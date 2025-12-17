Welcome to Tracking Arkansas.

We’re Scott Perkins and Janie Ginocchio, the team behind the free, non-partisan ArkLeg Bill Tracker. That project taught us two things: Arkansans are hungry for clear information about their government, and a bill tracker is just the beginning.

Now, we’re launching something bigger.

Why This Matters Now

The decisions made in Little Rock ripple out to every school, main street, and household. Yet for most people, the process feels locked behind jargon, bureacracy, and fragmented information. We’re here to change that.

Why You Can Trust Our Reporting

We don’t come to this as outsiders. We’re Arkansas journalists and policy professionals whose careers have been defined by fighting for the public’s right to know.

Scott Perkins is an award-winning journalist whose work is anchored in trauma-awareness, from his first-hand coverage of the Westside Middle School shooting to investigative reporting that led to the landmark Arkansas Supreme Court case, Whiteside v. Russellville Newspapers, Inc., where he was a named defendant. His policy expertise comes from serving as legislative and communications director for the Association of Arkansas Counties, specializing in FOIA, elections, and statewide collaborations.

Janie Ginocchio brings deep policy expertise from her award-winning journalism career and her role directing public policy at Southern Bancorp. A recipient of the Arkansas Press Association’s I.F. Stone Award for investigative reporting, she’s built a reputation for untangling complex legislation. She also was a defendant in the Whiteside case, and is a certified trauma-aware consultant.

Together, our legal defense strengthened Arkansas’s Fair Report Privilege — a crucial shield for journalists that ensures the public can be informed about official proceedings without fear of silencing lawsuits.

Our investigative reporting focuses on the money and power fueling the state’s political machine. We were the first to expose how prison industry-backed PACs were bankrolling Bobby Ballinger’s campaign, and we’ve detailed how players like the attorney general leverage their fundraising networks and PACs to wield behind-the-scenes influence across all levels of government. We follow the paper trail to show you how things really work.

What You’ll Get Here

This Substack is the hub for our mission to turn opacity into clarity. You’ll find:

Weekly Session Logs: Concise summaries of what happened, what moved, and why it matters when the legislature is in session.

Deep Dives: Periodic explainers on major bills, key committees, and the political dynamics shaping our state.

Civic Toolkits: Guides on how to effectively participate in your democracy.

Tracking Arkansas Updates: Be the first to know about new tools and resources as we expand beyond legislation.

How Our Reporting Works: Free and Paid

For everyone:

Our core mission remains to make government transparent and accessible. You’ll receive essential coverage, legislative summaries, and key insights for free.

For our supporters:

This work requires real resources. Our paid subscribers get exclusive access to the deeper investigations that power our reporting, including:

The full data behind our stories, like the searchable, updated list of candidates who failed to file financial disclosures in our recent investigation.

Deep-dive exposés on political networks, like our exclusive report on the consultant behind Ballinger — detailing his previous ethics issues and ties to national political machines.

Extended analysis and behind-the-scenes context on how power operates in Little Rock.

Access to our upcoming podcast, where we’ll interview newsmakers and break down complex stories in more detail.

Join Us

We’ll post at least weekly. This is a reader-supported publication built for engaged citizens, community leaders, journalists, and anyone who believes a better-informed public is the foundation of a stronger Arkansas.

The best way to support this mission is to subscribe. Whether you’re joining for free or becoming a paid supporter, you’re part of building something essential for our state.

Let’s track Arkansas together.