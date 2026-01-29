From West Memphis to the Port of Little Rock, a new industrial revolution is rewriting our landscape. We’re tracking the deals, the risks, and building a coalition to ensure Arkansas isn’t left holding the bag.

If you’ve driven through parts of Arkansas lately, you’ve seen it: the sudden clearing of hundreds of acres, the speculation, the headlines announcing billion-dollar investments. Data centers — the massive, power-hungry warehouses of the internet — are erupting across our state at a staggering pace.

Beyond the servers and the headlines, a blueprint for risk is being written. Data centers like this one are reshaping Arkansas, powered by lax laws and quiet deals. We're connecting citizens to defend our water, our wallets, and our way of life. Join the coalition.

Beyond the servers and the headlines, a blueprint for risk is being written. Data centers like this one are reshaping Arkansas, powered by lax laws and quiet deals. We’re connecting citizens to defend our water, our wallets, and our way of life. Join the coalition.

Most recently, it was a $6 billion behemoth announced for Little Rock. Before that, it was West Memphis, and the Port of Little Rock, and a high-stakes fight in Ozark (Johnson County), and a community battle in Sheridan and Grant County. Data centers are sold as economic windfalls, symbols of a “modern” Arkansas. But scratch the surface of the press releases, and a more concerning blueprint emerges.

The Arkansas Welcome Mat: Lax Laws and Quiet Deals

Why Arkansas? Because our legislature, as we’ve documented in other arenas, has rolled out a lax regulatory red carpet. We’re talking about a landscape deliberately engineered for rapid development:

Minimal Environmental Oversight: Evaporation-based cooling systems can consume millions of gallons of water and discharge wastewater, threatening our aquifers and rivers, with little public scrutiny.

Electricity Bulk-Rate Deals: Utilities can cut special, secretive deals for these mega-consumers. Guess who ultimately subsidizes that cheap power? You, the ratepayer, facing ever-higher bills to cover the grid upgrades they demand.

Preempted Local Control: State laws often tie the hands of counties and cities, preventing them from using zoning to protect their own communities’ character, water, and air.

This isn’t hypothetical. Look to other states, where towns are now grappling with undrinkable water, debilitating noise pollution causing medical issues, and skyrocketing personal electric rates — all for a project that delivered little of the promised community gain. These are the cautionary tales we cannot ignore.

The Headlines Are Only the Surface

Local news covers the announcements — the dollar figures, the job projections (often fewer than you’d think for such vast facilities). But it rarely connects the dots to the policy playbook that made it possible, or tracks the long-term consequences for our water, our wallets, and our way of life.

Who is asking: What’s in the water discharge permit? What’s the real cost of the electricity subsidy? Who is on the hook when the well runs dry?

Introducing The Data Center Policy Coalition – Driven by Tracking Arkansas

Today, we are launching a new initiative: The Data Center Policy Coalition. This is a grassroots networking collaboration designed to do one thing: assist citizens in defending and protecting Arkansas communities from detrimental and disabling impacts.

We are not opposed to responsible development. We are opposed to a rigged system that converts public resources (our water, our grid stability, our tax base) into private profit, while leaving communities to deal with the consequences.

Here’s Our Plan and Your Call to Action

INVESTIGATE AND EDUCATE: This post is our starting gate. We will be your investigative arm, translating complex utility filings, permit applications, and policy memos into clear, actionable information. CONNECT AND AMPLIFY: Are you in a Facebook group fighting a local data center? Part of a concerned citizens’ coalition? A local official worried about water quality? We want to connect with you. Isolation is how communities lose. STRATEGIZE AND ADVOCATE: Knowledge alone isn’t power. Organized action is.

This week, a critical step begins. Tracking Arkansas has secured a seat at the Southern Data Centers Research & Policy Convening in Atlanta, hosted by the Southern Economic Advancement Project, Southern Environmental Law Center, and other leading regional advocates. Tracking Arkansas will be gathering as many tangible best practices and tested strategies as we can. Topics include:

“Powering the People: Grassroots Strategies for the Data Center Era”

“Who’s Carrying the Load? Utilities, Rate Payers, and Clean Energy”

“Community Impacts & Responsible Decision-Making at the Local Level”

Our goal is to bring back the strategy, the legal frameworks, and the organizing tools that are working across the South. We want to train the trainers for rapid regional expansion of Arkansas community advocates and put Arkansans back in the driver’s seat.

Stay Informed. Get Connected. Become a Defender.

This coalition will live here, at Tracking Arkansas.

👉 CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR SPECIFIC DATA CENTER COALITION UPDATES: https://tinyurl.com/ardatacenters

We will share:

Dossiers on major projects announced in Arkansas.

Explainers on key policy levers (zoning, utility regulation, water permits).

Profiles of local groups you can join.

Strategies for effective citizen advocacy.

The $6 billion boom doesn’t have to be a bust for Arkansas communities. But it will be if we are silent, disconnected and in the dark.

It’s time to track this, Arkansas.

Stay vigilant,

Tracking Arkansas & The Data Center Policy Coalition

Recommended Reading

Share