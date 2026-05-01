From 2023 through 2025, Pulaski County’s Quorum Court passed more than 100 appropriation ordinances and consistently approved spending tens of millions of dollars more than the established budget.

Most appropriations ordinances were passed unanimously, few had meaningful public debate, and most didn’t go through the committee that’s supposed to ask basic budget questions.

Then, in April, the county’s general fund went $9 million in the hole, and justices of the peace said they were blindsided.

If the body responsible for approving more than $170 million a year in spending was blindsided, the real question isn’t who failed to warn them; the question is:

What kind of system allows that many spending decisions to happen without forcing anyone to confront the actual financial condition of the county?

Pulaski County didn’t just have a budget crisis — it had an oversight system that made one inevitable.

What the Quorum Court Actually Does

The quorum court is Pulaski County’s legislative body. It sets the budget, approves spending and is supposed to provide financial oversight. It doesn’t run day-to-day operations, but it controls the money. That means it’s the last line of defense before bad financial decisions become real consequences.

And there are laws meant to keep things from going off the rails.

The Rules Were Supposed to Prevent This

Arkansas counties don’t get to just spend freely; there are constitutional and statutory constraints.

The 90% Rule

Under state law, counties generally can’t appropriate more than 90 percent of projected annual revenue.

That’s not arbitrary. It exists because:

Revenue projections are estimates

A lot of money doesn’t come in until later in the year

Counties need a cushion to manage cash flow

There are exceptions (grants, reimbursements, disaster spending), but the baseline expectation is simple: Don’t spend everything you think that you’re going to have.

That remaining money becomes part of next year’s starting position, but is still subject to the 90% Rule.

Used correctly, it stabilizes the system. Used loosely, it hides problems.

Amendment 10: The Hard Stop

Then there’s the Arkansas Constitution. Amendment 10 says counties have to operate on a sound financial basis, and they cannot make commitments that exceed available revenue for the year.

And if they do, there are actual legal consequences, including criminal penalties.

This isn’t a system without guardrails; it’s a system where the guardrails were there and they still didn’t stop what happened.

What Actually Happened

From 2023 through 2025, with spending outpacing revenues, Pulaski County’s budget started depending on things that weren’t sustainable.

The General Fund kept getting patched with one-time carryover cash

At the same time, millions were moved into restricted reserves: about $22 million in 2023 and $8.5 million in 2024

And the county kept approving ongoing expenses, especially personnel costs like raises

That combination creates a structural problem:

Recurring revenue isn’t covering recurring costs

Cash flow starts tightening

The system only works as long as temporary fixes keep showing up

By the end of 2025, the General Fund had a negative balance of about $5.2 million.

This didn’t appear overnight. It was built over time.

The Numbers Tell You How Oversight Actually Worked

Based on our analysis of the ordinances, meeting agendas, minutes and transcripts available on the county’s website, here’s what the quorum court was doing:

2023

44 appropriation ordinances

35 passed unanimously

31 went through the Agenda Committee

6 went through the Budget Committee

5 were passed in January before standing committees were organized

2 bypassed committee through suspension of the rules due to timing issues

2024

35 appropriation ordinances

32 passed unanimously or near-unanimously

28 through Agenda

4 through Budget

3 bypassed committee through suspension of the rules

2025

46 appropriation ordinances

43 passed unanimously

38 through Agenda

3 through Budget

5 bypassed committee through suspension of the rules

Most spending passed with no real opposition, skipped the committee designed for financial review and moved with little public discussion.

Unanimous votes aren’t automatically a problem, but when they’re this consistent and not paired with visible scrutiny, they stop meaning agreement and start meaning nobody was required to push back.

Why Committee Routing Isn’t a Technical Detail

Not all committees do the same thing.

The Agenda Committee manages what gets on the meeting schedule

The Budget Committee is supposed to ask: Can we afford this? What does it do to the fund balance? What happens next year?

When most appropriations go through Agenda instead of Budget, the system quietly shifts from financial review to procedural movement.

Financial Reality Wasn’t on the Agenda

Here’s the part that explains everything: The quorum court did not treat the county’s financial condition as a standing part of its meetings.

There was no required monthly agenda item for:

General Fund balance

Cash position

Revenue vs. projection

Spending pace

Treasurer reports existed, but they were emailed to the JPs and posted online. They were not consistently presented, walked through, or questioned in public.

Information sitting in a file is not oversight. Oversight happens when the information is presented, officials are required to respond to it and the discussion becomes part of the decision record. That wasn’t happening consistently.

Spending decisions were being made without a public, shared understanding of the county’s financial position at the time of the vote.

Budget Controls Weren’t Driving Decisions

Pulaski County had internal controls designed to prevent exactly this situation. They covered things like how fast departments could spend, whether revenue was coming in as expected and how salary savings were tracked. On paper, that’s a monitoring system.

But in practice, the record does not show:

regular public reporting on those controls

monthly compliance checks

enforcement tied to appropriation decisions

Without that, the controls don’t function as guardrails.

Put those two things together, and you have no required monthly financial review in meetings and no visible enforcement of budget controls.

The Process Moves Fast

Here’s the part people outside county government miss: appropriation ordinances don’t have to go through multiple readings. They can be passed in one meeting with a supermajority vote, so if questions don’t get asked before the vote, they often don’t get asked at all.

The Biggest Decisions Didn’t Get That Review, Either

This isn’t about small line items.

In 2023, about $30.1 million of carryover funds moved with a few minutes of discussion in the Budget Committee and no discussion in the full quorum court meeting

In 2024, about $28.6 million in carryover funds moved with no recorded floor discussion

In 2025, a $170.9 million budget passed in a full-court meeting that lasted about 23 minutes

Those are the biggest financial decisions the county makes, and the public process around them was thin.

That’s not a communication problem — that’s a system that doesn’t require scrutiny when it matters most.

What Fixing This Actually Looks Like

This isn’t complicated — it just requires discipline:

Put the Treasurer’s report on the agenda every month

Review the month- or year-to-date actual spending and revenue versus the budget every month

Require public confirmation that budget controls are being followed

Send major appropriations through the Budget Committee automatically

Explain why late or emergency items weren’t caught earlier

That’s it — no new laws, no major restructuring. Just forcing the system to do what it’s supposed to do.

The Bottom Line

Pulaski County did not lack information. It processed over 100 appropriation ordinances across three years, most passed unanimously.

What it lacked was a system that required those decisions to stay tethered in public view to the county’s actual financial condition.

As a result, the 90% Rule became a suggestion, carryover became a slush fund, and reserves became a planning tool, not a last resort.

That is how governments fail: not with a crash, but with a quiet decision — month after month — to stop looking.

In our next post examining the Pulaski County budget crisis, we will examine the remarkable number of emergency ordinances the quorum court has approved in the last three years.

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