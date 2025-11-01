October 31, 2025|Elections

By Janie Ginocchio

In a victory for the citizens of House District 70, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Shawn W. Johnson issued a ruling today, granting our petition for a writ of mandamus. The court ordered the state to move the special election from June 9, 2026, to March 3, 2026, ensuring that North Little Rock and Sherwood will have representation in the critical April 2026 fiscal session.

The ruling, filed at 11:45 a.m., affirms the core argument we made when joining this lawsuit: that the Governor’s proclamation to delay the election was a violation of both statutory law and the fundamental right to representation.

A Win for the Law and for the People

In his Memorandum Opinion and Order, Johnson disagreed with the state’s argument that the Governor had “complete discretion” on when to set the election. The court agreed that while the Governor has discretion to determine if holding an election within 150 days is “impracticable or unduly burdensome,” the subsequent duty to set the election “as soon as practicable” after that 150-day period is non-discretionary.

The state’s chosen date of June 9 was 242 days after the vacancy occurred. The court found that Petitioners successfully proved that the March 3 date was not only practicable but nearly identical to a successful special election timeline executed in Pulaski County in 2020.

Key points from the ruling:

Precedent: Pulaski County election officials testified that they successfully conducted a special election on a nearly identical timeline in 2020 for House District 34.

Feasibility: Testimony confirmed that holding the election on March 3 is “difficult and stressful” but entirely achievable.

The Right Remedy: The court concluded that “mandamus relief is available” because the duty to set the election at the soonest practicable date is a ministerial, not discretionary, act.

The Fight is Not Over: An Appeal is Expected

While this ruling is a powerful affirmation of voters’ rights, we anticipate the state will appeal this decision to the Arkansas Supreme Court. This is not speculation; it is a pattern.

Just last week, in a nearly identical lawsuit regarding Senate District 26 (Arkansas Advocate, Oct. 22), Judge Patricia James ruled against the Governor, ordering a special election “as soon as practicable.” The state filed a notice of appeal the same day.

We expect the same response here. The state’s position appears to be a blanket refusal to accept judicial review of the Governor’s election-setting authority, despite two separate judges now ruling that this authority is not absolute and must comply with the “as soon as practicable” mandate in state law.

We are prepared for this next phase. The principles at stake — representation and accountability — are worth defending at every level.

Why We Joined This Fight

This legal battle is exactly why ArkLeg Bill Tracker exists. As we stated when we joined this lawsuit on Oct. 21, this was never a partisan issue — it was an accountability issue.

From our original statement:

“The deliberate delay in filling the vacant seat for House District 70 is not a partisan issue — it is a direct attack on the fundamental right to representation... To intentionally exclude the people of North Little Rock and Sherwood from the upcoming fiscal session is unscrupulous and profoundly anti-Arkansas. It is a calculated move to deny a community its voice in deciding how its tax dollars are spent.”

Yesterday’s ruling validates our mission. We are not passive observers. When we track an assault on the public trust, we act. This lawsuit was the next logical step in our mission to ensure that in Arkansas, every citizen has a voice, and every district has its vote.

We won this round. We are ready for the next.

We are Tracking Arkansas. And we are just getting started.

