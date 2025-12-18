Opinion/News Commentary

By Janie Ginocchio

During the 2025 session, the Arkansas General Assembly didn’t just debate meritocracy — they claimed they codified it into law with a sweeping series of acts designed to erase considerations of race and gender from public life. The mission was clear: eliminate any pathway they could find that sought to address historical inequities.

The argument, as pitched, is simple: people should advance based solely on individual merit, not group identity. No “special treatment,” just a race to success based on equality.

But in Arkansas politics, the race is rigged, and the definition of “merit” is curiously flexible. While loudly constructing a legal framework to ban one form of consideration, the state’s political class quietly operates the most entrenched and exclusive program of all: preferential treatment for the right last names and for political loyalty within a closed circle of power.

Call it The Arkansas Machine. They have outlawed diversity offices and gender quotas while perfecting a system of dynastic succession and financial symbiosis that completely removes voter voice. It’s government by inheritance and anointment.

The “Meritocracy” Facade: A Legislative Blueprint

Lawmakers built their case not with rhetoric alone, but with statutes:

Act 116: The cornerstone. It prohibits “discrimination or preferential treatment” by the state based on race, sex, or other characteristics in public employment, contracting, and education.

Act 747: Bans Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) offices, officers, policies, or practices in local government.

Acts 340 and 341: Include provisions that restrict DEI initiatives, training, and compelled statements in higher education.

Act 938: Systematically removes racial and gender quotas and qualifications for membership on state boards, committees, councils, and commissions.

When they couldn’t repeal a voter-initiated requirement for a racial minority on the Ethics Commission, Attorney General Tim Griffin refused to fill the seat, declared the law unconstitutional, and is now refusing to defend the state in court.

Their legislative principle is absolute: considering race or gender to broaden representation is an existential threat to fairness.

The Reality: Family Trees and Handpicked Successors

Yet, look at the “merit” that actually opens doors in our state — a system of consideration that never appears in statute:

The Governor’s Office: Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is the daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee.

The Hutchinson Dynasty: Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson saw two nephews serve in the legislature simultaneously during his administration.

The Health Department Family Affair: Former Sen. Cecile Bledsoe served while her son was the state’s Surgeon General and her husband was a high-ranking official at the Health Department.

Spousal Appointments: Sanders appointed the wife of Sen. Dan Sullivan (sponsor of Acts 116 and 747) to the AETN board — a type of board Act 938 sought to “purify.”

Political Vendettas and Succession: The governor is now backing Bobby Ballinger Jr., who is challenging incumbent Sen. Bryan King (a vocal opponent of her prison plan). Ballinger’s father lost that same seat to King in 2022.

The Handoff in Saline County: When Saline County Clerk Doug Curtis retired, he timed his announcement so only one person could file: Trevor Villines, son of Association of Arkansas Counties Executive Director Chris Villines. (Curtis’s son Josh is Chris Villines’ employee.) A perfect succession without input from voters.

The Machine: Staffers, Lobbyists, and a Closed Financial Loop

The system isn’t just biological. It’s a professional-political complex where patronage, lobbying, and campaign finance create a self-sustaining ecosystem that would never pass muster under the “no preferential treatment” standard of Act 116.

The Gilmore Loop: Sen. Ben Gilmore, co-chair of a powerful Arkansas Legislative Council (ALC), and Rep. David Ray both worked in the office of the now-Attorney General before being ushered into the legislature. Gilmore’s brother Jon lobbies for Deloitte, and Ben Gilmore received a $1,000 contribution from Deloitte. When citizens requested an investigation of Deloitte’s failed state Medicaid system and a review of its contract, ALC refused.

The Self-Funding Carousel: Griffin hired Ray as his $10,000-per-month campaign manager while Ray sponsored bills to benefit the AG’s office. Griffin’s PAC funds the PACs of Ray and Ben Gilmore, who then funnel donations back to Griffin or mirror his political spending. This is a closed financial circuit dealing in political loyalty — the ultimate “preferential treatment.”

The Ultimate Result: Democracy Lockout

This systemic gatekeeping has a clear outcome: the elimination of voter choice.

Over half of Arkansas’s 2026 constitutional officer and legislative races were decided before a single vote was cast — candidates faced no opposition. In counties like Saline, nearly every county-wide office is uncontested. Primaries are now a punishment tool for incumbents who defy the machine, not a democratic process.

The Rank Hypocrisy

The contrast is staggering. Act 116 outlaws “preferential treatment” in state employment, but the path from a powerful official’s staff to a legislative seat is a well-greased chute. Act 938 removes “quotas” for boards, while spouses of allies are quietly appointed. Act 747 bans DEI offices in city hall, while county clerk seats are handed off like family heirlooms.

The message is clear: considering race or gender to remedy historical discrimination and create a government that reflects all its people is unfair and un-American.

But anointing successors based on bloodlines, marriage, and political loyalty? Rigging the financing and sidelining voters? That’s just the Arkansas Machine

They have built a system where the ultimate “merit” is being born into, anointed by, or loyal to the right insular network. It’s not a meritocracy. It’s a modern political aristocracy, defended by a hypocrisy so vast it has been written into law.