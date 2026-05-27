Tracking Arkansas

Tracking Arkansas

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Alford Drinkwater's avatar
Alford Drinkwater
10h

I support LEARNS 100%. It is spending less government money per student than if we were paying the government school the whole per student amount. You need a good dose of truth serum. My taxes, my kids, my choice. We do not want big education poisoning home school and private school just like it has done to government schools. I do not want to spend decades paying for your kids to get second rate government school education and never get anything for me. Please keep your hands out of my pockets. And keep those stinking guard rails that have been proven not to work over on the government schools where you and others like you have used them to destroy those schools. If you have already sunk your ship, what are you doing going over to another boat and telling them how to row. You may hate the governor, but please have enough common sense to recognize that the government school system designed by big education does not work. The governor has made several mistakes but LEARNS is not one of them.

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