Gov. Sarah Sanders addressed a joint session of the legislature on April 8 to deliver her state of the state address.

The governor delivered her State of the State address Wednesday. Here’s what she didn’t say:

“I am abandoning every principle of fiscal conservatism my party claims to stand for.”

She didn’t say that. But her budget did.

Let me walk you through what the governor doesn’t want you to know about the cost of the LEARNS Act’s Education Freedom Accounts, otherwise known as school vouchers.

The Numbers That Should Make Every Republican Blush

The Voucher Money Trail:

The governor is asking for more than $370 million for school vouchers in the current fiscal year. That’s more than eight times what the program cost at launch.

And she wants us to believe this is fiscal conservatism?

But the dollar figures only tell half the story. The real problem is the participant explosion — and who those participants actually are.

The Participant Timeline:

Growth rates:

2023-24 to 2024-25: 157% growth

2024-25 to 2025-26: 209% growth

This isn’t gradual expansion. This is a fiscal bomb.

The $187 Million vs. $309 Million Point

A true fiscal conservative would have capped accounts at the number of students the original $187 million appropriation funded. That’s roughly 27,500 students.

Instead, she spent $309 million — enough for over 44,000 students.

She allowed almost double the number of accounts above the appropriation’s implied cap and asked for retroactive permission.

That’s not conservative budgeting. That’s appropriation as suggestion.

The 82% Problem

The Sanders administration argues that because the voucher’s value is 90 percent of the annual per-pupil funding amount for public schools, students using the vouchers to move from public to private school create cost savings.

Here is the detail that destroys the “school choice savings” argument entirely:

According to analysis by Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, only about 19% of voucher participants were ever enrolled in a public school during the first two years of the program.

If the trend continues, that means 35,640 voucher holders in 2025-26 have never set foot in a public school.

New spending (never in public school):

35,640 × $6,864 = $244.6 million

Replacement spending (previously public):

8,360 × $6,864 = $57.3 million

But even that $57.3 million isn’t “savings” — because the public school didn’t get to reduce its fixed costs (buildings, admin, buses, central office). It lost marginal revenue but kept almost all its costs.

True net new cost to the state: almost $250 million in 2025-26 alone.

And for what? To reimburse private school tuition for families who were already paying it.

The question no one asked: If 82 percent of voucher recipients were never in public school, where was the “choice” for those families?

They had already chosen a private school. The voucher is simply a subsidy for a pre-existing choice — a transfer payment to families who were already paying tuition. That’s not “opportunity.” That’s wealth redistribution upward.

She is taking the state’s silence and the people’s silence as an endorsement to carry on.

Every day we don’t speak up about this, she adds another zero to the voucher line item.

Projecting the Increases: Where This Is Headed

Let’s chart LEARNS Act voucher expenditures and project where her spending trajectory is taking us.

The Baseline

In the 2025-2026 school year — the first year the program went uncapped with all students eligible to participate — the state spent $309 million on school vouchers. That’s our baseline.

The Three Scenarios

We ran three projection scenarios assuming flat public school enrollment at 470,000 students and a 2% annual increase in the per-student voucher amount.

The Conservative Scenario (15% annual growth)

Under the conservative scenario, which assumes the program’s growth slows dramatically from its current pace, voucher spending would reach $470 million within three years, $621 million within five years, and $822 million within seven years. That’s nearly three times the baseline cost.

The Current Trend Scenario (23% annual growth)

Under the current trend scenario — which reflects the program’s actual growth rate between 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 — voucher spending would reach $575 million within three years, $870 million within five years, and $1.32 billion within seven years. That’s more than four times the baseline.

The Aggressive Scenario (30% annual growth)

Under the aggressive scenario, which assumes the governor continues expanding eligibility and recruitment efforts, voucher spending would reach $679 million within three years, $1.15 billion within five years, and $1.94 billion within seven years. That’s more than six times the baseline.

The Lake View Problem: The Constitution She’s Ignoring

Lake View v. Huckabee (2002) is the landmark Arkansas Supreme Court ruling that declared the state’s school funding system unconstitutional. The court mandated that the state provide an equal and adequate education to all children, regardless of community wealth.

The LEARNS Act siphons dollars away from the Lake View funding formula without subjecting those dollars to the equity requirements of the formula.

That’s not just bad policy. It’s constitutionally suspect.

And if voucher growth forces public school funding to stagnate or cut services, a court will likely strike this down — not because vouchers are illegal, but because the state cannot dismantle its constitutional duty to public education while claiming to fund both.

The Project 2025 Alignment

The LEARNS Act’s voucher expansion aligns perfectly with Project 2025 – the conservative governing playbook that prioritizes:

School choice (i.e., public dollars to private institutions)

Deregulation of private education providers

Weakening of public sector institutions

Redistribution of wealth from public systems to private vendors

Did that last one catch your attention?

It looks like Sanders is striving to make Arkansas the model pilot state for governors. Fast and furious. No guardrails. No accountability.

She has a complete disregard for the legal landscape, existing law, due process, and the constitutional framework of this state. Her defunct methodologies in policy and governance are deeply seated in this playbook.

What This Means for the Republican Civil War

The state GOP is in a civil war over what the party becomes.

On one side: the old guard of fiscal conservatism. Limited government. Spending restraint. Accountability.

On the other: the Sanders Machine. Uncapped spending. Redistribution of wealth. Constitutional disregard. Privateers posing as public servants.

And here’s what the Republican Party of Arkansas – and the national GOP – won’t admit:

Her spending patterns do not align with their platform.

Not the Republican Party of Arkansas. Not the national GOP’s platform. Not the Republican Party of Saline County. Not any of the party committees in the other 74 counties.

Fiscal conservatism means something. Or it used to.

The Bottom Line

The governor is taking the state’s silence as permission.

She is taking the people’s silence as endorsement.

She is using surpluses to create precedent. Using precedent to justify increases. Using increases to gut public education.

And she is doing it all while claiming to be a fiscal conservative.

Someone remind me again what party she represents?

Because from where I’m sitting, the Arkansas GOP’s platform doesn’t say “redistribute wealth to private schools.” It doesn’t say “ignore Supreme Court rulings.” It doesn’t say “spend $379 million on vouchers and call it conservative.”

The machine thinks we’re asleep.

We are not.

And this fiscal session? We’re watching every dime.

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