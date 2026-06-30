Mail-in ballots flying in to a mailbox.

A recent U.S. Supreme Court decision has good news for Arkansas service members and overseas voters: the Court has affirmed that federal law doesn’t prohibit states from counting mail-in ballots that arrive after Election Day, provided they are postmarked on time.

That ruling protects the state’s 10-day grace period for military and overseas voters as defined by the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA). But a recent U.S. Postal Service rule change has made getting that critical “postmarked by Election Day” stamp more complicated.

For the thousands of deployed Arkansas National Guard members, active-duty personnel stationed at Little Rock Air Force Base who vote in their home states, and overseas citizens voting absentee, the postmark date still matters. And a new USPS rule could be the difference between a vote being counted and being rejected.

The SCOTUS Ruling

The Supreme Court’s decision in Watson v. RNC preserved grace periods for military and overseas voters. The case, which challenged Mississippi’s five-day grace period for mailed ballots that are postmarked by Election Day, centered on whether federal law, which sets Election Day as the “Tuesday next after the 1st Monday in November,” also requires all ballots to be received by that date.

The Court said no. “The election-day statutes say nothing about ballot receipt, and we cannot add to the words Congress chose,” Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote in the majority opinion.

Under Arkansas law, ballots from uniformed services personnel serving in active status must be counted if they are postmarked by Election Day and are received by the county clerk within 10 days of the election.

The Wrinkle: The New USPS Postmark Rule

The Supreme Court ruling should bring attention to a new USPS rule, adopted in December 2025, that changes when a postmark is applied to mail.

Under the new rule, the postmark date reflects the “date of the first automated processing operation” at a regional facility, not the date a voter dropped their ballot at a local post office mail slot or into a blue collection box. That means a ballot deposited in a mailbox late on Election Day may not receive a postmark until it reaches an automated processing facility, potentially the following day.

The rule creates a potential risk for the hundreds of Arkansas National Guard soldiers on domestic deployments.

Nearly 120 Arkansas Guardsmen from the 1st Battalion, 114th Security and Support Aviation Regiment are currently on a 13-month Title 10 federal active-duty deployment to the southern border in Texas. They are expected to return in November.

The 100 soldiers from the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team deployed to Washington, D.C., this month, relieving the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade. The deployment is part of a “routine rotational relief” for the “D.C. Safe and Beautiful” mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department with civil security operations. The rotations are expected to continue during the election season.

If a deployed Guardsman or a service member at Little Rock AFB mailed a ballot on Election Day by dropping it off at a mailbox, the postmark could be delayed by a day or more. This delay could cause their ballot to be rejected, even if it arrived within the grace period.

How to Protect Your Vote

There are several ways to ensure a ballot is postmarked on the date it was mailed.

Request a manual postmark. Ask the clerk at the post office to hand-cancel your envelope with the local postmark. This ensures the date matches your drop-off date.

Send it by certified mail. For a small fee, you can get the ballot postmarked immediately and an official USPS receipt stamped with the date you mailed it.

Consult the Secretary of State’s OUCAVA Voter Guide. It bills itself as the “one-stop resource” for military and overseas voters, with information on how to register to vote, how to request an absentee ballot and frequently asked questions.

Use the Voting Assistance Office at Little Rock AFB. Located at 940 Arnold Drive, Building 940, the office can help service members navigate the absentee voting process and ensure ballots are properly mailed.

Use the Federal Write-In Absentee Ballot (FWAB). If your state ballot doesn’t arrive on time, the FWAB serves as a backup. It’s accepted in Arkansas for UOCAVA voters.

Mail early. If you can’t get to a post office counter and you’re within the United States, mail your ballot at least five to seven business days before Election Day to account for processing delays.

Arkansas law gives military and overseas voters additional time for their ballots to arrive, but only if the ballot bears a timely postmark. As the USPS changes how postmarks are generated, that small detail may become more important than ever.

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