The Arkansas Ethics Commission confirmed three of ArkLeg Bill Tracker’s seven complaints are moving forward to investigation. Notification about the other four complaints is still pending.

By Janie Ginocchio

ArkLeg Bill Tracker has received official letters from the Arkansas Ethics Commission confirming that three of our 10 ethics complaints have been accepted for investigation. The Commission’s letters don’t name names, but the allegations they describe point squarely to:

Lt. Gov. Leslie Rutledge — failures to itemize expenditures in her Q1 and Q2 2025 campaign reports.



Secretary of State Cole Jester — failures to itemize expenditures in his Q2 2025 campaign report.



Chris Villines, Executive Director of the Association of Arkansas Counties — failure to disclose required business/holding information on his 2024 Statement of Financial Interest (SFI).



The Other Seven Complaints Are Still Pending — and Will Likely Stay That Way for a While

We have not received word yet on the other seven complaints we filed Sept. 19 — including complaints against Attorney General Tim Griffin, Rep. David Ray, and four associated PACs. Those filings are broader and far more complex; because of the number of actors, transaction chains, and records involved, we do not expect fast answers. Investigations into this kind of systematic conduct take time.

Don’t Be Fooled by Their Denials — The Real Reason They Rushed to Amend

When the complaints were first publicized, both Rutledge’s and Jester’s camps loudly insisted there was “no merit.”

Jester’s campaign spokesperson J.R. Davis told reporters:

“This complaint has no legal merit, and we look forward to its prompt resolution by the ethics commission.”

What Davis didn’t mention to the press is that he’s not just Jester’s spokesperson — he’s also a partner at Gilmore Davis Strategies, whose PAC, Gilmore Strategy Group PAC, is one of the seven pending complaints we filed Sept. 19.

In other words, while Davis was assuring the public that Jester’s filings were perfectly fine, his own firm’s PAC is under scrutiny for funneling illegal campaign contributions. That’s not just spin — that’s conflicted spin.

Rutledge likewise claimed:

“The Rutledge Campaign is in full compliance with Arkansas law and will ask the Ethics Commission to dismiss this complaint.”

But both Rutledge and Jester quietly scrambled to amend their reports within days -- Jester on the same day we filed the complaint and Rutledge on Sept. 22. The quick amendments allow them to hide behind an affirmative defense loophole that lets politicians escape accountability if they “correct” filings within 30 days of being caught. The Commission letters put that statute front and center in each case.

Villines, notably, still has no amended SFI listed on the Secretary of State’s disclosure site.

That affirmative defense isn’t a harmless technicality — it’s effectively a get-out-of-jail-free card for political actors who wait to be called out before “fixing” their books. If you’re confident you followed the law, you welcome a transparent investigation that disproves the complaint. If instead you panic and amend the filings the minute you’re publicly accused, that tells Arkansans everything they need to know.

Call it What it Is: Damage Control, Not Transparency

Those denials to the press were performative. The rapid amendments were not corrective transparency — they were legal damage control designed to exploit a statutory loophole. The Ethics Commission wouldn’t have opened these cases without there being substantive problems in the filings. The Commission’s quick action here — a turnaround far faster than we were initially told to expect — underscores that these complaints met the threshold for investigation.

Arkansans should be clear-eyed about what we’re seeing: powerful officials treating campaign finance and disclosure rules as optional until watchers force compliance, then relying on after-the-fact fixes and legal defenses to avoid meaningful consequences. That’s a culture of impunity — and it’s exactly what we set out to expose.

We’ll continue to follow the Commission’s proceedings and report every meaningful development. Read our original press release announcing the complaints here.