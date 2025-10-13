House District 70 on the right and Senate District 26 on the left.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The political landscape for two vacant Arkansas legislative districts is formalizing amid ongoing legal and political controversy. As of now, voters in Senate District 26 and House District 70 will head to the polls next summer to elect new representatives, following a delayed election call from Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders that has prompted lawsuits and accusations of political manipulation.

The seats were previously held by Sen. Gary Stubblefield of District 26 and Rep. Carlton Wing of District 70. Sanders did not call for special elections to fill the vacancies until June 2026, a move that critics argue violates the state’s 150-day rule for calling such elections.

A lawsuit has already been filed by Colt Shelby concerning the District 26 delay. Legal observers expect the suit to be amended to include plaintiffs from the similarly affected House District 70.

The core of the controversy, particularly for SD26, revolves around a failed appropriations bill for a proposed prison/ICE detention facility in Franklin County. During the last legislative session, the state Senate failed to pass a bill to appropriate funds for the project five times. Opponents fear the governor’s delay in calling the election will leave the district without a voice during the fiscal session, potentially making it easier for the contentious project to be approved.

Note: The timeline is identical for both districts.

