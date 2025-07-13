Act 837 & The New Rules on Rulemaking - Your Tracking Guide

Act 837 didn’t just create the Department of Finance and Administration’s (DFA) Regulatory Division and its enforcement arm – it fundamentally reshaped how administrative rules are made in key regulated areas (alcohol, tobacco, cannabis, gaming). Understanding these changes is crucial for anyone impacted by these industries.

Rulemaking 101: Before Act 837 vs. After Act 837

Think of rulemaking as the process where state agencies fill in the details left open by laws passed by the legislature. Here’s how Act 837 changed the game for alcohol, gambling, tobacco and marijuana oversight bodies (other state agencies will still follow the pre-Act 837 process):

The table compares the rule-making process for alcohol, gambling, tobacco and marijuana oversight bodies before and after Act 837.

Key changes include rulemaking power shifted away from the independent commissions to the DFA Regulatory Division, and while the external APA requirements (notice, comment, BLR review) remain, the internal process before public release is now managed under one DFA umbrella. Finally, all new rules for these key areas now originate from a single agency division (DFA Regulatory), replacing multiple sources.

Why This Matters for Stakeholders & Trackers

A single point of contact and process for rulemaking in these areas should lead to more consistent procedures and potentially clearer rule language.

Centralization aims to streamline rule development and reduce bureaucratic overlap.

Knowing the DFA Regulatory Division is now the engine for these rules could help stakeholders target attention and engagement.

Your Action Plan: Tracking Rules & Public Comment Periods

Staying on top of proposed rules and seizing the chance to comment is vital. Here’s where to look:

Arkansas Secretary of State - Rules & Regulations Portal

This is the official repository mandated by the Arkansas APA. All proposed rules, notices of public comment periods, hearing notices (if any), and final rules MUST be published here.

What to Do: Check the “Proposed Rules” or “Public Comment Period” sections regularly (weekly is ideal for active trackers). You can often search or filter by agency – look for “Department of Finance and Administration” and specifically mentions of the “Regulatory Division”.

Bookmark This! (Direct Link to Proposed Rules)

DFA Website

The Regulatory Division may post announcements, additional guidance, or links to proposed rules on their section of the DFA website. However, the SoS portal remains the official, legally binding source for notices and comment periods. Check DFA for supplementary info or context.

Bureau of Legislative Research (BLR)

Navigate to Committees, then Arkansas Legislative Council - ALC, or Joint Committees like Rules, Regulation, and Legislation.

This is where rules go after the public comment period and agency adoption. You can track rules as they move through the legislative review process (Agendas, Meeting Materials). Useful for seeing the final version submitted and any legislative discussion/approval. Search committee agendas for “DFA” or “Regulatory Division” rules.

Set reminders to schedule time weekly or bi-weekly to check the Secretary of State’s portal “Proposed Rules” page or utilize Ark Leg Bill Tracker’s weekly e-newsletter that features a compilation of weekly rule making updates and current events. Trackers who have a user account can also sign up for rule making e-mail alerts.

When a proposed rule is posted, the public comment period (often 30 days) and any public hearing details will be clearly stated in the notice. Ark Leg Bill Tracker will post those deadlines consistently on its website.

Act 837 centralized the rulemaking engine for key regulations. By knowing the new process and diligently tracking the official secretary of state’s portal and using Ark Leg Bill Tracker’s rule-making digest, stakeholders ensure they never miss an opportunity to understand, engage with, and influence the rules shaping industry policy.