By Janie Ginocchio

In a legislative session crowded with culture war bills and top-down mandates, one quiet policy fix slipped through — clean, simple, and mostly unnoticed.

Act 942, also known as The Good Neighbor Act, strengthens legal protections for Arkansans who donate food. That means fewer legal fears for restaurants, farmers, and nonprofits — and maybe more food reaching those who need it.

It’s a useful tweak. But let’s be clear: removing liability doesn’t end hunger. It just makes it easier to hand off leftovers.

What Act 942 Does

Here’s what this law actually changes:

Expands protection: Restaurants, schools, farmers, grocery stores, caterers, churches — even gleaners — are now shielded when they donate food in good faith.

Covers distributors too: Nonprofits and churches handing out that food are also protected.

Requires transparency : Donors must let recipients know if the food is surplus, nearing expiration, or blemished but they won’t be penalized if they disclose honestly.

Mandates outreach: The state is now required to notify licensed food handlers about these protections.

What Supporters Said

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders supported the bill, saying: “We want to remove barriers from people that are just trying to help one another.”

She’s right about that. But we should also ask: Why do Arkansans need to rely on donations in the first place?

Why It Matters — And Why It Isn’t Enough

Don’t get us wrong: Act 942 is good policy. It will reduce waste, remove fear, and maybe increase donations.

But Arkansas still ranks among the worst in the nation for food insecurity. That isn’t a result of food not being donated. It’s a result of:

Inadequate wages

Gutted safety nets

Restrictive SNAP policies

Systemic underinvestment in rural and marginalized communities

No one should depend on a church pantry or a lucky surplus to eat dinner. Legal protections help, but they don’t solve the trauma of hunger.

What Comes Next

We should celebrate policy wins like this. But we shouldn’t settle for them.

We need lawmakers to:

Invest in rural food infrastructure

Raise wages and protect workers

Center the lived experiences of people facing food insecurity

Act 942 is a tool. Let’s use it. But also demand more.