Sen. Ben Gilmore (R-Crossett), now one of the most powerful figures at the Capitol, sits at the center of a closed loop where his own campaign dollars flow through his brother’s lobbying shop — the same firm pushing corporate contracts before his committee. Photo courtesy of the Arkansas Senate.

By Janie Ginocchio

(Editor’s note: This is the first installment in a three-part special investigative series, Contracts, Campaigns and Closed Loops: The Politics of Policy. In Part 2, we examine how loopholes in Arkansas disclosure laws allow consultants-turned-lobbyists and PACs to obscure their ties to lawmakers. In Part 3, we turn to Attorney General Tim Griffin — Arkansas’s constitutionally charged consumer watchdog — and show how his financial and political ties to the Gilmore brothers compromise his independence, leaving Deloitte protected and citizens like Scott Perkins stranded. This series was inspired by a March op ed in Conduit News by state Sen. Bryan King.)

When a $345-million Medicaid contract fails Arkansans, you’d expect lawmakers to demand accountability. Instead, Deloitte’s troubled eligibility system keeps getting rubber-stamped in Arkansas. Why? Because one of the state’s most powerful lawmakers, Sen. Ben Gilmore (R-Crossett), sits at the center of a money-and-influence loop that protects Deloitte from scrutiny.

Gilmore’s Web of Influence

Gilmore isn’t just a senator. He’s:

Co-chair of the Arkansas Legislative Council (ALC), which oversees state contracts.

An ex-officio member of nearly every ALC subcommittee.

An ex-officio member of the Legislative Audit Committee, which could investigate Deloitte.

The owner of Gilmore Messaging LLC, a consulting firm that teams up with his brother’s firm, Gilmore Davis Strategy Group (GDS Group).

And here’s the kicker: Deloitte pays GDS Group to lobby for them. At the same time, GDS Group runs campaigns for Arkansas legislators — including Sen. Gilmore himself.

Why This Is a Conflict

Lobbyists aren’t just policy advocates — they’re often the same people running lawmakers’ campaigns. That creates a built-in conflict:

Campaign consultants are trusted insiders. They literally help politicians get elected.

That trust carries over. When a consultant-turned-lobbyist walks into the Capitol, lawmakers don’t treat them like just another lobbyist. They treat them like part of their inner circle.

But here’s the problem: when those same consultants sit across the table representing a client like Deloitte, they aren’t working for voters anymore — they’re working for a corporation.

That trust gets leveraged to protect clients — even when those clients are failing the public. That’s exactly what happened in December 2024, when Deloitte’s Medicaid contract came before the ALC Review Committee, despite a scathing investigative report by KFF News just months before. Not a single legislator asked a question.

The Closed Money Loop

This isn’t just about cozy relationships. It’s about money — and a lot of it.

GDS Group, run by Jon Gilmore (Ben’s brother) and JR Davis, doesn’t just lobby for Deloitte. They also rake in huge sums running campaigns for Arkansas lawmakers. In 2024 alone:

$68,576 from Rep. Keith Brooks’ campaign (an opposed race).

$51,402 from Sen. Ben Gilmore’s campaign (an opposed race).

$10,657 from Rep. Howard Beaty Jr.’s campaign (an unopposed race).

That’s over $130,000 in one cycle from just three candidates — all of whom also reported receiving Deloitte PAC money.

Here’s how the loop works:

Deloitte hires GDS Group as lobbyists.

GDS Group runs campaigns, pulling in tens of thousands in fees.

Deloitte PAC money shows up in those same lawmakers’ campaign accounts.

Lawmakers then oversee Deloitte’s $345M contract — and give it a do pass.

That isn’t just a conflict of interest. It’s a closed money loop: corporate money runs through consultants into campaign accounts, then circles back as silence when contracts come up for review.

And then there’s Sen. Gilmore himself. He’s:

Taking Deloitte-linked campaign cash.

Paying his brother’s firm for campaign services.

Owning his own consulting shop (Gilmore Messaging) that partners with GDS Group on other campaigns.

That’s double- and even triple-dipping: Gilmore profits politically, financially, and institutionally from the same loop.

The Disclosure That Never Happened

Arkansas law requires lobbyists to disclose if they have a “direct business association” with any public servant they may lobby. That rule is supposed to shine light on conflicts — like when lawmakers are financially tied to their own lobbyists.

But firms like GDS Group report that no such ties exist. On their 2024 lobbyist activity reports, GDS Group marked “No” when asked if they had direct business associations with public servants.

Campaign records tell a different story. Sen. Ben Gilmore, Rep. Keith Brooks, and Rep. Howard Beaty Jr. all reported paying GDS Group for campaign services during the 2024 election cycle.

Both sets of reports are signed under oath. Both cannot be accurate. Either the campaign filings are wrong, or the lobbyist disclosure filings are.

What’s clear is this: lawmakers are paying lobbyists to run their campaigns, and lobbyists are denying those ties on disclosure forms.

The Real-World Cost

While the insiders cash in, Arkansans pay the price.

In July 2025, Arkansan and ArkLeg Bill Tracker co-founder Scott Perkins discovered Deloitte’s system had improperly merged his household with his ex-wife’s. That error blocked him from getting Marketplace insurance, despite a court order requiring him to provide coverage for his daughter.

When Perkins turned to the ALC for help, staff told him they didn’t have the capacity to investigate Deloitte. The Attorney General and the Medicaid Inspector General — both copied on his requests — stayed silent.

Families like his are left stranded while Deloitte, their lobbyists, and legislators keep cashing checks.

Why It Matters

Arkansas lawmakers, led by Sen. Gilmore, have created a closed loop of influence:

Deloitte pays Gilmore’s brother’s firm to lobby.

That firm runs campaigns and collects massive fees.

Deloitte PAC contributions land in lawmakers’ accounts.

Lawmakers then shield Deloitte’s contracts from scrutiny.

This isn’t what accountability looks like. It’s what happens when campaign politics and corporate lobbying collapse into one operation.

Until Arkansas breaks this loop, families will keep paying the price — and Deloitte and the others will keep getting paid.