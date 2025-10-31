Opinion/News Column

This graphic shows the money flow between Attorney General Tim Griffin’s JAG PAC, Rep. David Ray’s RAY PAC, Sen. Ben Gilmore’s Base Point PAC and Arkansas Supreme Court Candidates Nick Bronni and Cody HIland in Q3 2025, according to PAC reports filed with the Arkansas Secretary of State.

By Janie Ginocchio

Last month, we detailed Attorney General Tim Griffin’s efforts to place allies on the Arkansas Supreme Court through targeted legislation and appointments. Now, newly filed campaign finance reports for the third quarter of 2025 reveal the operation’s financial engine: what appears to be a coordinated scheme to funnel money through multiple PACs, allegedly circumventing Arkansas’s campaign contribution limits.

This new evidence has been submitted to the Arkansas Ethics Commission as a supplement to their investigations into Griffin, Rep. David Ray, and three associated PACs.

The Blueprint: A Pattern of Conduit Contributions

Arkansas law limits campaign contributions to $3,500 per candidate per election. The documented financial trail suggests a deliberate “conduit” strategy to bypass this limit.

Here’s how it worked in Q3 of 2025:

The Direct Donations: Griffin’s Jobs and Growth (JAG) PAC made maximum $3,500 contributions directly to Supreme Court candidates Nicholas Bronni and James (Cody) Hiland on Sept. 4. On the same day, Rep. David Ray’s RAY PAC also contributed $3,500 to Bronni.

The PAC-to-PAC Pipeline: Just days later, on Sept. 8, JAG PAC made $10,000 contributions to both RAY PAC and Sen. Ben Gilmore’s Base Point PAC. JAG PAC is the single highest funder of both committees, establishing a clear financial dependency.

The Second Wave of Support: Shortly after receiving these $10,000 infusions, Base Point PAC contributed $2,000 each on Sept. 30 to the same candidates JAG PAC had already supported: Bronni and Hiland.

This pattern indicates JAG PAC, after maxing out its direct giving, supplied the funds for other PACs to provide a second layer of financial support. In total, this PAC network contributed $9,000 to Bronni and $5,500 to Hiland. This activity is consistent with a conduit arrangement that risks obscuring the true source of campaign funds, in potential violation of Ark. Code Ann. § 7-6-205(b).

The Coordinator: Shared Leadership Ties It All Together

A key element indicating coordination is the central role of Ray.

Ray is an authorized agent for JAG PAC.

He is also the resident agent for his own RAY PAC.

This dual role means the contributions from both PACs — the direct donations and the $10,000 transfers — would necessarily have occurred with his knowledge, facilitating a unified financial operation.

The Enabler: How Ray’s Own Law Paved the Way

This alleged strategy was directly enabled by legislation Ray himself sponsored.

In 2023, Ray sponsored HB1599/Act 455, which doubled the maximum PAC contribution limit from $5,000 to $10,000. He argued this would “decrease the number of people who create multiple PACs” and improve transparency.

The evidence shows the opposite. The new $10,000 limit became the perfect vehicle, allowing JAG PAC to massively fund satellite PACs, which then made large contributions to JAG’s preferred candidates. The legislative change created the very loophole now being exploited.

The Motive: Why These Candidates?

The selection of Bronni and Hiland is no coincidence. They are individuals in whom the Griffin machine has a direct interest.

Bronni was previously the Solicitor General under Griffin.

Hiland briefly ran against Griffin in the 2022 primary before dropping out and later being appointed to the bench.

Both are appointees who uniquely benefited from 2025 legislation (sponsored by Ray and Gilmore) granting them the title “Justice” on the ballot, conferring a powerful incumbency advantage.

Griffin endorsed this legislation as part of his official agenda.

Electing allies to the Supreme Court directly impacts the Attorney General’s ability to win cases and defend his agenda, creating a clear motive to maximize financial support.

The Q3 2025 reports paint a clear picture: a financial circuit designed to amplify the spending of one political operation. By using a central PAC to fund satellite PACs under the coordination of a key legislator, the system appears to have been manipulated to direct more money to chosen candidates than the law typically allows.

This is not just about campaign finance; it’s about the integrity of our judiciary. When selecting justices is influenced by allegedly covert financial schemes, public trust is eroded. With this evidence formally submitted, the focus now shifts to the Ethics Commission and the court of public opinion. Arkansans must watch closely and demand that their judiciary remains independent, not a political project.

