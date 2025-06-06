James Q. Wilson (1931-2012), political scientist and author.

In his foundational book Bureaucracy: What Government Agencies Do and Why They Do It, political scientist James Q. Wilson made a sharp observation that has never felt more relevant:

“Calling a government agency efficient when it is slow, cumbersome, and costly may seem perverse. But that is only because we lack any objective way for deciding how much money or time should be devoted to maintaining honest behavior, producing a fair allocation of benefits, and generating popular support...”

In other words, efficiency isn’t everything. Wilson understood that government’s job isn’t just to operate — it’s to serve the public, especially where the market fails or discriminates. Fair housing enforcement isn’t a customer service issue; it’s a civil rights obligation.

Arkansas lawmakers might want to revisit that before praising themselves for passing Act 562 — legislation that quietly gutted the state’s Fair Housing Commission under the guise of “streamlining” and “efficiency.”

This bill didn’t emerge out of some broad-based review of what’s working or not. It wasn’t shaped by data, public input, or even performance metrics. It was passed because it was “hard to find people” to meet the existing requirements for fair housing commissioners. So instead of finding better outreach strategies or support structures, the legislature rewrote the rules to make it easier for the real estate and banking industries to dominate the commission. They made compliance more “efficient” by making it weaker.

Wilson would have seen through that immediately.

The idea that state government should be structured to be fast, flexible, and convenient for insiders at the expense of the people it protects is the exact inverse of the mission Wilson imagined for public agencies. Agencies, he argued, don’t exist to minimize friction. They exist to “manage competing values and protect vulnerable constituencies” — even when that’s politically inconvenient.

Wilson was a realist. He didn’t romanticize bureaucracy. But he deeply believed in the necessity of institutional safeguards, and he was alarmed by anything that looked like regulatory capture, mission creep, or power centralization away from public accountability.

Act 562 does all three.

It shrinks oversight.

It centralizes power among industry professionals.

It redefines the commission’s purpose to accommodate ease, not equity.

But let’s be clear: this wasn’t just a Republican maneuver. Act 562 passed the Arkansas House 86–1 and the Senate unanimously with only one “present” vote. The majority of Democrats present voted yes. Worse, some avoided the vote entirely.

House Minority Whip Rep. Denise Garner didn’t even vote. She was one of four House Democrats who went non-voting — sidestepping accountability altogether. In the Senate, every Democrat voted yes except for Sen. Stephanie Flowers, who at least registered a “present” vote.

This wasn’t a principled compromise. It was cowardice.

Democrats had a chance to challenge the premise of this bill, to stand up for the public, for tenants, for people who experience discrimination every day in Arkansas’s housing market. Instead, they laid down. Worse, they gave the bill bipartisan cover.

James Q. Wilson would not have seen this as responsible governance. He would have seen it as political negligence: an abandonment of the core task of public service —ensuring that institutions protect the people who need them most.

Most Arkansans won’t notice this change until it affects them directly — until a landlord refuses them an apartment, or a bank redlines their mortgage, or a neighbor’s discrimination goes unchecked because the enforcement infrastructure was dismantled behind closed doors.

Wilson warned about that too. When institutions fail quietly, they don’t create less conflict. They create more injustice with fewer mechanisms for redress.

If James Q. Wilson were watching Arkansas today, he wouldn’t just be disappointed by Act 562. He’d be asking the same question ArkLegBillTracker is asking now: