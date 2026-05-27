Yesterday, ProPublica published the story of Emily Waldorf.

She is a physical therapist, a Baptist from a Republican family from Northwest Arkansas. A woman whose father is a doctor and whose friends know the governor. She is, by every metric, exactly the kind of Arkansan this administration claims to represent.

At 17 weeks pregnant, her amniotic sac was funneling into her dilated cervix. Her daughter’s foot was dipping out. The pregnancy was no longer viable; a miscarriage was inevitable. Three doctors said the standard of care was to empty her womb immediately to prevent a life-threatening infection.

But the baby had a heartbeat. So, they put her on hold. Not a telephone hold, a life hold: wait until sepsis sets in. Wait until the fetal heartbeat stops or Waldorf starts dying. Maybe then they can act.

After five excruciating, uncertain days in the hospital, her sister called the governor’s office.

The aide’s response: “What is it you expect the governor’s office to do?”

No call back, no action. The governor of Arkansas put a woman on hold while a treatable condition turned more life-threatening by the hour.

An anti-abortion bill written with such ambiguity that it prevents doctors from delivering the standard of care necessary in medical emergencies is a governance failure. In the race to paint the state as the most “pro-life,” the governor and legislature refuse to fix a law that puts women’s lives at risk.

And then yesterday, the whole country read about it.

The State of the State: Governing by Press Release

This is not an accident. This is the culture.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders designs policy for headlines, not for human beings. Program designers are more concerned about the headlines generated than the realities of implementation.

The machine runs on shortcuts: ambiguous language, delayed elections, board capture, dark mailers, and a legislative agenda designed to impress donors in Washington while Arkansas families bleed out in parking lots.

The administration wants the public to believe it is making Arkansas a better place to raise a family, but the record is now undeniable:

The largest-funded private school voucher program in the country — no cap, no fiscal guardrail, while rural schools close. (Tracking Arkansas: Surplus Spend Down)

A $1.2 billion prison on a mountain with no water — procured through board capture, concealed from the legislature, justified by a cost estimate everyone knew was fiction. (Tracking Arkansas: PACs and Prisons)

The only state in the country refusing 12-month postpartum Medicaid — while maternal mortality ranks among the worst.

Child hunger at #2 in the nation — nearly one in four Arkansas kids hungry, while the governor endorses federal bills that gut SNAP. (Tracking Arkansas: Still the Hungriest)

Delayed special elections as political retribution — 30,000 residents left unrepresented for 253 days. Arkansans had to sue to vote. (Tracking Arkansas: Shady Appointments)

The WellPath mistake — a contracting process so badly managed that it cost taxpayers more than $350 millon.

And now: A woman on hold while miscarrying, the governor’s office refusing to act, and no one in power willing to say this is wrong.

This is not governance. This is a machine showing its soulless resilience in the face of trauma, life or death, again and again and again.

Fake It to Make It Back to Washington

Let us name what is actually happening.

Sanders is not building a legacy in Arkansas. She is building a launchpad back to DC. Every press release, every culture war fight, every “Communist China” dark mailer is all rehearsal for a presidential campaign. Arkansas is the set. The people are the extras. And if a few hundred women have to nearly die to keep the branding consistent? That is a cost the machine is willing to pay.

But here is the truth the machine does not want anyone to hear:

This is not our Arkansas. You know it; we know it.

Do Arkansans — regardless of color, regardless of political tribe, regardless of whether you bleed Razorback red or A-State scarlet or UCA purple or no colors at all — do we intentionally leave human lives on hold?

We do not let a sister call the governor’s office while her sibling’s cervix is dilated and a foot is showing, and hear “What do you expect us to do?”

That is not who we are. But this is what we’ve allowed ourselves to become.

An Open Letter to Republicans

Let us speak directly to Republicans reading this because we know you are.

You did not sign up for this. You wanted lower taxes, local control, and a government that stays out of your business. You did not vote for a governor who would let a woman miscarry on a hospital bed while risk managers cite potential prison time.

You did not vote for board capture or for dark mailers against incumbents who dared disagree. You did not vote for a $19,000 lectern.

And you certainly did not vote for a governor who puts your daughter, your sister, your wife on hold while she is begging for help.

This cannot be today’s GOP.

And to Democrats reading this: we know your state party has been hollowed out. We know you have been disenfranchised by a party more interested in submission to the supermajority than opposition. We know you are tired of being told to wait for a wave that never comes.

To independents, to the apolitical, to the people who just want to raise their kids and go to work and not think about any of this — we see you, too.

The question we pose is not partisan; it is a human one.

Across This Country, We Pose the Same Question

This is not only about Arkansas.

The same machine politics, the same plausible deniability, board captures, the same dark money, and policy written for press releases instead of people, is operating in state capitals across this nation. The names change, the branding changes, but the cruelty does not.

So we ask disenfranchised Republicans who no longer recognize their own party, Democrats with no real state party to rally behind, and everyone caught between the bunkers of modern politics: when will we end the silence?

When will we stop accepting “what do you expect us to do?” as an answer from the people we elected?

When will we demand that governance be measured by whether families get a call back and not by how many press releases get picked up?

The politics of policy has become do or die.

For Emily Waldorf, it nearly was.

Time and time and time again, the machine has shown us exactly what it values. And it is not you. It is not your family. It is not your daughter, your wife, your mother, your sister.

It is power. It is the next rung on the ladder. It is Washington, D.C., and it does not care if it has to walk over your body to get there.

The machine has made its choice, time and time again.

When do we make ours?

Find the full “Arkansas Machine” series at trackingarkansas.substack.com.

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