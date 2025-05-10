At ArkLegBillTracker, we believe that understanding legislation shouldn’t require a law degree or a lobbyist. Our mission is to help Arkansans track state legislation with clarity, relevance, and purpose — and that starts with how we analyze policy.

Our work is grounded in a clear set of guiding principles that shape every summary, blog post, and policy analysis we produce. These values reflect our commitment to an informed public and a healthier, more just Arkansas:

Transparency

We believe people have the right to know what their government is doing. We prioritize clarity over jargon and work to expose the real-world implications of legislative actions, especially those buried in complex or misleading language. Our analysis is grounded in facts and focused on public understanding.

Support for Effective, Fair Policy

We evaluate policy based on how well it addresses critical needs and core government functions. We support legislation that is: cost-effective, evidence-based, and designed to create the greatest sustainable good for all people, especially those most impacted.

Trauma-Informed Policy

We acknowledge that policies are not created in a vacuum. Historical and ongoing systemic inequities — especially in education, healthcare, housing, and the criminal justice system — have caused generational trauma in many communities. We believe all policies should be trauma-informed, recognizing the collective and individual impacts of systemic trauma and centering healing, dignity, and human well-being.

Advocacy for Arkansas’ ALICE Population

Arkansas’s ALICE population (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) includes people who work hard but still struggle to meet basic needs. We give special attention to how legislation affects these families, many of whom fall through the cracks of public policy and public perception. If a bill worsens conditions for ALICE households, we believe the public deserves to know.

Data, Evaluation, and Evidence-Based Practice

We believe in smart policy, not just good intentions. That’s why we prioritize use of reliable data, incorporation of evaluation and outcomes, and models and approaches proven to work in practice.

Community Building

Strong communities are the backbone of democracy. We support policies that increase civic engagement, foster collaboration, and create the conditions for people to thrive together.

Nonpartisan Integrity

We are not aligned with any political party or ideology. Our commitment is to the people of Arkansas. We don’t care whether a good idea comes from the left, right, or center — only whether it works, whether it’s fair, and whether it helps move Arkansas forward.

Tracking Overarching Themes and Patterns

Laws don’t exist in isolation, and neither does our analysis. We look beyond individual bills to track broader legislative trends and how multiple bills passed in tandem may shift the legal, civic, or economic landscape in significant ways.

Anti-Corruption and Accountability

As public policy experts and former investigative reporters, we know corruption often hides in plain sight. We dig deeper to examine who is pushing legislation, what they stand to gain, and how money, influence, and political pressure shape outcomes. We cross-reference campaign contributions, lobbying records, and voting patterns to provide the public with a fuller story — because good government requires vigilance.

Policy should serve the people, not the other way around. At ArkLegBillTracker, we’ll continue doing the hard work of combing through bills, tracking the fine print, and explaining it all in ways that matter. Because Arkansans deserve nothing less.

