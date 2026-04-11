Tracking Arkansas

Tracking Arkansas

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Alford Drinkwater's avatar
Alford Drinkwater
16h

Give me my taxes back for paying to educate your kids in government schools

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Alford Drinkwater's avatar
Alford Drinkwater
16h

My kids, my taxes, my choice. Why wouldn’t I be given support for educating my kids? It is called public education not government education. Why give anyone food, medical, or housing support if they had not had it in the past? We chose a private parochial school for our two kids. It cost us much. We had to live in a single wide mobile home until they graduated. Hanging on, while paying for everyone else’s kids to go to government schools.

The first wave was obviously going to be those who were already going to private schools. Now you will begin to see more of those who have been going to government schools chose to move to home school or private school. Much improvement in educating kids in government schools is right around the corner, but government schools must have competition for that to ever happen. We already know that education does not improve by throwing money at it. That has always been a big lie from the education establishment.

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