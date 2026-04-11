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Sen. Bryan King (R-Green Forest) is running a one-man legislative assault on Act 851 (the Data Centers Act). He has filed six separate resolutions (SR7-SR12) attacking the 2023 law from different angles, including water, electrical grid, money transmission, notification, and local control.

King’s Data Center Act Bills

SR7 – Restore Local Government Authority to Regulate Covered Businesses

Note: Tracking Arkansas published a full analysis of SR7 on April 8.

SR8 – Electrical Usage Fees for Digital Asset Miners

Would impose significant annual fees on cryptomining operations based on energy usage, with revenue split among securities, the attorney general, and energy oversight. The proposal creates a pre-approval process for new mines and includes both civil and criminal penalties for false reporting.

RED FLAG: The bill’s title and purpose state that the fee applies to “extraordinary electrical energy usage,” but there is no definition of what makes usage “extraordinary,” nor any distinction between normal operational usage and truly excessive or unusual consumption.

SECOND RED FLAG: “Business utilizing a blockchain network” appears. It’s the same overbroad definition problem we discussed in-depth in our analysis of SR7. The definition of digital asset mining business already in statute covers King’s intent.

Tracking Arkansas Recommendation: If the intent is to leave the definition of “extraordinary” to rulemaking, the bill should still provide an intelligible principle to guide the Department of Energy and Environment. Add a simple sentence:

“The Department shall define ‘extraordinary electrical energy usage’ by rule, considering factors such as peak grid demand, geographic variability, efficiency of mining equipment, and impact on residential and commercial ratepayers.”

This gives the agency direction without locking in a rigid statutory definition, while also giving businesses and courts a clear standard for reviewing the agency’s eventual rule.

SR9 – Criminalizes the Use of Computers and Software from Foreign Covered Entities

This bill would ban digital asset miners from using any computer manufactured/assembled by a “covered foreign entity” (primarily China or Russia) or any software developed by such an entity. Violations carry criminal penalties: Class A misdemeanor for first offense, Class D felony for subsequent offenses.

Note: This bill is unlikely to be enforceable as written. Full analysis coming soon.

SR10 – Digital Asset Miners as Money Transmitters

Repeals the exemption that currently says digital asset miners are not money transmitters and requires them to apply for money transmitter licenses by Sept. 1, 2026.

Similar legislation was introduced in Alaska, Georgia and Illinois in 2023.

CRITICAL RED FLAG – Deadline is Effectively Impossible

If passed, miners would have less than five months to comply with the Sept. 1, 2026, deadline. Based on Arkansas’s Uniform Money Services Act licensing process, the commissioner has 120 days after an application is deemed complete to approve or deny it (23-55-205(b)(1)). Even if a miner submitted a perfect application today, the commissioner could take until August 2026 — just weeks before the deadline — to issue a decision. And that’s after the application is deemed complete, which itself requires time for initial review.

Likely Outcome

Most digital asset miners operating in the state will be unable to obtain a license by Sept. 1. This would effectively ban mining in Arkansas on that date — not by explicit prohibition, but by an impossible compliance deadline.

Tracking Arkansas Recommendations:

Push the deadline to at least Sept. 1, 2027, to allow a realistic application window. Alternatively, delay the effective date until 180 days after the commissioner publishes application guidelines specifically for miners. Consider a provisional license or bridge period for miners who have submitted a complete application before the deadline.

SR11 – Six-Month Pre-Purchase Notification for Mining Facilities

Requires digital asset miners to file written notification with the Public Service Commission and local government six months before purchasing/leasing land or starting construction, which includes sitework to clear or prepare land.

RED FLAG: “Business utilizing a blockchain network” appears.

SECOND RED FLAG: Six months is a long time in real estate transactions. A seller is unlikely to wait half a year for a buyer to get regulatory clearance. This could effectively block mining facility development.

Tracking Arkansas Recommendation: Watch for amendments shortening the notice period to 60 or 90 days.

SR12 – Water and Grid Monitoring for Blockchain Mining

Creates new regulatory authority for the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission (water) and the Arkansas Public Service Commission (electric grid) – to monitor, regulate, and shut down mining operations that threaten critical infrastructure.

RED FLAG (AGAIN): “Business utilizing a blockchain network” appears again – same overbroad definition problem identified in SR7. A bank’s wire transfer system could theoretically be monitored for “water usage.”

Tracking Arkansas Recommendation: Strike “business utilizing a blockchain network.” If the bill passes, watch the PSC and ANRC rulemaking processes. Deadline is Jan. 1, 2027, meaning rules will be written during the 2026-2027 interim.

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