Opinion/News Column

By Scott Perkins

In a stunning rebuke to the state’s political machinery, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Patricia James has ruled a key part of Governor Sarah Sanders’ prison system takeover unconstitutional. This isn’t just a legal technicality; it is a structural failure in a narrative carefully constructed in committee rooms, fueled by fear, and designed to centralize power and funnel millions into the maw of the prison-industrial complex.

The ruling specifically strikes down Acts 185 and 659 of 2023, which attempted to transfer supervisory authority over the Secretary of Corrections and the directors of the state’s prison divisions from the independent Board of Corrections to the Governor’s office. The court found this power grab violated Amendment 33 of the Arkansas Constitution, which vests management and control of the state’s penal institutions squarely in the Board.

Why does this technical governance issue matter? Because it pulls the fire alarm on the entire “Protect Arkansas Act” (Act 659) scheme. The court’s decision exposes the deep cynicism at the heart of a state power play: you can’t credibly create a massive prison expansion plan while simultaneously breaking the constitutional structure designed to manage it.

The Stealth Power Grab: A “Clean-Up” That Broke The Constitution

The most embarrassing part of this saga is how this constitutional violation passed. When Act 185 was introduced, its sponsors, Sen. Bart Hester and Rep. Frances Cavenaugh, framed it as simple “clean-up” legislation. Their argument was superficially reasonable: it would just align the Secretary of Corrections with all other cabinet secretaries who report directly to the governor.

The cover story worked perfectly. The bill passed without a single question, debate, or a flicker of scrutiny. No one in the legislature bothered to ask why the Department of Corrections had been structurally distinct for decades. The words “Amendment 33” were never uttered in the chamber. This was a total abdication of the legislature’s core responsibilities: representation, oversight, and safeguarding the state constitution. They bought an innocuous-sounding story and handed the executive branch unchecked power over the state’s prison system, no questions asked.

A Tale of Two Strategies

This stealthy move was part of a broader, two-pronged strategy by the Sanders administration:

Create the Demand (Act 659): Pass the “Protect Arkansas Act,” a bill that dramatically increases incarceration times, creating the demand for thousands of new prison beds, sold to the public through emotional, fear-based testimony. Seize the Control (Acts 185 and 659): Strip the independent, constitutionally-protected Board of Corrections of its power to hire and fire the officials who would run this expanded prison empire, placing them under direct political control of the Governor.

The committee hearings for Act 659 were a masterclass in emotional manipulation to achieve the first goal. The sponsor, Sen. Ben Gilmore, spoke in vague, fear-laced terms, claiming it was a “game changer.” Then came Attorney General Tim Griffin, who commandeered the microphone to speak of crimes near his home, painting a picture of a state under siege to justify this radical expansion.

The “No Constitutional Infirmities” Charade

This is where the narrative cracks open. The AG’s office under Tim Griffin has been quick to offer sound bites like “no constitutional infirmities” for other contentious bills. He positioned his office as the final word on legal viability.

But for Acts 185 and 659 — the power grab that would give his political allies direct control over the prison system — that legal vigilance was conspicuously absent. The legislation he helped enable has now been ruled partially unconstitutional.

This contrast is not an oversight; it is a strategy. It reveals that the entire prison push was not a product of sober legal and policy analysis, but of “Prison PAC” pre-game policymaking. The goal was to create a closed loop: use political power to create a crisis, propose a multi-million dollar “solution,” and then seize direct control over the system spending the money.

The Manufactured Crisis and the Closed Loop

This is the pattern we must consistently call out:

Create the Problem: Support policies (like Act 659) that increase incarceration rates.

Decry the Problem: Point to overcrowding as a crisis, using fear-mongering testimony.

Seize the System: Attempt to illegally transfer power from an independent board to political operatives (via Acts 185 and 659), disguised as harmless “clean-up.”

Profit from the Solution: The contracts for thousands of new beds would flow to a network of connected entities.

The narrative of 3,000 needed beds was never just a policy point; it was a market forecast. And you can’t have a truly captive market without first capturing the regulatory body. Acts 185 and 659 were the capture attempt. The court just stopped it.

The Court’s Gavel: A Reality Check

Judge James’s ruling is more than a legal victory; it is a damning indictment of the process. The court has effectively stated that the government’s attempt to seize control of the prison system, a necessary lever for their multi-million-dollar expansion plan, was built on legally unsound ground. It calls into question the legitimacy of the entire project.

The Executive Summary

The Power Grab: Acts 185 and 659 were an illegal attempt to put the prison system under the Governor’s direct political control.

The Abdication: The legislature shamefully passed this change without debate, buying a “clean-up” story and failing their constitutional duty.

The Legislation: Act 659 was the plan to dramatically increase incarceration and build thousands of new prison beds, sold through emotional, fear-based testimony.

The Connection: You cannot build a massive, legally sound prison expansion on top of an unconstitutional governance structure. The collapse of one exposes the flaws in the other.

The Contradiction: The AG, who offered “no constitutional infirmities” for other selective bills, failed to apply that same scrutiny to a power grab that benefited his political allies — a move now ruled unconstitutional.

The Outcome: A linchpin of the administration’s prison plan has been ruled unconstitutional, exposing the entire project as not only morally questionable and politically cynical, but legally illegitimate.

The ruling doesn’t end the fight. The architects of this failed power grab are already regrouping. But when they return with a new plan, a new crisis, or a new “game changer,” we will be here, tracking the money, connecting the dots, and reminding everyone: The same people who break the rules of governance to implement their solution should never be trusted to own it.

Stay vigilant. The ArkLeg Bill Tracker team will continue to follow the money and the legislation.

