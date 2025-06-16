Act 942 Shows What Happens When Lawmakers Actually Listen

Arkansas politics is flooded with bills that make headlines, raise hackles, or score points. But this spring, something rare happened: a good law passed. Not just in what it does, but in how it was made.

Act 942, the Good Neighbor Act, provides liability protection for food donors and the nonprofits that distribute that food. It’s straightforward. It’s helpful. And it’s rooted in listening.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, often better known for pushing for a new prison, worked with food banks and community organizations to identify a real barrier: businesses afraid to donate food out of fear of being sued. This wasn’t a press release problem. It was a real one. And lawmakers addressed it.

That shouldn’t be newsworthy. But these days, it is.

Consultation Over Copy-Paste

Too often, Arkansas sees bills copied from national think tanks and pasted into state code, without input from the communities affected. And legislators with good intentions sometimes get ahead of themselves. Just look at Act 1007, a tax exemption that left small nonprofits scratching their heads because no one asked them what clarity they needed.

Act 942 is different:

It solves a problem identified by the people closest to it.

It uses clear, accessible statutory language.

It avoids partisanship and performative cruelty.

It’s not revolutionary. It’s just what governance should be.

But Let’s Be Honest

Removing legal barriers is a good start. But it’s not a strategy for food justice.

People experiencing food insecurity aren’t asking for legal immunity. They’re asking for stability, wages, safety nets, and dignity.

They don’t want to wonder whether this week’s meals will come from a warehouse, a church basement, or not at all.

Act 942 helps grease the wheels of a charitable food system. But it doesn’t change the fact that our public policies make charity necessary in the first place.

A Better Way Forward

Good governance isn’t just about passing helpful bills. It’s about asking better questions:

Why are so many Arkansans hungry to begin with?

Why is surplus food the fallback plan instead of a rights-based food policy?

And what would it take to make food security the norm, not the exception?

To lawmakers: when you take time to listen, consult, and act with clarity, you get things like Act 942. So yes, credit where it’s due.

Now let’s do more. Let’s stop patching over broken systems and start building ones that don’t leave people behind.