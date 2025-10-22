Opinion/News Column

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders with Senate District 28 candidate Bobby Ballinger

By Scott Perkins

The campaign finance reports are in for the Arkansas Senate District 28 race, and they paint a clear picture: a well-funded political operation is underway to unseat Sen. Bryan King. The vehicle for this effort is Bobby Ballinger, and the fuel is a torrent of cash from PACs connected to the push for a new state prison and potential ICE detention center in Franklin County.

Ballinger’s first campaign report shows he raised $68,342.85 in Q3 of 2025. For comparison, his father, former Sen. Bob Ballinger, raised only $500 in the same period of the last election cycle. The source of this money reveals the motive.

Follow the Money: The Pro-Prison Investment

A coalition of PACs with ties to the prison industry and the Governor’s office is bankrolling Ballinger’s campaign. Key donors include:

This isn’t just typical campaign fundraising. It’s a coordinated investment by interests that stand to benefit from the administration’s prison-expansion agenda.

The Motive: Retaliation and a Path to Payback

Why target King with such financial ferocity? The answer is two-fold: punishment for the past and clearing an obstacle for the future.

First, King was a staunch ally of the late Sen. Gary Stubblefield, who successfully blocked the Governor’s prison agenda during the regular session. With Stubblefield’s passing, King has become the new, vocal adversary.

This leads to the second, more immediate motive: the calculated delay in filling Stubblefield’s own seat, Senate District 26.

By delaying the special election to June, the Governor ensures the seat remains vacant during the entire 2026 Fiscal Session. This strategically removes a guaranteed “no” vote on the massive appropriation needed to fund the controversial prison plan.

King has been the most vocal critic of this delay, calling it a subversion of democratic representation. For this defiance, the political machine is making him pay. The goal is clear:

Neutralize District 26 by keeping it empty during critical budget votes. Neutralize District 28 by replacing King with a reliable vote.

The path is then clear to pass the prison appropriation, all while the public remains in the dark.

The Legal Front: Fighting Back in Court

The public is not without recourse. A ruling is pending in Colt Shelby’s lawsuit against the Governor and Secretary of State over the District 26 election delay.

And we at ArkLeg are not just observers. As voters in the also-disenfranchised District 70, my cofounder and I have joined as plaintiffs in a similar lawsuit. When the political process is manipulated to silence voters, we must fight for the fundamental right to representation in the courtroom.

The machine is playing a dark game of political chess. We are here to tip the board over and show everyone the pieces.

Janie Ginocchio contributed to this post.

