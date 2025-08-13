Ptoposed changes in federal labor laws could affect the employment status of healthcare workers, especially in rural areas.

This is the third in a series of ArkLegBillTracker posts about H.R. 1319 and its potential effects. Part One explored the bill in detail. Part Two examined its potential impact on low-wage and gig workers. This post focuses on how the bill could reshape the health care industry, from hospitals and clinics to home health and telehealth services.

What’s in the bill

H.R. 1319 is a new proposal in Congress that would change the rules for deciding whether a worker is an employee or an independent contractor. Right now, the rules are broader, and it’s easier for workers to be considered employees with access to benefits and protections.

The bill says someone should be treated as an independent contractor if:

The company doesn’t control how they do their work (only the result). They have the kinds of opportunities and risks that come with running their own business—like making business decisions, setting prices, or taking on financial risk.

It also says certain things can’t be used as proof that someone is an employee — like requiring them to follow safety rules, carry insurance, or meet deadlines. The same test would be used for labor law and union rights.

Employers wouldn’t be required to reclassify workers, but they could choose to do so under the new standard.

How this could affect health care

More contract work. Hospitals, clinics, home health agencies, and telehealth companies could more easily classify people as contractors instead of employees. That might mean:

More flexible staffing for employers.

Lower costs for companies (no benefits, lower payroll expenses).

Fewer guaranteed hours and less job security for workers.

Which jobs could be affected:

Nurses, therapists, and doctors who work short-term or “travel” assignments.

Home health aides, personal care attendants, and support staff like medical coders or lab techs.

Non-clinical roles such as billing, scheduling, and patient intake.

The trade-offs for workers

Higher-paid professionals (like physicians) might benefit from the flexibility and possibly higher hourly pay of contractor status.

Lower-paid health care workers — such as home health aides or medical assistants —face bigger risks:

No employer health insurance: They’d have to buy their own plan or go uninsured.

No paid sick leave or vacation: Time off means no income.

Higher taxes: Contractors pay the full Social Security and Medicare tax instead of splitting it with an employer.

More expenses: They might have to pay for their own malpractice insurance, training, and uniforms.

Unpredictable income: Hours can change week-to-week, making budgeting harder.

Why low-income workers might not be able to afford it

Contract work shifts a lot of costs and risks from the employer to the worker. For someone already living paycheck to paycheck, losing benefits and having unstable hours can mean choosing between paying bills and getting medical care.

This could widen the gap between higher-paid and lower-paid health care workers. The same law that might feel like freedom for one group could feel like financial quicksand for another.

Contractors may negotiate higher pay to offset lost benefits, but this isn’t guaranteed —especially in low-wage roles.

What it means for Arkansas

In a state already short on nurses and home care workers — especially in rural areas — this bill could reshape how care is delivered:

More health care roles might move to a gig-style model.

Workers could take more short-term or on-call jobs instead of full-time positions.

Patients might see more turnover in who provides their care.

Beyond Health Care

This analysis focuses on health care, but H.R. 1319 would affect all industries. Any employer — whether in trucking, construction, tech, retail, or beyond — could use the new standard to expand contract work. The impacts would vary by sector, but the trade-offs for workers would be similar.

Bottom line

H.R. 1319 would make it easier for employers to classify workers as contractors. That could save money for facilities and give some professionals more flexibility, but it could also make life harder for low-income workers who can’t afford to take on the risks of being their own boss.