1319. Previous posts covered the bill’s details, impacts on gig workers, and health care jobs.

While H.R. 1319 is framed as modernizing worker classification rules, one of the biggest winners could be the insurance industry. The bill’s language makes it easier for employers to treat workers as independent contractors, and in doing so, it opens the door for more people to be required to carry — and pay for — their own insurance policies.

More Contractors Means More Self-Funded Coverage

Independent contractors aren’t entitled to employer-sponsored health insurance, so they must buy their own coverage — either through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace, directly from an insurer, or not at all.

This shift can mean:

New customers for private insurers as more people shop for individual plans.

Higher per-person premiums since group plans usually cost less per enrollee than individual coverage.

Growth in short-term or high-deductible plans, which tend to be more profitable for insurers.

A Built-In Boost for Liability and Professional Insurance Sales

H.R. 1319 spells this out clearly. Under the bill:

“The following factors may not be used in determining that an individual is an employee of another person:

(i) Whether such other person requires the individual to comply with legal, statutory, or regulatory requirements.

(ii) Whether such other person requires the individual to comply with health and safety standards that are more stringent than otherwise applicable health and safety standards.

(iii) Whether such other person requires the individual to carry insurance of any kind.

(iv) Whether such other person requires the individual to meet contractually agreed-upon performance standards, such as deadlines.”

In plain language, this means a company can require contractors to carry specific types of insurance without risking reclassification as employees.

Depending on the type of work, contractors could be required to buy:

Professional liability insurance (malpractice coverage for doctors, nurses, therapists, and other licensed professionals)

General liability insurance (for independent home health aides, physical therapists, or other providers visiting clients)

Errors and omissions insurance (common in consulting, billing, or medical coding)

Commercial auto insurance (for delivery drivers, EMTs, or mobile clinicians)

Specialized coverage such as cyber liability, equipment protection, or product liability for certain health care contractors

For insurers, this provision:

Creates a guaranteed customer base because many contractors will now be required to buy coverage.

Expands the market to include workers who, as employees, would have been covered under an employer’s umbrella policy.

Encourages higher-cost policies if employers set coverage minimums that exceed state requirements.

For workers, it’s the opposite: these policies can be expensive, and the cost will come directly out of their earnings — with no guarantee of higher pay to offset it.

Potential Growth for Ancillary Insurance Products

Contractors looking to manage costs may also turn to optional add-on products, which tend to have higher profit margins for insurers:

Dental and vision coverage

Accident, hospital indemnity, and critical illness plans

Supplemental disability insurance

Indirect Benefit, Worker Burden, and Open Questions

Indirect benefit: The bill creates conditions where insurers could gain customers, but it’s not guaranteed.

Worker burden: Costs shift from employers to individuals, often without higher pay to compensate.

Unanswered questions: Will insurers lobby to shape state-level enforcement? Will contractors actually buy coverage, or will some go without to save money?

While H.R. 1319 doesn’t directly mention insurance, its contractor classification rules mirror changes insurers have supported elsewhere. The bill’s practical effect may be to expand markets for individual health, liability, and supplemental policies — but whether insurers will capitalize on this remains unclear.