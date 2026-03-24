Polls opened this morning for early voting in the primary runoff. This guide evaluates Republican candidates through a specific lens: structural and financial alignment with the Arkansas Machine, a network of consultants, PACs, and industry interests that coordinate to influence legislative outcomes.

This is not an endorsement. The goal is to ensure transparency about the political networks and funding sources operating behind the scenes. Voters are strongly encouraged to research each candidate’s policy positions and stated priorities before casting their ballot.

Below is a graphic of our ranking of Republican runoff candidates based on the Machine’s support of their campaigns:

How to Interpret Scores

Higher Score (4–5)

Strong ties to machine-aligned consultants and PACs

Multiple machine PACs invested in the campaign

Likely aligned with established political networks

Lower Score (1–2)

Operates independently of machine networks

Few or no machine PACs

Less embedded in coordinated systems

Scoring Methodology

Candidates are scored on three weighted criteria. Scores range from 1 (least aligned) to 5 (most aligned). Data is from the Secretary of State’s online campaign finance portal.

PAC Alignment (Number of Machine PACs) – 45% weight

Direct indicator of machine interest in the candidate. Score based on number of machine-aligned PACs:

3+ machine PACs = 5

1–2 machine PACs = 3

0 machine PACs = 1

Campaign Consultant – 35% weight

JCD Consulting and American Dream Strategies = most aligned (5)

50+1 Consulting = aligned but less so (4)

No consultant = least aligned (1)

Note: JCD and American Dream Strategies together represent 75 percent of the candidates in the runoffs.

PAC Ratio – 20% weight

Total PAC dollars divided by individual contributions. Higher ratio = greater general PAC dependency. The PAC ratio is weighted lower in this analysis because high PAC dependency is a general red flag, but does not automatically indicate machine alignment.

PAC Ratio Scoring Scale:

2.0 or higher = 5

1.0 – 1.99 = 4

0.5 – 0.99 = 3

0.01 – 0.49 = 2

0.00 = 1

Machine-Aligned PACs

For this analysis, machine-aligned PACs fall into one of two categories: PACs controlled by lobbyists who represent prison-industry clients and PACs controlled by elected officials who actively advocate for the Franklin County prison.

Capitol Advisors Group PAC

Capitol Consulting Firm PACs

Arkansas WINS PAC (Sen. Bart Hester)

Gilmore Strategy Group PAC

RAY PAC (Rep. David Ray)

Base Point PAC (Sen. Ben Gilmore)

JCD Consulting PAC

PAC Ratio – Who Relies Most on PAC Money?

PAC Ratio = Total PAC Dollars ÷ Individual Contributions

Cody Rogers: $11,099 individual / $29,515 PAC = 2.66

Jeff Pratt: $8,300 individual / $16,000 PAC = 1.93

Tonya Fletcher: $16,520 individual / $16,415 PAC = 0.99

Mike Bishop: $19,060 individual / $8,230 PAC = 0.43

Hunter Rivett: $23,520 individual / $4,500 PAC = 0.19

Brent Montgomery: $53,460 individual / $3,250 PAC = 0.06

Kristain Thompson: $33,013 individual / $0 PAC = 0.00

Curtis Varnell: $950 individual / $0 PAC = 0.00

Notable Observation: Cody Rogers

Rogers (HD6) does not list any previous elected office on his campaign materials; yet he has collected $29,515 in PAC money, nearly twice as much as any other Republican candidate in the runoff races. His PAC total is more than 2.5 times his individual contributions.

Rogers’ PAC support includes Arkansas WINS PAC, Gilmore Strategy Group PAC, Capitol Advisors Group PAC, JCD Consulting PAC, and Capitol Consulting Firm PAC.

District Context: The Prison Issue

Two of these runoff districts have direct connections to one of the most contentious issues in Arkansas politics: the Franklin County prison.

HD46 includes the Franklin County prison site. Candidates in this district are running in the shadow of a project that has drawn significant political and financial investment.

Voters should consider where each candidate stands on the prison issue and whether their funding sources align with their stated positions.

HD5 and HD6 include parts of Senate District 28. In the March 4 primary, SD28 voters roundly defeated a governor-endorsed candidate in favor of Sen. Bryan King, who has been one of the most vocal opponents of the Franklin County prison.

Candidates in these districts, Mike Bishop and Jeff Pratt (HD5); Cody Rogers and Hunter Rivett (HD6), are running in territory where voters just rejected machine-backed candidates. How do their funding sources and policy positions align with the voters they hope to represent?

What Voters Should Do

This guide is intended to help voters see beyond campaign rhetoric and understand the structural networks supporting each candidate. A high score doesn’t indicate a “bad” candidate — it simply reflects deeper integration with the political infrastructure that is currently shaping Arkansas policy. A low score may suggest independence, but voters should still examine where that independence leads on the issues.

Voters should: