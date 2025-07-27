In today’s system, losing a job often means losing health insurance. Real security would come from universal coverage, not tying basic benefits to employment.

There’s nothing wrong with wanting independent workers to have access to health care, retirement savings, and portable benefits.

Entrepreneurs, freelancers, and genuine independent contractors deserve those things just as much as employees. But that’s not what five bills recently filed in Congress do.

The Wrong Fix

The House and Senate proposals moving through Congress right now — H.R. 1319 and its companion package — promise modernization and flexibility.

In practice, they would make it far easier for companies to reclassify employees as independent contractors and avoid responsibility for:

Health insurance

Minimum wage and overtime

Workers’ comp and unemployment insurance

Civil rights protections

Safe workplaces

In return, they offer the possibility of voluntary, company-controlled “portable benefits.” Benefits that can be cut at any time. Benefits with no legal guarantee.

That is not a safety net. It is a swap that benefits employers: job protections out, risk in.

The Right Way

If Congress actually wants to help independent workers, there are better ways:

Universal health care, like Medicare for All: Everyone gets coverage, whether they are an employee, a contractor, or self-employed.

Universal retirement savings: Expand Social Security and create a national retirement savings plan that travels with the worker.

Portable paid leave and unemployment insurance: Fund these programs publicly, not through employer discretion.

These ideas protect entrepreneurs without destroying protections for everyone else.

Don’t Confuse Flexibility With Insecurity

Companies love to talk about “flexibility.”

Flexibility already exists. You can have flexible schedules and still be an employee with full protections.

These bills are not about flexibility — they are about shifting risk downward.

The Better Path Forward

Instead of tying essential protections to jobs, Congress should be asking a bigger question:

Why are basic needs like health care, retirement, and paid leave linked to employment at all?

Around the world, universal programs, like Medicare for All, national pensions, and portable social protections, make sure people can change jobs, choose self-employment, or take time to care for family without losing their safety net.

That’s what real flexibility looks like.

If Congress wants to help independent workers, the answer isn’t to dismantle protections for everyone.

It’s to build a system where core benefits are basic human rights, not job perks.

Sidebar: Why Experts Say Benefits Shouldn’t Be Tied to Jobs

Many economists and labor experts argue that our 20th-century, employer-based benefits system is outdated.

Here’s why:

Basic needs don’t change with work status: People still need health care, income security, and retirement savings, whether they’re employed, between jobs, or self-employed.

Job-linked benefits trap people: Workers often stay in unsafe, low-paying, or toxic jobs because leaving means losing health care and retirement benefits.

Universal programs give true flexibility: Countries with Medicare-like health systems and national pensions allow people to move freely between employment, gig work, and entrepreneurship.

Bottom line:

Decoupling benefits from employment protects everyone without stripping workers of rights.