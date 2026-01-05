A unanimous Senate: 35–0. Act 565, a law that overrides federal special education protections and creates a financial incentive to remove students, passed without debate. This rubber-stamp approval preceded the chaos and concern documented in district emails obtained by FOIA.

Let’s cut through the branding.

Act 565 of 2025 is called the “Teacher & Student Protection Act.” Sounds noble, doesn’t it? Who wouldn’t want to protect teachers?

But here’s what the title doesn’t tell you: This law grants Arkansas teachers the unilateral, unreviewable and permanent authority to remove a student from their classroom for behavior deemed “unruly, disruptive, violent, or abusive.” No proof required. No hearing for the child. No return to that classroom ever again that school year.

Why This Matters Right Now

It Overrides Federal Law: Act 565 directly conflicts with the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA). Under IDEA, if a student’s behavior is linked to their disability, they must be returned to class. Act 565 says: Tough luck. You’re out. Even the state’s school board association warns it may violate special education law.

Zero Due Process: If your child doesn’t have an Individual Education Plan (IEP), you have no recourse. It’s their word against the teacher’s — and in this arena, the teacher’s word is law.

Targets the Vulnerable: This law will disproportionately impact students of color and students with disabilities, accelerating the school-to-prison pipeline. It’s not a hypothesis — it’s a design.

The Vote That Should Alarm You

This bill passed the Senate 35–0 with no debate. The House: 83–12. When a law this consequential glides through with near-unanimous, debate-free consent, you’re not watching democracy — you’re watching a rubber stamp.

Action Items

If you’re concerned about how Act 565 is being implemented in your local school district or against your child, here’s what you can do:

File state Freedom of Information Act requests with your district for removal data.

Connect with Disability Rights Arkansas.

Document everything.

Share this briefing. Sunlight is the best disinfectant.

The Takeaway:

Act 565 isn’t about classroom management. But if it’s not solving a real problem, what is it for? The full story — with internal documents exposing the financial incentives and the political machine driving it —is available for paid subscribers below.