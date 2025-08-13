Opinion/News Column

Deloitte made targeted campaign contributions to the eight legislators shown in this screenshot from the Arkansas Secretary of State’s campaign finance reporting site. The checks to the legislators were cut June 25, 2024 -- just one day after KFF News published their nationwide invesitgation of Deloitte’s Medicaid eligibility system issues in eight states, including Arkansas.

By Scott Perkins, ArkLeg Bill Tracker co-founder

Update: Since our last post exposing Arkansas’s Medicaid eligibility system failures — and my formal letter demanding an Arkansas Legislative Council (ALC) investigation into the contract — we’ve received responses from House staff and the Bureau of Legislative Research (BLR).

Spoiler: No one is observing or addressing the systemic flaws that are breaching the state’s contractual obligations and harming Arkansans. With Deloitte’s multimillion-dollar contract extension looming before the ALC Review Committee at year’s end, we have a narrow window to demand accountability — especially in light of targeted campaign contributions to eight key legislators on ALC and ALC Review, along with another $1.9 million in untraceable campaign contributions to out-of-state lawmakers.

The State’s Response: Voicemails, Emails, and Empty Promises

House Staff Voicemail: A legislative aide acknowledged my complaint on behalf of Rep. Jim Wooten, but deferred to other members and vaguely alluded to the issue without committing to action

BLR’s Response: In an Aug. 8 email, BLR Director Marty Garrity wrote: “However, I would suggest contacting the Attorney General’s office or the Inspector General’s office as they may be more capable of performing an audit regarding this matter.” This admission confirms that no entity is currently scrutinizing Deloitte’s flawed eligibility algorithms — even as wrongful denials pile up.

Deloitte’s contract does come under the purview of the Arkansas Legislative Council through its contract review oversight. And yes, that process coming before the end of the year is of grave concern of mine due to the eight legislators who received targeted and timely campaign contributions from Deloitte. These key legislators are members of ALC and/or the ALC Review Committee.

This is not simply “passing the buck” — it’s a failure of legislative oversight. ALC has the power to request the Joint Legislative Audit Committee and Arkansas Legislative Audit to investigate the matter. I sense our activist AG had influence on this redirection to his office.

Here’s the critical point that I emailed Rep. Wooten, Sen. Jane English and Rep. Carlton Wing today:

“… to use your distinguished seat in the Arkansas House of Representatives to request Joint Legislative Audit to thoroughly investigate and present audit findings on DHS’ contract and the services rendered by Deloitte’s Medicaid Eligibility System. Furthermore, to specifically investigate the unauthorized merging of households erroneously by Deloitte’s Medicaid Eligibility System… “

I wrote them to reiterate — with utmost clarity and urgency — my request for immediate action as my representative. The flaws in Deloitte’s Medicaid Eligibility System, particularly the unauthorized merging of households, demand a forensic investigation by Joint Legislative Audit (JLA). This is not merely a bureaucratic concern; it is a crisis stripping vulnerable Arkansans of critical healthcare access.

Specific Requests for JLA Investigation

Contract & Services Audit: Scrutinize DHS’s contract with Deloitte, including:

Cost overruns: Deloitte’s systems in other states (e.g., Tennessee, Florida) have required hundreds of millions in unplanned fixes, often for errors they created.

Performance failures: In Florida, a “glitch” wrongly terminated postpartum coverage for mothers, mirroring Arkansas’s “merging households” flaw.

Household Merging Flaw: Quantify the harm by investigating:

Scale of impact: How many households were erroneously merged? How many lost benefits?

Ongoing harm: How many new erroneous merges occur daily? How many cases remain uncorrected?

Accountability

This is not an isolated incident. Deloitte’s profit model rewards failure, charging states to fix the very errors its systems cause (e.g., Tennessee’s $417M in change orders).

Campaign contributions: Deloitte’s targeted contributions to eight Arkansas legislators on ALC and ALC Review raises concerns about impartiality in contract oversight.

Why JLA Must Act Now