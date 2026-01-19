Tracking Arkansas

Tracking Arkansas

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Residents vs. Consumers

Tracking Arkansas's avatar
Tracking Arkansas
Jan 19, 2026

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Level Up Consulting, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture