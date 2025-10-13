October 12, 2025|FOIA, General

Emails obtained from a FOIA request point toward other records and phone conversations denied by KUAR Public Radio.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – ArkLeg Bill Tracker today announced it has submitted a formal demand for compliance after KUAR Public Radio and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (UALR) violated the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) by unlawfully withholding public records related to the station’s coverage of ArkLeg Bill Tracker’s sweeping ethics complaints that are currently under full investigation.

Part of the records request sought all interviews and notes from KUAR’s communications with Attorney General Tim Griffin for an Oct. 6, 2025, story.

On Oct. 10, UALR Chief Communications and Marketing Officer Carrie Phillips issued a blanket denial, refusing to release any records of “background conversations” with Griffin. Phillips cited “competitive advantage” and a “constitutional right to privacy” as the basis for the denial.

This denial is a direct violation of the Arkansas FOIA.

“The FOIA is clear: if a record contains a mixture of exempt and nonexempt information, the exempt information must be redacted and the rest released. You cannot issue a blanket denial,” said Janie Ginocchio, principal and co-founder of ArkLeg Bill Tracker. “KUAR’s own published story proves the existence of an on-the-record interview. Their refusal to release it is a willful violation of the law designed to shield their reporting from public scrutiny.”

In a response to Phillips on Oct. 11, ArkLeg Bill Tracker demanded the university “redact and release these records immediately, or we will be forced to pursue all remedies available to compel their disclosure.”

The withheld records are considered evidence in ArkLeg Bill Tracker’s ongoing ethics complaints. The firm alleges a pattern of behavior by Griffin of using public resources for political benefit. The communications between the AG’s office and KUAR reporters are central to understanding the narrative presented in the Oct. 6 article, which the private social enterprise calls a “complete misrepresentation” of its documented complaint. A side-by-side comparison of KUAR’s story with the actual complaints, state law and the Ethics Commission’s stated investigative focus can be found here.

“This is no longer just about a poorly reported story; it’s about a state institution breaking the law to cover its tracks,” said Scott Perkins, co-founder of ArkLeg Bill Tracker. “First, they publish a report filled with inaccuracies and unattributed quotes from the AG. Now, we discover the public radio station, housed by a public university, is illegally hiding the very conversations that would show how that story was manufactured. The people of Arkansas deserve to know what their Attorney General and their public radio station are saying behind closed doors.”

Relevant documents and other public records obtained from KUAR have been submitted to the Arkansas Ethics Commission as supplemental evidence in its investigation into Griffin.

This development places the University of Arkansas System Board of Trustees in a precarious position, as it is now responsible for overseeing an affiliate that appears to be in direct and willful violation of state transparency laws.

ArkLeg Bill Tracker will continue to track this FOIA appeal and all related developments.

Share