In a significant development for the Arkansas Senate District 26 special election, independent candidate Adam Watson of Branch has officially met all requirements to appear on the general election ballot. The Secretary of State’s office confirmed that Watson submitted 250 signatures from registered district voters, far surpassing the 75-signature threshold.

This achievement is notable given the constrained timeline imposed by the election proclamation. Independent candidates were allotted only two weeks — from Nov. 16 to Nov. 29 — to collect the necessary signatures. This abbreviated period has drawn criticism from local government watchdogs, who see it as a potential barrier to non-partisan candidates. Scott Perkins of ArkLegBill Tracker suggested in a recent op-ed that the tight deadline appeared retaliatory, aimed at candidates like Watson who have been vocal opponents of Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ proposed 3,000-bed prison in Franklin County.

Watson, a staunch leader in the community fight against the prison project, framed his successful signature drive as a testament to heightened voter engagement. “It was definitely encouraging,” Watson told the Arkansas Advocate. “I think there’s a lot more voter attention and [people] paying attention than there usually is in a regular cycle.”

A Crowded GOP Primary, An Independent Path

Watson’s independent status allows him to forgo the partisan primary process and proceed directly to the general election. Meanwhile, a crowded field of Republicans will compete in the Jan. 6 primary for their party’s nomination. Those who have filed include:

Mark Berry , former State Representative from Ozark.

Brad Simon , a businessman from Paris.

Wade Dunn , a resident of Greenwood.

Stacie Smith , a resident of Greenwood.

Ted Tritt, a businessman from Paris.

Notably, no Democratic candidates have filed for the seat, setting the stage for a head-to-head contest in the general election between the Republican nominee and Independent Adam Watson.

A Candidate Forged in Community Advocacy

Watson is not a career politician. He is a small business owner, a beginning farmer, a paralegal, and a dedicated community advocate. As the founding director of the nonprofit Gravel & Grit and through his work with the Arkansas Civic Action Network, he has spent over a year representing local interests in Little Rock.

“I’ve seen the need for independent representation in the legislature,” Watson states on his campaign site. “Through the countless hours I’ve spent pushing back against the prison, I’ve seen the worst of party politics, special interest influences, and the heavy hand of the establishment leaning on our lawmakers.”

His campaign is built on a simple, powerful mantra: People Over Party. Policy Over Politics.

He points to his close alliance with the late Sen. Gary Stubblefield, with whom he worked “shoulder to shoulder” from the first day of the prison announcement. “With all of that power now squarely aimed at our District,” Watson argues, “we need someone free from establishment influences and party pressures to be the peoples’ voice at the Capitol.”

The Road Ahead

With ballot access secured, Watson will now watch as the Republican field narrows in the January primary. The general election will be a direct choice between the established party apparatus and an independent voice promising to be free of its pressures.

The election will fill the vacancy left by Sen. Stubblefield’s passing in September, with the winner serving the remainder of the term through January 2029.