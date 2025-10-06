Opinion/News Column

An annotated screenshot of page one of the FOIA response we received from the AG’s office regarding Director of Executive Protection John Coleman’s travel calendars and reimbursement documents as well as any threats made to the AG.

By Scott Perkins

Editor’s Note, Oct. 18: The following blog post has been updated to reflect a correction regarding the specific Arkansas Code exemption cited by the Attorney General’s office. The original post is preserved below for context.

At the Ark Leg Bill Tracker, we hold ourselves to a high standard of accuracy. In the post below, we criticized the Arkansas Attorney General’s office for citing a “ballot” exemption for travel vouchers. We based this on our review of the Arkansas Code, using a source that was, we have since learned, out-of-date.

Due to a recodification, the exemption for “security systems” is now at A.C.A. § 25-19-105(b)(27), and the “ballot” exemption is now at (b)(26). The AG’s office cited the correct number for the security exemption.

We should have used the most current legislative website for our fact-checking. That is our error, and we own it. We will implement more rigorous verification processes.

However, this factual correction does not absolve the Attorney General’s office. It exposes their strategy of obstruction in even starker relief.

Here is what the AG’s office didn’t do:

When we received their denial, we were confused. The cited exemption, in our source, was for ballots. Believing this was a clear error, we did what any reasonable person would do: we asked for clarification.

We raised this specific issue in not one, but two separate formal appeals filed on Oct. 1. We pointed out that the cited code section, based on our understanding, was for ballots and was nonsensical. We gave them a clear opportunity to correct the record and explain they were actually invoking the security exemption.

They ignored us. Completely.

It was only after we filed a third, different FOIA request and again cited the issue that Chief Legal Counsel Zach Mayo finally deigned to respond, condescendingly informing us we were using an “out-of-date codification.”

Let’s be perfectly clear about what this means:

1. This was not a good-faith dialogue. A public agency acting in good faith would have immediately replied to our first appeal: “You are referencing an outdated code. We are invoking the security exemption, now codified at (b)(27).” They chose silence.

2. The core of our legal argument is stronger than ever. They were using the security exemption. And our original analysis — that this is a legally overbroad and impermissible use of that exemption — stands firm. A travel voucher is not a “security system or operational plan.” A calendar of past travel is not a secret blueprint. Their blanket denial remains legally suspect.

3. Their strategy is now clear: Obstruct, delay, and refuse to engage until forced. They allowed us to publicly criticize them for a “ballot” argument they weren’t actually making, preferring to let us appear mistaken rather than simply clarify their position. This is not the behavior of an office that “takes its FOIA obligations seriously.” It is the behavior of an office that takes *obfuscation* seriously.

Our commitment remains unchanged.

We are correcting the record on the code section. But we are doubling down on our condemnation of the AG’s office’s conduct. Their use of the correct exemption is still a misuse of the law to hide public records. Their refusal to communicate was a deliberate tactic.

We will continue to fight for the release of these records. The question is no longer about a typo, but about a pattern of using any available tool — silence, misdirection, and overbroad legal claims — to keep the public in the dark.

ORIGINAL POST: AR AG’s FOIA Response Mistakes Travel Vouchers for Ballots

Transparency took a serious hit in Little Rock last week, and the Arkansas Attorney General’s office is responsible.

In a response that can only be described as either shockingly incompetent or deliberately obstructive, the AG’s office issued a blanket denial to a straightforward Arkansas Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request from the ArkLeg Bill Tracker. The request sought basic public records concerning the activities and expenses of John Coleman, the Director of Executive Protection.

The denial wasn’t just wrong; it was a masterclass in the misuse of state law, citing exemptions so inapplicable that it calls into question whether the response was written in good faith.

Let’s break down the response, as detailed in our official appeal.

The Request: Critical Records for an Ethics Investigation

Filed on Sept. 25, 2025, the request was a direct part of our continued investigation into Attorney General Tim Griffin’s alleged campaign finance violations. These records are vital evidence for an ethics complaint we filed against the AG’s campaign and his PAC for using public property for political purposes.

The request sought records from Jan. 1, 2023, to the present, related to Coleman, including:

Official Travel Calendars

Travel Reimbursements

Mileage Reimbursements

Received and documented threats

These are precisely the kinds of records the FOIA is designed to make public. In this specific investigation, they are critical to determining a central question: Was the security provided to the Attorney General for legitimate, campaign-specific, threat-based reasons, or was it a general, pre-existing government security detail being illegally subsidized with campaign funds?

The Denial: A Legal Embarrassment

On Sept. 30, the AG’s office, through chief legal counsel Zach Mayo, denied all four requests. Their legal reasoning, however, collapses upon the slightest scrutiny.

For Travel Calendars & Documented Threats: The AG cited A.C.A. § 25-19-105(b)(7), which protects the “working papers and correspondence” of the Attorney General. The Arkansas Supreme Court has been clear: this is a narrow exemption for documents that are part of the decision-making process, reflecting the “mental processes” of the official.

A travel calendar showing where a director already went is not a “working paper.” It is an administrative record of a completed activity. A log of past threats is a factual record of events, not a pre-decisional deliberation. The AG’s blanket denial is legally overbroad and fails to meet its burden of proof.

For Travel Reimbursements: This is where the response crosses from wrong into the realm of absurd. The AG denied access to travel reimbursement records under A.C.A. § 25-19-105(b)(27).

What does that statute cover? Let’s read it verbatim: It exempts “ballots, including without limitation paper ballots, electronic ballots, absentee ballots, and provisional ballots, cast in an election.”

Let that sink in. The chief legal officer of the state of Arkansas is arguing that a travel voucher for a hotel stay or a mileage form is the same as a ballot cast in an election. The two have nothing in common. This is not a borderline case; it is a categorical error that renders the entire denial suspect.

An Appeal Forced by Obstruction

Faced with this legally incoherent response, we had no choice but to file a formal appeal. In it, we point out the obvious: The cited exemptions are legally inapplicable. Travel calendars are not “working papers,” and travel vouchers are most certainly not “ballots.”

The AG’s office appears to be grasping at any excuse to withhold these records, rather than following the law. The FOIA exists precisely to prevent this kind of obfuscation.

We also noted that while the AG failed to cite a more plausible (though still not blanket) exemption for security plans, they instead chose to deploy a nonsensical one. This suggests either a profound lack of care or a strategy of throwing everything at the wall to see what sticks.

A similar request for the AG’s travel calendar and reimbursements were met with the same cited exemptions.

What Are They Hiding? The Heart of the Ethics Complaint

When a public agency goes to such lengths to hide basic records, it naturally leads to one question: What doesn’t the AG want the public — and the Ethics Commission — to see?

The core of our complaint alleges violations of Ark. Code Ann. § 7-1-103(a)(3) (using public property for campaign purposes) and Ark. Code Ann. § 7-6-203(t) (improperly taking campaign funds as personal income). By withholding these records, the Attorney General is preventing the public from verifying whether his campaign’s reimbursements for “security mileage” were for legitimate campaign expenses or were, in fact, an illegal use of campaign funds to subsidize a government function.

Is it lavish travel spending? Inappropriate use of state resources? Or, most damningly, evidence that the campaign was paying for a security detail that should have been a public expense all along? We don’t know — because the AG’s office is using a flawed and pathetic legal argument to keep us in the dark.

The Arkansas FOIA was built on the principle that the people’s business should be public business. The AG’s response is a direct affront to that principle. We will continue to appeal this decision and fight for the transparency that Arkansas citizens deserve.