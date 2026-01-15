We reported in December that the Saline County Clerk’s office had failed to upload any Statements of Financial Interest (SFI) for non-incumbent candidates to their online portal for the 2026 election cycle — an institutional breakdown that kept voters in the dark about the finances of their local candidates.

Now, we have the paper trail that proves it.

Through a Freedom of Information Act request, we obtained the SFIs in question and asked for any written policies regarding the handling of SFIs for upload into the portal. Saline County Election Coordinator Allison Cain said in an email that they “only scan into our portal SFIs for elected officials and not candidates.”

But the 2024 election records tell a different story — all candidates in the previous election cycle had their SFIs uploaded. When notified of this fact and asked for clarification, Cain responded on Dec. 22: “We did upload the Statements of Financial Interest (SFIs) for candidates to the online site [for 2024]… We apologize for the oversight and will begin scanning and uploading the SFIs for the 2026 election cycle as soon as possible.”

A Deepening Scandal: The Villines SFI Doesn’t Add Up

The FOIA response also included the SFI for county clerk candidate Trevor Villines—the same form the office obtained from Benton but never uploaded.

A quick review raises immediate red flags.

Villines, who currently serves as the County Communications Director, states under penalty of law that he holds no bank accounts, investments, or retirement holdings valued at more than $1,000.

This is difficult to reconcile with his county salary. Records obtained from the county judge’s office show Villines earned $77,202 last year.

What We’re Unpacking Next

The Curtis-Villines “Son Swap”: We’re investigating the substantial financial windfall Trevor Villines received when outgoing Clerk Doug Curtis anointed him as his successor. How did his salary and retirement benefits change? We’ll have a full breakdown soon. The Family Ethics Pattern: Trevor’s father, Chris Villines — the executive director of the Association of Arkansas Counties (AAC) — has a probable cause hearing before the Arkansas Ethics Commission on Jan. 16 for failing to file multiple SFIs for his state board appointments. He got a slap on the wrist from the commission a few weeks ago for not filing a complete SFI. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. The Machine Exposed: Our deep dive into the political machine operating through the AAC and the Arkansas Sheriffs Association has been delayed due to a massive document dump from both groups, which we’re now processing. One early tidbit: Chris Villines’ $350,000 AAC salary will figure prominently in our reporting on how political families wield influence and protect their own.

Why This All Matters

This isn’t just about paperwork. It’s about systemic transparency — and who thinks the rules don’t apply to them.

The clerk’s office failed to upload any candidate SFIs. In races like sheriff, where all candidates are non-incumbents, that means voters had no access to any financial disclosures through the official portal.

And the candidate hand-picked to run that office filed an SFI that seems to omit basic, verifiable financial information.

Transparency isn’t a courtesy — it’s a requirement. When the office that oversees elections fails to follow its own transparency protocols, and when the candidates running that office file legally suspect disclosures, it undermines trust in the entire system.

