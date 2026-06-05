LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — A circuit judge on Thursday dismissed the second-degree murder case against Aaron Spencer, the Republican nominee for Lonoke County sheriff, ruling that law enforcement’s mishandling and apparent destruction of critical dash-camera evidence violated Spencer’s due process rights.

Special Circuit Court Judge Ralph Wilson Jr., in a 19-page order filed June 4, granted Spencer’s motion to dismiss after finding that the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office failed to preserve a dash camera and its SD memory card from the truck of Michael Fosler, the man Spencer shot and killed on Oct. 8, 2024. The dismissal comes after the Arkansas Supreme Court lifted a gag order imposed by Judge Barbara Elmore, the original trial judge, and subsequently removed her from the case, reassigning it to Wilson.

The court described a pattern of procedural violations, including an investigator’s removal of the SD card before logging the camera into evidence, storage of the device in a personal office for nearly a year, and the eventual disappearance of the memory card before a forensic examination could be completed.

“Based on the totality of the circumstances and the unique, specific, and particular facts and circumstances of this case, the court finds that conduct by law enforcement was so egregious that dismissal of this case is warranted,” Wilson wrote.

Spencer, 53, killed Fosler after finding his 13-year-old daughter inside Fosler’s truck. Fosler had been charged two months earlier with 43 sexual-related offenses — including two Class Y felonies — involving Spencer’s daughter. He was free on $50,000 bond.

According to the arrest affidavit quoted in the order, Spencer told investigators that he was awakened by his dog barking, checked his daughter’s bedroom and found a stuffed animal in her bed with her hoodie on it. His wife called 911. Spencer then left the house to search for Fosler and his daughter. He spotted Fosler’s white Ford F-150 on Highway 31 North and pursued it east on Highway 236. At the intersection of Highways 236 and 13, Spencer rammed the rear of Fosler’s truck, forcing it off the road. Spencer told investigators he exited his vehicle with his firearm drawn, ordered Fosler to the ground, and watched as Fosler appeared to grab his daughter to prevent her from leaving the vehicle. Spencer stated that Fosler then lunged toward him saying “fuck you,” at which point Spencer opened fire, emptied his weapon, and then pistol-whipped Fosler. He retrieved his daughter, returned to his truck, reloaded, and called 911.

Spencer called 911 to report the shooting and has maintained that he acted in self-defense and in defense of his daughter. He filed notice of intent to raise a justification defense under Arkansas Code Annotated sections 5-2-604, -606 and -607.

The dismissal comes as Spencer campaigns as the Republican nominee for sheriff after defeating six-term incumbent John Staley outright in the March 2026 Republican primary, winning 53.5 percent of the vote and avoiding a runoff.

Missing Evidence, Broken Protocols

The court’s order centers on a dual-camera dash device mounted on the windshield of Fosler’s Ford F-150, positioned just to the right of the rearview mirror. The camera was capable of recording events in front of the truck, inside the cab, and potentially behind it — making its contents potentially significant to Spencer’s claim that Fosler held his daughter in the vehicle and lunged at him.

LCSO Detective Robbie McCain, the first detective at the scene, removed the camera without photographing its position or documenting its existence in an incident report. McCain then removed the micro SD card from the camera, inserted it into an adapter and opened it on his personal computer, where he viewed three videos of more than 15 minutes each and a fourth video of less than 15 minutes. He then placed the card back into the camera and stored the device in an untaped manila envelope in his office cabinet — not the evidence room. The camera was not logged into evidence for more than a year.

An expert witness for the defense, retired Hot Springs Police Chief Jason Stachey, testified at a December 2025 pretrial hearing that the camera mount was broken when it was removed from the windshield, that the internal battery was allowed to drain, and that the camera’s internal settings were not preserved — resulting in the device defaulting to Aug. 1, 2024, a date that likely rendered it forensically useless.

A pretrial expert witness for the defense, Brandon Purchase, disputed McCain’s account that he had returned the SD card to the camera before storing it.

The camera was sent to the Arkansas Attorney General’s Digital Forensics Unit on Nov. 14, 2024, where AG Special Agent Amber Kalmer found no SD memory card when she opened the package. It was returned to the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 16, 2025, 11 months after it was submitted, still without the card. The order also notes that LCSO officers separately found six SD memory cards in Fosler’s house and six more in his truck during searches, none of which was the card from the dash camera.

The court found this was a singular departure from standard LCSO practice. According to Stachey’s affidavit and testimony from LCSO Lt. Giacomo Portale, the department’s standard protocol is to send electronic devices to the AG’s Digital Forensics Unit without manipulating them, because doing so risks wiping data. McCain’s handling of the dash camera was, by his own admission, the only time LCSO had ever seized a dash camera during an investigation, and he was trained not to remove SD cards for exactly this reason.

“The court finds that Detective McCain’s actions did not comply and violated LCSO Policy 16-1 in the ways enumerated,” Wilson wrote.

Portale, head of the Criminal Investigations Division, testified that McCain’s failures to document the camera’s removal, the SD card extraction, his review of the footage, and the item’s eventual loss all violated department policy.

Tracking Arkansas first reported the disappearance of the dash camera evidence in February, as part of a broader investigation into the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office under Staley. That reporting documented a pattern of missing and deleted video in Lonoke County stretching back to 2013, and placed the Spencer case alongside a documented history of accountability failures, including the 2021 shooting death of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain by a deputy whose body camera was not activated until after the shooting, the 2024 sexual assault of a jail detainee followed by systematic retaliation against her, and a refusal to provide internal videos during federal civil rights discovery. The same reporting noted that Staley, despite that record, was elected president of the Arkansas Sheriffs Association executive board in June 2025.

‘Bad Faith’ Finding

The state argued that the violations were mistakes or negligence, not bad faith. The court rejected that framing.

Wilson catalogued 11 specific failures by McCain: no photograph of the camera’s position, no documentation of its existence in the incident report, no logging into evidence, no chain-of-custody documentation, removal and personal viewing of the SD card, storage in an untaped personal office envelope rather than the evidence room, no documentation of what he claimed to have seen, and no mention of the camera in any discovery document until it came back from the AG’s office. The court also noted a date discrepancy between LCSO records showing the camera was sent to the AG on Oct. 14, 2024, and the AG’s own records showing receipt on Nov. 14, 2024 — a month-long gap the state called a clerical error.

“This establishes a pattern of policy and procedure violations and gives the appearance of a coverup,” Wilson wrote.

Both the state and the defendant agreed that the dash camera and SD card possessed “potential” exculpatory value. The court found Spencer had satisfied both prongs of the due process test established by the Arkansas Supreme Court in State v. Clarks, 2024 Ark. 158, that the evidence was potentially useful, and that the government acted in bad faith in its destruction. The court also found Spencer had satisfied the alternative test: that the exculpatory value of the evidence was apparent before its destruction, and that comparable evidence could not be obtained by any other reasonable means.

On that last point, the court observed that Spencer has a Fifth Amendment right not to testify and cannot be compelled to do so, meaning his own account cannot substitute for objective video. The only other eyewitness to the events was Spencer’s daughter, whose testimony the court noted may be affected by the stress and trauma of what she experienced. Dash camera footage, had it been preserved, would have been the only neutral, objective record of what happened.

Fosler’s Charges, Bond Under Scrutiny

The court took judicial notice that Fosler had been charged with 43 sex offenses on Sept. 4, 2024, in case number 43CR-24-239, with alleged offenses occurring between June 1 and July 5, 2024. The court also noted an unfiled pretrial order signed by a district court judge on July 12, 2024 — before charges were formally filed — setting bond at $50,000 and requiring Fosler to have no contact with any minor.

Fosler never appeared before a district court judge for a Rule 8.1 first appearance hearing. His first circuit court appearance was Sept. 6, 2024, with counsel. The pretrial order was not discovered by defense counsel until late 2025.

“Under our legal system, Michael Fosler was presumed to be innocent,” Wilson wrote.

Reaction

Spencer’s lead attorney, Erin Cassinelli, issued a statement Thursday praising the ruling.

“First, I would like to say how proud I am of Aaron Spencer and the steadfast character he has displayed during this nightmare,” Cassinelli said. “I can think of no one more deserving of their freedom. I am grateful for the court’s decision today, and I am thankful beyond words to see this chapter come to a close for the Spencer family.”

Cassinelli framed the ruling as a rebuke of law enforcement and a vindication of constitutional principle.

“No member of this family should ever again be forced to walk into a courtroom and relive this horror. This father should have never been charged for protecting his child,” she said. “Today, the court did exactly what courts are supposed to do: protect the rights of the accused and hold our law enforcement accountable for following the same laws they are sworn to uphold. Arkansans must have full confidence that when public officials make decisions affecting our freedoms, those decisions are made with competence and integrity. When a community loses faith in the officials they entrust to make those decisions, justice loses all meaning and families suffer.”

Cassinelli also noted the role of the Arkansas Supreme Court’s earlier intervention. “This case is a good reminder that even when the local courts fail us, we have a larger justice system in place to protect the rights of Arkansans,” she said.

Spencer, in a statement released Thursday, thanked his family, his community, and supporters across Arkansas and beyond.

“First, I want to thank God, my wife, and my family. And I want to thank the people of Lonoke County who stood with us when it would have been easier to look the other way. I won’t forget it,” Spencer said. “The support we’ve received has carried our family. Neighbors here in Lonoke County, people from every part of Arkansas, and folks I’ve never met from around the world reached out, prayed for us, and refused to stay quiet. When I couldn’t speak for myself, you spoke for me.”

Spencer asked the public to respect his family’s privacy and signaled his attention is turning back to Lonoke County.

“I’m grateful this chapter is closed. There’s still work to do in Lonoke County, and I’m more committed to it than ever. Together we can build a safer and stronger Lonoke County,” he said.

Remedy

Wilson acknowledged that dismissal is an “extraordinary and extreme remedy” but concluded that the egregious conduct warranted it, citing the Clarks opinion’s recognition that some law enforcement conduct is sufficiently egregious to justify dismissal as an outlier case.

“Having found a Due Process Clause violation under both tests of State v. Clarks, the court finds that the loss or destruction of the internal SD memory card of the dash camera has adversely impaired [Spencer’s] ability to defend himself … and thus his right to a fair trial,” the order states.

The Arkansas Attorney General’s Office, whose Digital Forensics Unit handled the dash camera, has the authority to appeal the dismissal on behalf of the state.

Absent an appeal, the dismissal ends the criminal case against Spencer. He now faces the Democratic nominee and an independent candidate in the November general election for Lonoke County sheriff, the same office held by the department whose investigator lost the evidence that ended his prosecution.

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