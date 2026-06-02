On June 1, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders appointed Cory Cox and Don Curdie as special justices to hear Attorney General Tim Griffin’s emergency petition asking the Arkansas Supreme Court to shut down circuit court proceedings in his Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the Board of Corrections (BOC).

Cox and Curdie are not strangers to litigation involving the BOC. They are the same special justices Sanders appointed on Dec. 31, 2025, to hear the appeal of the circuit court ruling that blocked her attempt to strip the BOC of its constitutional authority. In that case, they voted to deny intervention to former board chairman Benny Magness, current member Lee Watson, and Hall Booth Smith, the law firm the board hired to represent them in the lawsuit against the governor and subsequently fired, after the governor appointed three loyalists to the board to create a 4-3 majority. The court sent that case back to the circuit court on May 22.

The FOIA Case: What’s at Stake

Griffin filed his emergency petition on May 15, asking the Supreme Court to direct Pulaski County Circuit Judge Timothy Fox to enter a voluntary dismissal of the FOIA case. The petition was filed the same day Tracking Arkansas published its story documenting that board member Boyce Hamlet voted on the March 30 settlements without disclosing that his wife, Lydia Hamlet, is a senior assistant attorney general in Griffin’s office, earning $135,000 annually. Under Arkansas Code § 21-8-1001(a)(1), board members are prohibited from voting on matters in which they have a pecuniary interest. Had Hamlet recused, the vote would have failed 3-3, and the settlements would not have been accepted.

The Supreme Court denied expedited consideration. Justice Nicholas Bronni recused and Justice Barbara Webb declared herself temporarily unavailable, the same Webb who paid $180,000 to Gilmore Davis Strategy Group, the lobbying firm that employs BOC Chair Jamie Barker, as campaign consultants.

Fox has not yet ruled on Watson and Magness’s motion to intervene in the circuit court proceedings. If the Supreme Court acts on Griffin’s petition before Fox rules, the circuit court proceedings stop. If Fox rules first and grants the intervention, Watson and Magness become parties with standing to formally raise Hamlet’s conflict, and the case becomes considerably more complicated for Griffin and the state.

Cox, Curdie and the Constitutional Conflict

Cox is a registered lobbyist who spent $50,000 at Sanders’ inauguration. Curdie has volunteered on Sanders’ and her father Mike Huckabee’s campaign, the Arkansas Times reported. He played accordion in Mike Huckabee’s band. Sanders has appointed Curdie and/or Cox as special justices in at least five sets of cases: the LEARNS Act challenge, the SD26 and HD70 special election cases, the BOC constitutional appeal, and now Griffin’s FOIA petition.

In every case where she has appointed them, she has either been a named party or held a direct institutional stake in the outcome. That is not a coincidence; it is a constitutional problem.

Due Process and Amendment 80

Sanders is a named party in the appeal of the circuit court ruling that blocked her attempt to strip the BOC of its constitutional authority. She has a direct institutional stake in Griffin’s FOIA petition: if Watson is deemed to have violated FOIA, it is grounds for his removal, and she can appoint a fifth member to solidify a 5-2 majority. She appointed Cox and Curdie to hear both cases.

When Sanders appointed Cox as a justice in the HD70 special election case, the plaintiffs filed a motion requesting his recusal on due process grounds, arguing that an appointing authority that is the adverse party in the litigation is not exercising a neutral executive function. She is selecting her own judges, and that is not permissible under the US Constitution’s due process protections under the 14th Amendment, they argued.

The HD70 plaintiffs proposed that Lt. Gov. Leslie Rutledge had the authority under Amendment 80 of the state constitution to appoint a special justice in Sanders’ stead.

Amendment 80, Section 13(A) governs the appointment of special justices when a Supreme Court justice is disqualified or temporarily unable to serve. The provision is unambiguous:

“If a Supreme Court Justice is disqualified or temporarily unable to serve, the Chief Justice shall certify the fact to the Governor, who within thirty (30) days thereafter shall commission a Special Justice... If the Governor fails to commission a Special Justice within thirty (30) days, or within any extended period granted by the Chief Justice, the Lieutenant Governor shall commission a Special Justice.”

The provision contemplates a disinterested appointing authority. The governor receives certification from the chief justice and commissions a replacement. The structure assumes the governor has no stake in who sits on the court for the case in question.

That assumption fails when the governor is a named party in the appeal being heard. No state constitutional provision can authorize a procedure that violates the 14th Amendment’s guarantee of due process.

The court never ruled on the recusal motion. The special election cases were dismissed as moot before Cox was sworn in. The constitutional question went unanswered.

It is not unanswered anymore in the abstract. Cox and Curdie are now sitting on two BOC cases simultaneously and there is no one currently with standing in the case that has the desire to challenge those appointments.

The Constitutional Case: What the Supreme Court Actually Did

In the BOC’s challenge to Acts 185 and 659, the Supreme Court issued its order on May 22. The result was not what the machine needed.

The parties had asked the court to reverse James’s finding on summary judgment that Acts 185 and 659 are unconstitutional under Amendment 33 and activate the settlement that strips the BOC of its constitutional authority. The court denied reversal and instead granted only the motion to remand with instructions for James to consider the joint motion to lift the injunction and enter an agreed order. Webb, Bronni and Justice Cody Hiland did not participate. Cox and Curdie voted with the majority on the remand.

The court did not activate the settlement, nor did it lift the injunction. It sent the case back to James with instructions to consider whether to act, giving her discretion. The injunction stands until she rules.

A fully captured court would have reversed and ended it cleanly. That is not what happened. What happened instead may be considerably worse for the state.

What Activation Would Have Meant

Step back from the procedural details and consider what the machine was actually asking the Arkansas Supreme Court to do.

Amendment 33 is a citizen-initiated constitutional amendment, ratified by Arkansas voters in 1942, specifically to prevent the executive branch from doing what Sanders has spent two years trying to do, which is usurp the board’s authority to supervise the Department of Corrections. In December 2025, the court ruled in Good Day Farms that the legislature can amend citizen-initiated constitutional amendments by a two-thirds supermajority vote. That ruling was alarming enough, but what the settlement asks the court to activate is categorically more radical than Good Day Farms.

A settlement is a private contract between parties. It binds the signatories. It cannot repeal a constitutional amendment. The Arkansas Constitution is not a term sheet to be renegotiated by whoever controls the relevant institutions at a given moment. It is the foundational law of the state, ratified by the people, which governs what all parties — including the governor and the attorney general — can and cannot do.

By asking the Supreme Court to activate the settlement and lift the injunction protecting Amendment 33’s framework, Sanders and Griffin were arguing implicitly that the executive branch can negate through contract what the people ratified through constitutional amendment.

If the court had activated it, it would not merely have been saying the settlement is valid. It would have been saying that a contract between executive branch actors, without legislative action, without a supermajority, without a public vote, and without any of the procedural safeguards Good Day Farms at least nominally preserved, can undo what the people put in the state constitution.

The court declined to go that far. It sent the case back to James instead. But the machine will ask again. And the question — whether a settlement can undo the state constitution — will have to be answered eventually.

The $307,000 and the Burns Signature

On Jan. 23, during the same meeting where the board voted to fire attorney Abtin Mehdizadegan and his firm Hall Booth Smith, the board voted to rescind the previously authorized fee payment of over $307,000 within hours of Barker taking the gavel.

James had previously issued a permanent injunction protecting that compensation. The Supreme Court declined to stay it.

The settlement the parties want James to enter declares the retention unlawful and wipes out the compensation. It is signed by Thomas Burns, the board’s compliance administrator, who stated in an affidavit that he cannot represent the board in litigation due to conflicts of interest and lack of legal experience. Hall Booth Smith’s intervention motion before the Supreme Court identified Burns as someone who, “now apparently, vis-à-vis the Board’s abdication of its constitutional power, reports to the Governor.”

What the Remand Opens

The Supreme Court dismissed the intervention motions of Hall Booth Smith and Mehdizadegan, and of Watson and Magness, in the appellate case. But the circuit court case is now reopened. The parties have grounds to seek intervention before James in the remanded proceeding.

Hall Booth Smith’s interest is the most immediately tangible. James issued an order protecting their compensation. The agreed order that the parties want James to enter would nullify it. The firm was not a party to the settlement, was not consulted, and received no notice. A client cannot unilaterally extinguish an attorney’s right to compensation by agreeing with the opposing party that the lawyer’s services were worthless.

Watson’s interest on remand is direct and constitutional: as a board member, he has a duty to preserve the board’s independence. If the settlement is activated, the governor gains supervisory authority over the DOC that Acts 185 and 659 would provide, compounding the threat to what Amendment 33 was designed to protect.

The Hamlet conflict is a live issue before James. She is being asked to lift her own constitutional ruling on the foundation of a 4-3 vote that Arkansas law may not have permitted to be cast — a vote taken by an unrepresented board through an attorney who said he couldn’t represent them, with a conflicted member casting the deciding vote without disclosure. James is not required to accept the agreed order simply because the parties present it. She has equitable authority to examine whether the settlement was validly reached before she lifts an injunction she issued on constitutional grounds.

If James rules against the state, the case returns to the Supreme Court with a record that now includes the Hamlet conflict, the Burns affidavit, the $307,000 compensation order, and the documented pattern of board capture — none of which were as fully developed when the appeal was first filed. The machine tried to end this case at the Supreme Court. It got James instead.

A Court Looking for the Off-Ramp

The pattern across these proceedings is consistent and worth naming directly.

In the governor’s appeal of SD26 and HD70 special election rulings, the court denied expedited briefing schedules, allowing the elections to proceed and rendering the cases moot, rather than ruling on whether the governor can appoint a justice in cases where she is a named party, or whether the special election delays violated constitutional rights. Cox’s recusal was never adjudicated. Those questions are now live again in two BOC cases where he is sitting.

In Griffin’s FOIA petition, the court denied expedited consideration rather than grant or deny the writ. That left the circuit court proceedings open, which means Fox can still rule on the intervention, the Hamlet conflict can still enter the formal record, and Watson and Magness can still become parties with standing to raise everything that is now documented. The court avoided the hard question, and the record got substantially worse for the state in the interim.

In the other BOC case, the court remanded rather than reversed. If James rules against the state, it goes back to a court that will have to deal with all of it on a much more developed record.

Every time the court takes the procedural off-ramp, the substantive issues stay alive, and the record gets worse for the state. That may be judicial caution. It may be that even this court is not comfortable putting its name on a full reversal of a constitutional ruling, given what is in the record. It may be that Chief Justice Karen Baker and Justice Courtney Hudson’s consistent dissents are creating enough internal pressure that the majority is looking for narrow paths rather than broad rulings.

Whatever the reason, the effect is the same. The machine keeps needing the court to deliver a clean outcome. The court keeps finding the narrowest possible way to help without fully committing. And each time it does, the next proceeding gets harder for the state.

The pattern shows this is not a court confidently executing a capture; it’s a court that knows what is in the record and is trying not to own it.

The Appointments

On Dec. 31, 2025, a few weeks after James ruled in favor of the BOC, Sanders made five moves: she fired the chair of the Post-Prison Transfer Board and appointed Hamlet (who by law also becomes a BOC member); she appointed Barker and Nathan Lee to the board; and she appointed Cox and Curdie to hear the BOC appeal.

Twenty-three days later, Barker fired the lawyers who were beating her in court before they could challenge the judges she had just installed.

The settlement those judges were asked to activate was reached through a conflicted vote, with an unrepresented board, through an attorney who said he couldn’t represent them, decided by a member whose wife works for the opposing party, who voted on his own recusal when the conflict was raised publicly, and who provided the deciding vote both times.

In response, the Supreme Court didn’t give the machine the clean reversal it needed. It gave James back the case.

James blocked Acts 185 and 659. She protected Hall Booth Smith’s compensation. She ruled against Sanders in SD26.

The machine spent six months trying to get this case away from her. It is still hers.

And the question the machine most needs answered — whether a settlement between executive branch actors can undo what the people put in the constitution — is still unanswered.

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