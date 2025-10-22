By Janie Ginocchio and Scott Perkins

At ArkLeg Bill Tracker, our core principle is non-partisan accountability. We are affiliated with no political party; our only allegiance is to the constitutional rights of Arkansas citizens. The deliberate delay in filling the vacant seat for House District 70 is not a partisan issue — it is a direct attack on the fundamental right to representation.

This is the very reason ArkLeg Bill Tracker exists. We are not a passive observer; we are a real-time, active citizen advocacy and watchdog firm. Our brand is Tracking Arkansas, and when we track an assault on the public trust, we act.

As voters and residents of District 70, we were prepared to file this lawsuit independently. However, upon learning of a similar action from fellow residents of the district, the path of efficiency and fiscal responsibility became clear. Joining this suit accelerates our impact and minimizes legal costs to the state — a win for all taxpayers.

But make no mistake: the urgency is critical. To intentionally exclude the people of North Little Rock and Sherwood from the upcoming fiscal session is unscrupulous and profoundly anti-Arkansas. It is a calculated move to deny a community its voice in deciding how its tax dollars are spent.

In just half a year, our model at ArkLeg Bill Tracker has proven it doesn’t just work — it creates accelerated impact. We are connecting the dots in real-time and holding power to account. This lawsuit is the next logical step in our mission: to ensure that in Arkansas, every citizen has a voice, and every district has its vote.

We are Tracking Arkansas. And we are just getting started.

