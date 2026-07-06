LITTLE ROCK — A lawsuit filed today by Tracking Arkansas co-founder Janie Ginocchio alleges Arkansas Children’s Hospital (ACH) and Attorney General Tim Griffin violated the state’s Freedom of Information Act by improperly withholding public records detailing how tens of millions of dollars in opioid settlement funds are being spent on a new research facility.

The complaint, filed in Pulaski County Circuit Court and assigned to Circuit Judge Cara Connors, seeks to force both entities to produce records concerning the at least $50 million in opioid settlement funds committed to the National Center for Opioid Research and Clinical Effectiveness (NCOAR) at ACH.

At issue is whether the largest single allocation of Arkansas’s opioid settlement money, representing approximately 64 percent of the state’s share of an estimated $260.5 million recovery, is being spent in compliance with settlement agreements that require that funds be used for “evidence-based, evidence-informed or promising activities, programs or strategies.”

Beyond the immediate records dispute, the lawsuit could determine how Arkansas administers and publicly accounts for opioid settlement funds. It also presents unresolved questions regarding the extent to which private entities administering large public grants are subject to the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act and how broadly the AG may invoke the working-papers exemption when approving major public expenditures.

The Records at Issue

Ginocchio submitted a FOIA request to Arkansas Children’s Hospital on May 28 seeking the grant agreement, line-item budget, expenditure records, contracts, compliance records and communications with the AG’s Office for the NCOAR project. The hospital denied the request that same day, stating: “Arkansas Children’s is a private non-profit health system. As such, it is not subject to FOIA.”

Ginocchio renewed the request, explaining why she contends ACH satisfies the three-factor test Arkansas courts use to determine whether a private entity receiving public funds is subject to FOIA. ACH has not responded to that renewed request, now more than 39 days later, despite FOIA’s three-working-day requirement.

A separate FOIA request to the AG’s office on June 5 produced some records, but the AG withheld others under the “unpublished memoranda, working papers, and correspondence” exemption.

The NCOAR Project: Growing Scope, Shifting Figures

The complaint details a project that has expanded significantly since its initial announcement. The original project summary included as Exhibit 1 of the 2023 memorandum of understanding between ACH and the AG’s Office lists the construction of a 45,000-square-foot building, and in the MOU, the AG commits $50 million in opioid settlement funds to a $70 million total project. By the January 2026 topping-out ceremony, the building’s size had grown to 65,000 square feet and the project cost went up to $75 million. The AG’s Office committed an additional $5 million to the project, adding vaping settlement funds.

The lawsuit notes that Arkansas Children’s Media Relations Manager Hilary DeMillo stated in a May 28 email that the $55 million is allocated as $35 million for construction and $20 million for research.

The Compliance Question

One of the lawsuit’s most striking allegations concerns ACH’s own compliance standard.

In a Q3 2025 progress report to the AG’s office, ACH stated it had paused funding for its Following Baby Back Home program, which is a home visiting initiative serving mothers and infants experiencing neonatal opioid withdrawal, because “it is not fully clear how the requested funds could be demonstrated to support” compliance requirements.

The complaint argues that the standard ACH applied, requiring funds to be used “explicitly and exclusively” for opioid-affected families, appears nowhere in the settlement agreements or the NCOAR MOU. Yet if that standard could not be met for a program whose entire caseload consists of opioid-affected families, the lawsuit contends “it is unclear how it could be satisfied for components of a general-purpose facility used by ACH’s broader patient population without regard to opioid exposure.”

Four months after that report, ACH and the AG’s office held a joint topping-out ceremony, with the ACH press release listing the suspended program as one of the “innovative research studies planned or in progress.”

Legal Arguments

The complaint argues ACH is subject to FOIA under Arkansas Supreme Court precedent governing private entities that receive public funding and carry on work intertwined with government.

Ginocchio alleges that ACH satisfies the three-factor conjunctive test Arkansas courts apply to determine whether a private entity is subject to FOIA. According to the lawsuit, ACH received substantial public funding for the NCOAR project, the project serves the public purpose of opioid abatement, and ACH's administration of the grant is sufficiently intertwined with government because it was carrying out the AG’s contractual obligations under the opioid settlement agreements. The complaint points to the AG’s continuing oversight role, mandatory reporting requirements, and approval authority under the NCOAR agreement and argues that ACH was acting as the functional equivalent of the AG in administering the settlement-funded project.

The complaint also cites a 2006 opinion by then-Attorney General Mike Beebe, which concluded there was a compelling argument that ACH could be subject to FOIA under certain circumstances. The lawsuit argues the NCOAR project presents an even stronger factual basis because of the unprecedented level of direct public funding and contractual oversight.

Griffin’s Response

The complaint also takes aim at the AG’s FOIA response. The lawsuit alleges that Griffin invoked the unpublished working papers exemption to withhold documents, failed to identify which specific documents were withheld or explain the basis for treating them as exempt, and did not attempt to segregate exempt from non-exempt information.

The lawsuit argues that once the AG publicly announced his determination that NCOAR is “an effective use” of settlement funds and participated in a public topping-out ceremony, the legal analysis supporting that determination is no longer “unpublished” and falls outside the exemption. Some of Ginocchio’s arguments were first used by then-blogger Matt Campbell in a FOIA lawsuit against the governor that was later dismissed for lack of service of process before the case could be decided on the merits.

“Where an agency has publicly announced a final determination and participated in public celebrations of the resulting project,” the complaint states, “the legal analysis supporting that determination is not a protected ‘unpublished’ working paper.”

The Permanent Asset Question

The lawsuit notes a critical contract provision: upon expiration or termination of the NCOAR agreement, “Arkansas Children’s will maintain control of the Program, including the building and space constructed, and any other grants received” with no reversion to the state, no public easement, and no covenant restricting ACH’s use of the building once the settlement funding period ends.

“Tens of millions of dollars in public settlement funds are therefore being converted into a permanent, privately titled capital asset,” the complaint states, “the future use of which is not contractually tied to opioid abatement in any way once the funding relationship concludes.”

“The public has a right to know precisely how each public dollar was spent and on what, since the building itself will belong to ACH alone long after the public funds that built it cease to be accounted for at all,” the complaint states.

Looking Ahead

The lawsuit asks the court to order ACH to produce the requested records, to order the AG to submit withheld documents for in camera review for the judge to determine if the working papers exemption applies, to order the release of withheld documents that do not fall under the exemption, and to award attorney’s fees and litigation expenses.

Ginocchio also requests that the court retain jurisdiction to enforce its orders, citing a history of litigation in which ACH has produced records only under compulsion and subsequently claimed mootness.

“ACH has a direct financial interest in avoiding examination of whether the settlement funds it received were expended for authorized purposes,” the complaint states. “If settlement funds were used for construction that falls outside the Approved Purposes, ACH could face an obligation to return those funds.”

No hearing date has been set.

Arkansas had the second-highest opioid dispensing rate in the nation in 2024, and 637 Arkansans lost their lives to opioid overdoses in 2021. Between 2006 and 2014, the state received nearly 1.5 billion units of addictive opioids.

This is a developing story. Check back with Tracking Arkansas for updates.

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