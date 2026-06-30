Tracking Arkansas

Tracking Arkansas

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Alford Drinkwater's avatar
Alford Drinkwater
8h

Mail in ballots of any kind should be voted (placed in the mail) 10 days before the general election date. That way they would be available to be counted on election day. If the postmark is a day or two after election day, regardless of who's vote it is, it should not be counted. Are we too dumb to vote or do we just want to pretend to be too dumb to vote. Early voting is available to all mail in votes.

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