Delivery drivers and other gig workers are among those most affected by proposed federal bills that make it easier for companies to classify workers as independent contractors instead of employees.

For decades, U.S. labor law has been built around a simple idea:

If you work for someone, they owe you basic protections — minimum wage, overtime pay, workers’ compensation, unemployment insurance, and the right to organize.

If Americans for Prosperity-backed lawmakers are successful, that foundation is about to change.

The Bills in Play

In 2025, Congress introduced a package of bills that, if passed, would make it far easier for companies to call you an “independent contractor” instead of an employee.

H.R. 1319 (House): Narrowly redefines “employee” under the Fair Labor Standards Act and the National Labor Relations Act. It passed the House Education and Workforce Committee on July 23, 19-16.

Senate package: Four related bills (Cassidy–Scott–Paul) that:

Create a safe harbor for portable benefits Lock in a looser test for who is an employee (companion bill to H.R. 1319) Expand association health plans Allow independent contractors to join retirement savings vehicles

(See our Op Ed: Portable Benefits Without Exploitation: A Better Path)

Together, these bills fundamentally shift the balance of power between employers and workers.

What Changes Under These Bills?

Easier to classify workers as contractors. Under H.R. 1319, a company only needs to prove:

They don’t control how you do the work (just the end result), and

You take on some of your own business risks (you provide your own equipment or carry your own liability insurance, for example).

2. Location and schedule don’t matter anymore. You could be sitting in their office 9 to 5, every day, and still be classified as a contractor.

3. Losing employee protections. Contractors are not entitled to:

Minimum wage and overtime pay

Unemployment insurance

Workers’ compensation

The right to unionize

4. Replacing protections with voluntary “portable benefits.” The Senate bills let companies offer benefits without triggering employee status.

That means:

Benefits are optional,

The company decides what to contribute,

You can’t count on them when things go wrong.

What Other Federal Protections Could You Lose?

When you’re no longer an employee, many laws that most people take for granted simply stop applying:

ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act): Employers don’t have to provide reasonable accommodations to contractors.

OSHA (Workplace Safety): Companies are generally not legally responsible for keeping independent contractors safe on the job.

FMLA (Family and Medical Leave Act): Contractors do not qualify for job-protected leave.

Title VII (Civil Rights Act): Anti-discrimination protections for race, sex, religion, etc. are far weaker; independent contractors can’t use the same enforcement channels as employees.

These protections were built on the assumption of an employer-employee relationship. If that relationship disappears, so do the protections.

Who Wins and Who Loses?

Winners:

Large companies (lower costs, lower liability)

Insurance companies (selling more individual policies)

Losers:

Workers (especially gig, low-wage, and ALICE households)

Taxpayers (workers wrongly labeled as contractors cost billions in unpaid Social Security, Medicare, and unemployment insurance)

Why It Matters

This isn’t just about Uber drivers or freelancers.

It’s about whether the basic safety net that comes with a paycheck becomes the exception instead of the rule.

Once these definitions are locked in, it’s very hard to claw back those protections.

Plain-Language Takeaway

These bills don’t create flexibility — they create a second-class workforce.

And once that workforce becomes the norm, we all pay the price.

Coming Up in This Series

Part 2: What it means for low-wage and gig workers

Part 3: What it could mean for hospitals, doctors, and patients

Part 4: How insurance companies could benefit from this legislation

We’ll break it down with real-world examples so you can see how this would play out in daily life.