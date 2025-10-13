Opinion/News Column

By Scott Perkins

I am a newly registered voter in House District 70 (HD70). I changed my registration last Friday, a simple civic act that should be full of promise. Instead, it was a stark reminder that our state’s leadership seems to have little regard for the law or the people it governs.

On the very day I was fulfilling my duty, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was, once again, neglecting hers. Her deliberate delay in calling the special elections for HD70 and Senate District 26 (SD26) is a transparent political gambit. She ignored the 150-day rule, not once, but twice. This isn’t an oversight; it’s a strategy.

The target was always SD26. Sen. Gary Stubblefield’s seat is empty because he passed away. His own daughter has stated publicly that filling his seat with a rushed vote for an unwanted ICE detention center is disrespectful to his memory and the people of Franklin County. For 11 months, Franklin County has been left in the dark, without a voice, while the Governor and her allies plotted to resurrect a $1.68 billion boondoggle that failed five times last session with Sen. Stubblefield leading the opposition.

This project is a mega-manipulation of the fiscal process. They’ve already spent millions with no clear budget, now aiming to gamble nearly half of the state’s entire revenue stabilization fund on a prison that the people do not want.

But now, HD70 is caught in the same web. The Governor’s lackadaisical attitude—her refusal to do “what the law says she shall do”—has disenfranchised two districts. Her inaction is a weapon, used to silence opposition and make fun of local will.

This is why I say we must cast a big shadow by standing together, SD26 and HD70; our collective shadow is the only guide through the silence we now reside in. It is a shadow cast by the people, for the people.

The fight back is underway. Colt Shelby’s lawsuit against the Governor is just the beginning. I am confident it will be amended to include plaintiffs from SD70, because our grievance is the same: our right to representation was deliberately delayed.

I registered to vote in HD70 because I believe in the power of this state. I stand with the people of Franklin County. And I see clearly that the two-party system has created this playground for impunity. No party leader from either side of the aisle has taken a definitive stand against Sanders’ willful disenfranchisement of not one, but two legislative districts. It shouldn’t have to be regular voters standing in the breach alone and demanding accountability.

This is why I and ArkLeg Bill Tracker are committed to supporting independent candidates who will be voices for the people, not puppets for a party.

Our vote is our voice. Our collective action is our power. We will not be silent.

