Click here for the related Facebook post on our media partner’s page - Arkansas Alcatraz. #FIREJOEPROFIRI

The personnel subcommittee of the Joint Budget Committee meets tomorrow, April 21, 15 minutes after the full Joint Budget Committee adjourns (JBC meets at 9 a.m.). On the agenda: Sen. Terry Rice’s (R-Waldron) Amendment JAR144 to SB30, the governor’s office appropriation bill.

JAR144 does one thing: it eliminates funding for Joe Profiri’s $265,000-a-year senior advisor position.

The amendment will likely die in the subcommittee. That is not the point. The point is to make every single committee member go on the record with their vote.

Here is who sits on that subcommittee, what to say to them, and why a roll call vote is the only acceptable outcome.

What JAR144 Does

Deletes the “senior advisor” position (Item 4, Class Code GOV34G)

Reduces the maximum number of employees from 59 to 58

Cuts the regular salaries line item from $4,505,822 to $4,316,611

Cuts personal services matching from $1,502,888 to $1,427,204

Reduces total appropriation from $6,493,405 to $6,228,510

Who it targets: Joe Profiri, the former Corrections Secretary fired by the Board of Corrections and hired by the governor as a senior advisor. Profiri no-showed a legislative hearing in September 2025 about the proposed mega-prison in Franklin County. He’s the man Rice says has cost the state “a million dollars in the last four years” with nothing to show for it.

The committee is expected to be presided by co-chair Sen. Breanne Davis (co-chairs alternate who presides and Rep. Jim Wooten presided over the last meeting). Rice said in JBC when he presented the amendment that it was likely to die in the personnel subcommittee due to the number of Sanders supporters.

If the issue is left to a voice vote, Davis has the power to call it for the nays, no matter what the vote sounds like. The key is to encourage committee members to request a roll call vote to get everyone on the record. Five committee members have to vote “yes” on the request.

If you support the amendment, here’s your toolkit for action.

The Committee Members and Their Contact Information

Senate Members

Breanne Davis, co-chair

breanne.davis@senate.ar.gov

(501) 682-6107

Jim Petty

jim.petty@senate.ar.gov

(479) 459-6362

Ronald Caldwell

ronald.caldwell@Senate.ar.gov

501-682-6107

Blake Johnson

Blake.Johnson@senate.ar.gov

870-323-1766

Ricky Hill

Ricky.Hill@Senate.ar.gov

(501) 286-2285

Greg Leding

greg.leding@senate.ar.gov

(479) 422-8099

Joshua Bryant

joshua.bryant@senate.ar.gov

(501) 500-2206

Jonathan Dismang (ex officio)

jonathan.dismang@senate.ar.gov

(501) 682-6107

Bart Hester (ex officio)

bart.hester@senate.ar.gov

479-531-4176

House Members

Jim Wooten, co-chair

wjewooten@aol.com

(501) 858-7403

Frances Cavenaugh

frances.cavenaugh@arkansashouse.org

870-886-4000

Mike Holcomb

mike.holcomb@arkansashouse.org

870-489-7177

Marcus E. Richmond

richmond4staterep@gmail.com

479-299-4416

Nicole Clowney

nicole.clowney@arkansashouse.org

(479) 445-5337

Tippi McCullough

tippi.mccullough@arkansashouse.org

(501) 766-3177

Jeremiah Moore

jeremiah.moore@arkansashouse.org

No number listed

Lane Jean (ex officio)

l_jean@sbcglobal.net

870-904-1856

Brian S. Evans (ex officio)

brian.evans@arkansashouse.org

(501) 941-4002

Before 9 a.m. Central tomorrow:

Call or text every member of the subcommittee. Use the scripts below or your own words. Share this post with every politically engaged Arkansan you know. Watch the meeting via the General Assembly’s website (www.arkleg.state.ar.us). Report back to Tracking Arkansas with what you hear.

The Ask: Two Options

To every member of the personnel subcommittee:

Option 1: Vote FOR Amendment JAR144. Eliminate the Profiri position. Save Arkansas taxpayers $265,000 per year. Send a message that legislative oversight matters. Ask for a roll call vote.

Option 2: If you cannot vote for JAR144, then request a roll call vote. Preserve the record. Make your position public. Do not let this amendment die in silence.

Why the Roll Call Vote Matters

Conventional wisdom says the amendment dies in the personnel committee tomorrow. This isn’t just about trying to turning the tide, but about building a record.

When the amendment dies without a recorded vote, it dies in darkness. No one is accountable. No constituent can look up how their senator voted. No journalist can write “Senator X voted to keep Profiri on the payroll.”

When the amendment dies after a roll call vote, every single member is on the record. That record follows them into the next election. It follows them into the Senate president pro tempore floor fight in January 2027. It follows them into every future debate about legislative oversight and executive accountability.

Rice learned this lesson the hard way. In September 2025, he chaired a JPR hearing where Profiri no-showed. Rice called for a motion to subpoena Profiri. The motion failed on a voice vote and Rice moved on. No recorded vote. No roll call. No accountability.

“Roll call votes should be the standard, not a silent record.”

“Roll call votes should be the standard, not a silent record.”

I wrote that after covering the September 2025 JPR hearing.

The Profiri amendment is Rice’s redemption arc. Now it is our turn to make sure the subcommittee does not bury this in a voice vote.

If every member of that subcommittee knows that their constituents are watching — that their vote will be recorded and published — they will think twice before burying this in a voice vote.

Make the calls. Send the texts. Watch the hearing.

Tomorrow, we find out who is willing to go on the record.

SCRIPT 1: TEXT / EMAIL FOR SENATE MEMBERS

Subject line: Vote YES on JAR144 — or request a roll call

Body:

Dear Senator [LAST NAME], On April 21, the personnel subcommittee will hear Sen. Terry Rice’s Amendment JAR144 to SB30. This amendment eliminates funding for Joe Profiri’s senior advisor position — a position that costs Arkansas taxpayers approximately $265,000 per year. *Sen. Rice has documented that Mr. Profiri no-showed a legislative hearing in September 2025, ignored a request to testify, and has cost the state over $1 million in the last four years with no accountability.* I am asking you to do one of two things: 1. Vote YES on JAR144. Show Joe Profiri the door. 2. If you cannot vote yes, then request a ROLL CALL VOTE. Preserve the public record. Do not let this amendment die in silence. Roll call votes should be the standard, not a silent record. Please make your position public. Thank you for your service. [YOUR NAME]

[YOUR CITY, AR]

SCRIPT 2: TEXT / EMAIL FOR HOUSE MEMBERS

Subject line: Support JAR144 — Profiri amendment to SB30

Body:

Dear Representative [LAST NAME], On April 21, the personnel subcommittee will consider Amendment JAR144 to SB30. This amendment removes funding for Joe Profiri’s senior advisor position in the Governor’s office. *Mr. Profiri, as you may recall, no-showed a Joint Performance Review Committee hearing in September 2025. He ignored a request to testify. He is in a senior advisor role at a cost of $265,000 per year to Arkansas taxpayers.* I am asking you to support JAR144. If you cannot support the amendment, please request a roll call vote so the public can see where every member stands. Transparency is not partisan. Please preserve the record. [YOUR NAME]

[YOUR CITY, AR]

SCRIPT 3: PHONE CALL SCRIPT

When you call, you will likely get a voicemail. Be polite. Be brief. Say this:

*”Hello, my name is [NAME] from [CITY]. I am calling to ask [Senator/Representative LAST NAME] to support Amendment JAR144 to SB30 tomorrow in the personnel subcommittee. That is Senator Terry Rice’s amendment to eliminate funding for Joe Profiri’s position in the Governor’s office.* If the Senator cannot support the amendment, I am asking them to request a roll call vote so the public record is clear. Roll call votes should be the standard, not a silent record. Thank you.”

Tracking Arkansas | Policy Intelligence for the Politically Engaged

Our subscribers are the most politically engaged people in the state. This is why we dive deep into the process they deserve to be insiders of.

Related reading:

Share