Photo credit: Kaushik.chug, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Our reporting has followed the power trails wherever they lead—from county-level patronage to the highest levels of the executive, legislative, and judicial branches. Now, we’re ready to connect them all. Starting next week, we will assemble these pieces into a definitive blueprint of the machine, mapping its reach from a local clerk's desk to the Governor's office, from state contract loopholes to dark-money attacks, and through the national political shifts that built it.

It begins with a fight over a prison.

In late 2024, Gov. Sarah Sanders proposed a $750 million, 3,000-bed prison in Franklin County. The plan was met with fierce local opposition. The late Sen. Gary Stubblefield, a Republican who represented the county, led the charge against it. Five times, the appropriation vote failed in the legislature.

Then, Stubblefield died. The governor tried to delay the special election to fill his seat until after the next fiscal session. Residents sued — and won. The election was moved to March 2026.

The final prison vote was 21–9. And now, the governor is targeting the two main Republican opponents — Sens. Bryan King and Ronald Caldwell — with well-funded primary challengers. Other Republican “no” votes are being flooded with campaign cash from pro-prison PACs, in what appears to be a coordinated effort to flip votes.

But this isn’t just about a prison.

The push for the Franklin County facility has acted like a litmus test — or an X-ray — revealing the inner workings of a political operation that extends far beyond one policy fight. What we’ve found is not a loose alliance of allies, but a multifaceted political machine: networked, self-reinforcing, and ruthless in punishing dissent.

Over the coming weeks, we will show how this machine operates at every level:

In Saline County, where the leaders of a powerful lobbying association, a county clerk, and their families appear to have orchestrated a succession plan that locks in power, sidesteps ethics laws, and turns local offices into stepping stones for state influence.

In the Attorney General’s office, where a fundraising apparatus sidesteps contribution limits and a official state role aligns suspiciously with personal financial investments.

In primary races, where challengers backed by the machine’s PAC money face troubling questions about their own backgrounds and finances.

In the world of state contracts, where a “closed loop” of consultants, lobbyists, and lawmakers — a pattern we’ve documented before — protects failing systems and rewards insiders.

The players in this system aren’t newcomers. Their connections run through the last 35 years of American politics: from the Clinton-era vacuum in state Democratic politics, to the Bush-Cheney campaign war rooms where current operatives first teamed up, to the Trumpian style of politics that now sets the tone. The machine is bipartisan in its ancestry but ruthlessly efficient in its current, single-party operation.

We’ve been tracking these threads for months. Some we’ve already published in our series on Contracts, Campaigns, and Closed Loops and The AG’s Money Machine. Now, with the prison fight as our focal point, we will weave these strands together into a comprehensive portrait of power in Arkansas.

This is a story about how political machines are built, how they adapt, and how they endure. It’s about the flow of money, the manipulation of elections, and the quiet erosion of accountability.

It’s the story of The Arkansas Machine.

Stay tuned. The first installment drops next week.

This investigation is based on public records, campaign finance filings, statements of financial interest, and extensive source reporting. Follow our publication to ensure you see each new part as it releases.

