The runoff results are in. The Machine spent heavily. And the people? They paid attention.

Fortunes of PAC money spent for Sen. Kim Hammer’s Secretay of State primary runoff against Bryan Norris only returned a victory in a statewide race by only 918 votes. The Machine still breates low voter turnout but it is experiencing shortness of breath. The people are watching.

This is the latest installment of our real-time documentation of the hollowing out of American democracy, written in one state, Arkansas. We are watching the playbook unfold.

Let’s get straight to it.

What the Money and the Margins Tell Us

The Arkansas Machine doesn’t win because it’s popular. It wins because it’s funded. But money has diminishing returns when voters finally start seeing the pattern.

Secretary of State Race

Let’s talk about the race the Machine cannot spin. The final margin for the Secretary of State runoff was 918 votes. Sen. Kim Hammer received 40,920 votes and Bryan Norris received 40,002.

That’s it. That’s all that stood between the Machine and a humiliation so complete they’d be rewriting playbooks for years.

Let me show you what the Machine spent to barely survive:

Hammer’s campaign:

Raised total (primary and runoff): $263,016.88

Spent total: $161,203.20

The lion’s share: $139,067.94 to JCD Consulting for campaign consulting

Runoff-only spending: Just $3,990.81 (the Machine assumed the fix was in)

Norris’s campaign:

Raised total: $134,673.33

Spent total: $105,304.93

Runoff-only raised: $62,923.23

Runoff-only spent: $39,430.34

But here’s where the story gets interesting: a Chris Caldwell-connected group called Arkansas Conservatives spent:

Approximately $95,000 in the primary

More than $300,000 in the runoff alone on pro-Hammer and anti-Norris text messages and advertising

Total: over $400,000 in the race

Caldwell is a senior advisor to Gov. Sarah Sanders’ 2026 campaign and a Game and Fish commissioner appointed by Sanders. His mother, Jonell Caldwell, is a director of New Generation, Inc., an unregistered group that spent heavily on mailers promoting Sanders and her allies. New Generation is also listed as the sole funder for Arkansas Conservatives. This is the Machine’s shadow money at work.

The other side: The Republican Patriots of Arkansas spent more than $128,000, including $33,000 after the primary on messaging for Norris. One of the main funders of that group is Col. Conrad Reynolds, the activist behind the paper ballot movement in Arkansas, who is currently facing prosecution by Attorney General Tim Griffin for a misdemeanor electioneering charge.

The Machine’s full roster came out for Hammer: Griffin, Sen. Alan Clark, Sen. Missy Irwin, Rep. David Ray, Sen. Ben Gilmore, Rep. Mary Bentley, Sen. Dan Sullivan, US Sen. Tom Cotton, Sanders herself, Lt. Gov. Leslie Rutledge. The entire Machine apparatus.

All of that for 918 votes.

As of April 2, Norris has filed a petition for a recount in counties where vote totals were marginal. The Machine isn’t done counting. Neither are we.

Now let’s walk through the four Republican House runoff races we previously highlighted and scored. Our financial alignment scoring system, based on PAC ties, consultant networks, and PAC-to-individual contribution ratios, indicated which candidates received the most support from the Machine.

House District 6: Cody Rogers v. Hunter Rivett

We identified Cody Rogers as having the most machine support. He collected $29,515 in PAC money — nearly twice as much as any other Republican runoff candidate. His PAC ratio of 2.66 (meaning PAC dollars outpaced individual contributions more than 2.5 to 1) was the highest in the field. His PAC support read like a roll call of Machine interests: Arkansas WINS PAC (Sen. Bart Hester), Gilmore Strategy Group PAC, Capitol Advisors Group PAC, JCD Consulting PAC, Capitol Consulting Firm PAC.

What happened? Rogers received 1,224 votes. Hunter Rivett received 1,187 votes.

That’s a margin of 37 votes.

The Machine’s hand-picked, top-ranked, $29,515-PAC-money candidate won by 37 votes. In a district where voters had just rejected the governor’s prison agenda by defeating Bobby Ballinger, the governor-endorsed primary challenger for Sen. Bryan King. That’s not a mandate. That’s a warning shot.

House District 5: Mike Bishop v. Jeff Pratt

Mike Bishop ranked third in our analysis of Machine support and won decisively with 59 percent of the vote. What’s interesting to note is that Bishop had a relatively low PAC ratio at 0.43, meaning his PAC total was less than half of what he raised from individuals. Jeff Pratt, on the other hand, raised almost twice as much from PACs as he did from individual donors.

This suggests that Bishop’s strength came not from large outside interests, but from broad-based individual support — a contrast that likely helped him connect with voters as a more grassroots-backed candidate.

House District 46: Tonya Fletcher vs. Curtis Varnell

Tonya Fletcher defeated Curtis Varnell with 55 percent of the vote. This district includes the Franklin County prison site itself, the epicenter of the most contentious issue in Arkansas politics. Fletcher ranked No. 4 in our analysis of the eight Republican runoff candidates. Varnell ranked eighth, with no PAC money and no campaign consultant.

Fletcher said she is against the prison in Franklin County. The question is if she will hold this position once she reaches the Capitol.

House District 52: Brent Montgomery vs. Kristain Thompson

More than half the PAC money Brent Montgomery (ranked second in Machine support) raised came from Machine-aligned PACs, while Kristain Thompson took no PAC money at all. Montgomery bested Thompson by only 39 votes, 1,290 to 1,269.

The story these margins tell:

When the Machine wins, it’s often by a razor’s edge. Rogers by 37 votes. Montgomery by 39. Hammer by 918 statewide. The Machine is spending fortunes to barely survive.

The cracks are widening.

Senate District 15 Democratic Primary Runoff

Rep. Tara Shephard defeated Charity Smith-Allen with 58.69 percent of the vote.

Let me tell you why that number matters.

Smith-Allen raised $10,100 in PAC money for the runoff alone, and her financial support aligned her with the GOP PAC network even as a Democratic primary candidate.

She is the spouse of Democratic legislator Fred Allen. This was the Machine’s play: recruit a familiar name, fund her with Republican money, run her as a Democrat, and flip a safe Democratic seat without changing the letter next to the name.

It didn’t work.

And here’s the kicker: Fred Love, the term-limited lame-duck senator and candidate for governor, watched his own spouse get defeated in the primary of this same race. The longtime spouse strategy to transfer power failed twice in one district.

What this means for the political landscape:

Across-the-aisle financing is becoming the new normal in Sanders’ Arkansas. The Machine doesn’t care about party labels. It cares about control. And when a Democratic primary candidate gets funded by the same network that backs the governor’s agenda, the illusion of choice becomes the point.

But voters in SD15 saw through it. They chose the candidate without the family name, without the PAC money, without the Machine’s blessing. They chose Shephard.

The Bottom Line

The Machine spent over $400,000 in dark money to win the SOS race by 918 votes.

It spent $29,515 in PAC money to win HD6 by 37 votes.

It spent $40,000 (including $10,000 for the runoff) in PAC money to lose SD15 by 17 percentage points.

The Machine has a problem it cannot spend its way out of: the people are paying attention.

The close vote margins are not random numbers. They are the signal.

The Machine thinks we’re asleep.

We are not.

This is iTrack Civic Engagement Ecosystem.

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For the full picture of the Arkansas political landscape, you need:

→ Tracking Arkansas Substack – Market-leading investigative citizen policy activist watchdog firm. Expert analysis and policy news found nowhere else. → ArkLeg Bill Tracker at app.arklegbilltracker.com. Our premier platform offering live legislative monitoring: completely customizable, personalized, and free to the public.

Cross and combine both. That’s the full picture.

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The Arkansas Machine is an investigative series documenting how a network of political dynasties, lobbyists and financiers has turned one of America’s states into a private enterprise — where prisons are profit centers, elections are foregone conclusions, and you are the customer, not the citizen. This is the playbook for the hollowing out of American democracy, written in real time. Find the whole series here.

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