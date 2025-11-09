Date: November 18, 2025

To: ArkLeg Bill Tracker Subscribers

From: The ArkLeg Policy & Investigative Team

Re: Scheduling of Special Elections for SD-26 & HD-70: A Forced Hand with Ongoing Political Repercussions

Executive Summary

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has issued proclamations setting the special election calendars for Senate District 26 (vacated by the late Sen. Gary Stubblefield) and House District 70 (vacated by the resignation of Rep. Carlton Wing). The timeline, mandated by the courts, schedules the special general election for March 3, 2026, ensuring representation is seated before the critical 2026 Fiscal Session in April.

However, our analysis indicates the Governor’s compliance is a tactical maneuver within a larger political and legal war. The proclamation’s language and a specific, compressed deadline for independent candidates reveal an attempt to maintain an advantage in the SD26 race, which has direct implications for the upcoming vote on the Franklin County mega-prison appropriation.

1. Court Order Forces Governor’s Hand

As previously reported, Pulaski County Circuit Court rulings found the Governor’s initial plan for a June 2026 special election violated Arkansas law (ACA 7-7-109), which requires a special election be held within 150 days of a vacancy, or “as soon as practicable” thereafter. The Arkansas Supreme Court’s denial of a stay of the lower courts’ orders during appeal cemented this decision, forcing the Governor’s proclamation.

2. Key Dates & The Independent Candidate Squeeze

The proclaimed election calendar is as follows:

Filing Deadline (Party & Independent): Passed at noon Nov. 12.

Independent Petitions Due: noon on Nov. 26

Special Primary Election: Jan. 6, 2026

Special Primary Runoff: Feb. 3, 2026

Special General Election: March 3, 2026

Policy Intelligence Point: The critical point of contention is the Nov. 26 deadline for independent candidate petitions. Our team has confirmed that while the statute (A.C.A. 7-7-109(e)) grants the Governor authority to set filing deadlines, the 10-day window between the party filing deadline and the independent petition deadline is an unusually short and restrictive timeframe. This is a product of the Governor’s discretionary authority within the proclamation, not a statutory requirement. The practical effect is a significant burden on independent candidates, who have less than two weeks to gather the required signatures.

3. The SD-26 Political Theater: The Franklin County Prison Connection

The race for SD26 is the epicenter of this conflict. The Governor’s push to delay the election until after the 2026 Fiscal Session was widely seen as a move to avoid a vote on the Franklin County mega-prison appropriation by a potentially hostile successor to Sen. Stubblefield.

The Stakes: The prison appropriation failed an unprecedented five times in the closing days of the 2025 General Session, facing bipartisan opposition led by local activists, Stubblefield, and Sen. Bryan King (R-District 28),

The Candidate: Adam Watson, the independent candidate for SD26 and founder of the 501(c)4 organization Gravel and Grit, is the leading voice against the “secret prison deal.” Notably, Watson, King, Franklin County Sheriff Johnny Crocker, and Colt Shelby, a Franklin County resident and advocate who is the plaintiff in District 26’s elections lawsuit against the Governor, have collectively been the standouts in public opposition.

Watson is the only candidate in the state directly and disproportionately impacted by the Governor’s decision to impose the restrictive 10-day petition window. This creates an unlevel playing field, favoring party-nominated candidates.

The Governor has stated she will continue to appeal the circuit court ruling.

