Arkansas’s food insecurity rate peaked after the 2008 recession and took nearly a decade to recover. That progress is now erased. In 2023, the state’s rate returned to crisis levels — making Arkansas the worst in the nation for household hunger.

Arkansas Ranks #2 in Child Food Insecurity

Arkansas now holds a new title — and not the kind that wins parades.

According to a U.S. Department of Agriculture report released in September, Arkansas has the highest food insecurity rate in the nation. Nearly 1 in 5 households here struggled to afford enough food between 2021 and 2023. Our rate of very low food security — meaning actual hunger, skipped meals, and disrupted eating — also outpaced the national average.

And among children? We’re #2, with nearly 1 in 4 Arkansas kids lacking consistent access to nutritious food.

Let’s stop right here and say it plainly:

Arkansas is the hungriest state in the wealthiest nation on Earth.

The Numbers Are In. Now What?

For years, Arkansas leaders have talked around hunger — blaming inflation, shrugging at policy failure, and tossing out PR-driven half-measures. But now the data is conclusive. And it’s damning.

18.9% of Arkansas households were food insecure between 2021–2023.

6.7% of households experienced very low food security — meaning literal hunger.

More than 567,000 Arkansans, including over 250,000 children, were food insecure in 2022.

These are not abstract figures. These are working families, single mothers, rural grandparents raising grandkids, and tens of thousands of school-aged children depending on public programs to eat.

Now, just as we finally created a state-funded Summer EBT program through the DHS budget, Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” (OBBB) threatens to gut SNAP and redefine who counts as “hungry enough.”

Redefining Hunger Doesn’t End It

The OBBB proposes to:

Narrow the SNAP definition of “dependent children” from under 18 to under 7.

Impose stricter work requirements on parents and caregivers.

Shift SNAP benefit and admin costs onto the states — Arkansas included.

This isn’t a small tweak. It’s a policy bomb designed to shrink rolls and reduce federal obligations — at the exact moment our hunger numbers are rising.

Let’s be clear: eligibility is not the same as need.

Removing children from the rolls doesn’t make them less hungry. It just means their families will no longer be able to afford groceries — and schools will lose the ability to automatically enroll them in free meals. Districts may no longer qualify for Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), which allows high-poverty schools to serve universal free breakfast and lunch.

And let’s not forget the financial harm to school districts already drowning in lunch debt. When students lose access to free meals, unpaid balances rise. Districts have to spend more time and money chasing down parents, covering deficits out of instructional budgets, and navigating the shame-filled bureaucracies that come with debt collection. For many superintendents, school lunch debt isn’t just an accounting problem — it’s a barrier to education.

Arkansas just built a lifeline. Washington may now burn the bridge.

Starving a Child Is State-Sanctioned Harm

We don’t need to guess at the consequences. We’ve seen them.

When the pandemic-era boosts to SNAP ended, food banks were overwhelmed. When summer breaks arrive without support, schools become the frontline responders to child hunger. And when federal definitions shift, kids get erased from eligibility systems, not from hunger itself.

A trauma-informed policy approach means meeting basic needs first — food, shelter, stability — so that families can engage, work, parent, and recover from chronic stress.

Cutting food support in the middle of a child hunger crisis is not just bad policy. It’s violence in slow motion.

What History Tells Us: We Just Lost a Decade of Progress

It took Arkansas nearly a decade to recover from the spike in food insecurity that followed the 2008 recession. We didn’t return to pre-recession levels until 2019–2020.

Now, in just two years, that progress is completely gone.

What’s Arkansas Doing About It?

We’ll give credit where due: lawmakers added $50.5 million for Summer EBT to the Department of Human Services budget for FY2025. It’s expected to reach over 350,000 children this summer.

But where’s the plan for next year, when the federal match might dry up and eligibility numbers collapse due to OBBB?

Where is the public statement from Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, whose administration has championed the Summer EBT program — and who, with all due respect, once claimed she invented DOGE? If she’s that deep in the Trump administration’s orbit, she should have known SNAP was on the chopping block, and that Arkansas would be left holding the bill for tens of millions in benefits and administrative costs.

Was this a sincere investment, or just headline bait with no long-term infrastructure?

In fact, just last month, Gov. Sanders tweeted her enthusiastic support for the very bill that would undercut the foundation of Arkansas’s new anti-hunger program.

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders celebrates the One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB), praising it as a win for American families—despite its projected harm to food assistance programs that support over 350,000 Arkansas children.

This endorsement comes despite the bill’s devastating consequences for SNAP access, school meals, and the Summer EBT funding Arkansas just approved. You can’t claim to feed children one week and back a federal policy that will starve them the next.

Bottom Line

Arkansas is at a crossroads. We can choose to protect kids, prioritize trauma-informed systems, and push back against a federal cost shift that will only deepen hunger in the most food-insecure state in the nation.

Or we can let more children fall through the cracks while pretending the problem is solved.

This is the moment to lead — not default on our obligation to feed children.