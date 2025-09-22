If you’re finding us because of the sweeping ethics complaints we filed against Attorney General Tim Griffin, Rep. David Ray, Sen. Ben Gilmore, and several related PACs — welcome.

ArkLeg Bill Tracker exists to make Arkansas state government more transparent and accountable. We blog in real time as we investigate campaign finance patterns, PAC networks, and legislative actions, connecting the dots between money, power, and policy. The ethics complaints are not the beginning of our work — they are the result of months of research and reporting. And the investigation is still ongoing.

But ArkLeg Bill Tracker is bigger than a single investigation. It’s also a tool designed to make legislative tracking accessible to everyone in Arkansas.

What Is ArkLegBillTracker.com?

In an age when decisions made at the Capitol can reshape entire communities, access to clear, timely, and accurate information is more important than ever. That’s why we built ArkLegBillTracker.com — a free, nonpartisan platform that puts the power of legislative knowledge into the hands of everyday Arkansans.

Whether you’re a community leader, nonprofit advocate, small business owner, journalist, student, or concerned citizen, ArkLegBillTracker.com helps you track the bills that impact your life — without needing a law degree or political insider access.

Here’s what you’ll find:

Real-time updates on bill status and committee actions

Plain-language summaries that explain what the bill really does

Search by keyword, bill number, or legislator

Custom alerts to stay ahead of key legislative developments

A full legislator directory with contact information

Curated policy news connecting state and national trends

And this is only the beginning. We’re continuing to expand features, including premium tools for advocates and organizations who need custom reports, policy forecasting, and strategy support.

Where to Start: The Full Story

Our current investigation into Griffin, Ray, Gilmore, and their PAC network builds on an earlier series that exposed how corporate contracts and campaign cash intertwine at the Capitol.

Series 1: Contracts, Campaigns, and Closed Loops

Part 1: Sen. Ben Gilmore, Deloitte, and the Closed Loop of Influence – How Deloitte’s $345 million Medicaid eligibility system kept winning contracts despite failures, protected by Gilmore’s central role in a money-and-influence loop.



Part 2: Contracts, Campaigns and Closed Loops: The Disclosure Problem – How loopholes in Arkansas’s disclosure laws allow consultants-turned-lobbyists and PACs to obscure ties to lawmakers.



Part 3: When the Watchdog Is in the Loop – How Griffin’s financial and political ties to the Gilmore brothers compromised his independence, leaving Deloitte shielded and citizens without recourse.



Series 2: The AG’s Money Machine

Part 1: David Ray, the AG’s Half-Million Dollar Man – How Griffin’s closest legislative ally became the linchpin of his fundraising machine.



Part 2: The AG’s Campaign Without a Campaign – Following Griffin’s unusual fundraising patterns despite no competitive race.



Part 3: Follow the Money: Griffin, Ray, and Gilmore’s PAC Cash Loop – Exposing the circular flow of money sidestepping contribution limits.



Part 4: Tobacco, Trial Lawyers and the AR Attorney General – Tracing how industry money intersects with Griffin’s official role.



Part 5: Casino Cash and Cease-and-Desists: Gambling Bankrolls AG’s PAC – Detailing how gambling interests fueled Griffin’s political machine.



Part 6: Griffin’s Supreme Court: A Bench of His Own Making – Revealing Griffin’s influence over judicial races and what it means for Arkansas’s highest court.

Each series stands alone, but together they show the larger pattern: contracts, campaign cash, and closed loops of influence that erode transparency and accountability in Arkansas.

Who We Are

Janie Ginocchio, MPA – Co-Founder

Award-winning investigative journalist and public policy strategist with 15+ years of experience. Recipient of the I.F. Stone Award for Investigative Journalism and multiple Arkansas Press Association and APME honors. Former Public Policy Director at Southern Bancorp and Lead Policy and Program Analyst at the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care. She holds a Master of Public Administration with an emphasis in public policy analysis from the University of Arkansas - Little Rock.

Scott Perkins – Co-Founder

Investigative journalist and communications strategist with 25+ years in media, government, and advocacy. Former newsroom leader covering high-profile cases including the Westside school shootings. Served as Legislative Director for the Association of Arkansas Counties, where he advanced FOIA education and open government initiatives.

Our Principles

We’re guided by values of transparency, nonpartisanship, trauma-informed policy, and accountability. We pay special attention to how laws affect Arkansas’s ALICE households (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed). And we’re relentless about exposing corruption and connecting patterns across bills, campaign contributions, and lobbying activity.

What’s Next

The ethics complaints are just one chapter. We’ll continue to track how money flows through Arkansas politics, how it shapes legislation, and how it impacts everyday Arkansans.

Visit www.arklegbilltracker.com to explore bills, sign up for alerts, and join a growing network of Arkansans committed to civic engagement and legislative accountability.

Good government requires vigilance. We’re glad you’re here.

